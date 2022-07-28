ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The future of Nashville's economy relies on expanding the knowledge economy | Opinion

By Milt Capps
 4 days ago

To complement Metro's next traditional economic development plan, we should rapidly launch a strong effort to advance our knowledge economy.

Milt Capps

Guest Columnist

The Tennessean's business enterprise reporter Sandy Mazza wrote a story about how Metro Nashville's economic development strategy is viewed by some as serving no better than "a broken dam" in channeling the rising tide of Nashville's economic boom.

Mazza also suggested that the recent departure of former Economic and Community Development Director, Courtney Pogue, may have left the economic development program rudderless.

Mazza's reporting notably appeared about a week after J. Mac Holladay— a specialist who has long consulted on economic development strategy for the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce— wrote an opinion piece for The Tennessean about his own confidence that Metro Nashville will continue to navigate successfully toward robust, equitable and inclusive economic development strategy.

It's important to note that these and other vital issues have been hammered home via The Tennessean's "Cost of Growth and Change" series and other related news coverage for years. As things stand now, we're told Metro Nashville is not likely to complete a new, comprehensive economic development strategy until sometime in 2023.

Tackle problems that benefit all citizens

In the interim, what's wrong with accepting the fact that in recent years we have entered a more visible era of vital tension among Metro, the Nashville Chamber and other state and local economic development players? None of whom seems to have any incentive to scuttle greater Nashville's economic progress.

Sticking with our maritime theme of dams, rudders and the occasional Metro appointee jumping ship—why don't we focus on hoisting more economic sails?

We can do that by following-through on the plans of the Mayor and Metro Council to address familiar targets, such as strengthening neighborhoods and families' household incomes, as well by improving K-12 education, training and other support for all job-seekers.

We can tackle largely overlooked opportunities that can spawn enormous economic benefits for all communities in the Metro Nashville area.

Energize the innovation ecosystem

Of multiple opportunities, one of the biggest is our opportunity to advance our knowledge economy— which includes relatively neglected opportunities to accelerate the advancement, development and commercialization of intellectual property born in greater Nashville and matured here by entrepreneurs, investors, innovators and inventors, universities and government agencies.

This is not hypothetical. Many extraordinary components of Nashville's current and future knowledge economy already exist, and very concrete new initiatives are now percolating on our educational and corporate campuses. 

However, while new bridges are being built — often slowly and very quietly — further and more dynamic public attention to energizing and expanding Nashville's knowledge and innovation ecosystem is vital.

To complement Metro's next traditional economic development plan, we should rapidly launch a strong effort to advance our knowledge economy — which is truly the economic tide that lifts all boats.

Milt Capps is the editor of VentureNashville.com. He reports on startup investment, economic development and related innovations.

