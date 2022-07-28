Buddy’s Pizza donates opening day sales to Chesterfield Township Library

www.voicenews.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Sneek Peek’ - Meet Your First Vote 4 The Best Winner for best italian dining
We’ve tallied hundreds of thousands of votes and we’re close to revealing the winners. Our Big Reveal Week is Monday through Friday, Aug. 1 - 5. Winners will be showcasing signature dishes, desserts, drinks and much more on multiple shows throughout the week. Where to Watch:. Local 4...
Voice News
Powerboats return to St. Clair for 28th annual river classic
Powerboats roared into St. Clair the last weekend in July for this summer’s St. Clair River Classic. The annual offshore racing event, which draws boats from near and far, marked its 28th year in the city July 31. Organizers anticipated up to 15,000 people coming out to this year’s event.
HometownLife.com
Meet the new owners of Main Street Grill and Tavern in downtown Milford
Ryan Kaye spent much of his working career in restaurants. Now, he owns one. He and his parents, Richard and Diane Kaye, are the new owners of Main Street Grill & Tavern in downtown Milford, purchasing the restaurant from previous owners Reggie and Linda Nickerson. After working recently as a...
Need Last Minute Trip Before School Kicks In? Here is 4 Cheap Trips in Michigan
After coming back from a week in Amsterdam, Netherlands, it is time to experience a vacation in Michigan. I searched on our happy friend, Google, to figure out where my next adventure would be. However, it needs to be budget friendly because Amsterdam was not cheap. Here are the 4...
HometownLife.com
After months of closure, Plymouth's Kemnitz Fine Candies reopens under new ownership
Randy and Lori Collick have the demeanors of two kids in a candy store. Which is perfect, because they now own a candy store. The Hamburg residents recently bought and reopened Kemnitz Fine Candies in downtown Plymouth, bringing back a longtime name in the community after the businessclosed earlier this year. Reopening the shop has gotten the community excited, they said.
'Excited to give these dogs a second chance'; Over two dozen rescued beagles arriving soon in West Michigan
WALKER, Mich. — More than two dozen dogs are headed to a West Michigan animal shelter after thousands were rescued from a shutdown breeding facility in Virginia. "I'm just really excited to help give these dogs a second chance," Brianna Shahly, Marketing and Communications Coordinator with the Humane Society of West Michigan, says.
WILX-TV
Green Oak Township intersection to close for 3 months for roundabout construction
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A construction project will cause the intersection of Winans Lake and Rickett roads in Green Oak Township to close for more than three months. According to the Livingston County Michigan Emergency Management, the three-way junction will close Aug. 8 and be replaced by a roundabout. Authorities said the construction will impact traffic significantly in the area.
awesomemitten.com
Since 1911, Sister Lakes Michigan Has Been a Favorite Vacation Destination
Sister Lakes Michigan is a small, picturesque resort area in Southwest Michigan that’s surrounded by a series of fresh, clean lakes and provides a variety of watersports and community activities. Throughout the year, the neighboring towns are filled with exciting family-friendly activities like food festivals, antique markets, and fruit-picking...
Clarkston nurse practitioner drives Michigan’s first mobile addiction clinic
Michigan’s first mobile addiction treatment clinic is driving a positive change across metro Detroit.
5 of Michigan's best hiking trails for scenic views: See the map
Our travels would be nothing without the dirt paths along Michigan's thick forests and sandy seasides. Year-round, the state's trails hospitably guide us on foot, bike, or ski. For short trips, strap on your best hiking boots and bring a snack or two. If you're a hardcore hiker, you will need a backpack full...
Tv20detroit.com
Lake Michigan water levels down significantly
WEST MICHIGAN - Just a couple short years ago we had houses falling into Lake Michigan from record high water levels along the lakeshore. Homeowners were shoring up their foundations and in some cases, even physically moving the house back from the lakeshore to prevent damage or catastrophe. Fast forward...
visitdetroit.com
Enjoy dining outside along the waterfront at these restaurants in metro Detroit
In Michigan and in metro Detroit, you’re never too far from the water, and that means you’re also never too far from dining on the waterfront. In metro Detroit, there are plenty of places to grab a drink and a bite to eat while soaking up the sun and sitting near the water. From fresh fish to burgers, sandwiches, salads, and more, we have a list of the best places to dine along the waterfront in metro Detroit.
UPMATTERS
Stay on higher wages granted as restaurant industry warns of ‘Panerafication’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan restaurants will get at least temporary reprieve from a court ruling that would more than double wages for tipped workers. On Friday afternoon, Judge Douglas Shapiro granted a 205-day stay on the order, giving the state more time to appeal his decision and restaurant owners time to figure out how they could accommodate higher wages.
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
fox2detroit.com
Three men charged with arson in Northville's Legacy Park
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men were charged in connection with an arson case in Northville Township that police responded to in May. Northville police and fire crews responded to Legacy Park on Seven Mile Road near Haggerty for reports of black smoke in the air. When they arrived they found two buildings engulfed in flames.
michigan.gov
Whitmer Tours Mound Road After Delivering $32 Million in Recent Bipartisan Budget to Fix and Expand Roadway
Governor Whitmer Tours Mound Road After Delivering $32 Million in Recent Bipartisan Budget to Fix and Expand Roadway. LANSING, Mich. -- Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer toured road repair work on Mound Road in Sterling Heights. As part of the governor’s fourth bipartisan and balanced budget, she secured $32 million for the Innovate Mound project, which is reconstructing the high-traffic road between I-696 and M-59 and adding a fourth lane in each direction from 17 Mile Road to M-59. Once complete, this project will create a user-friendly corridor that is safe for motorized vehicles, bikes, and pedestrians incorporating state-of-the-art design methods and smart technology.
COVID-19: These metro Detroit counties are in the CDC's 'high' community level
According to the CDC's COVID map, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne and Monroe counties are all in red for COVID community levels.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Severe storms, showers possible Monday afternoon in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Welcome to August! We hope you enjoyed a beautiful weekend here in Metro Detroit as all eyes were on the big golf event at the Detroit Golf Club. Things get trickier later today as we are off to a calm and mild start without any weather trouble as you head out. Skies will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees as you head to work by foot, bike, bus, or car.
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level
Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
'No one drives 55.' MSP issues 64 tickets during 1-day speed campaign on M-39
Michigan State Police made 75 stops and issued 64 tickets during a one-day enforcement along the Southfield Freeway earlier this week.
