ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Expert Ratings for Incyte

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Looking At Intel's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Intel INTC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Camden Prop Trust

Camden Prop Trust CPT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Camden Prop Trust has an average price target of $157.38 with a high of $174.00 and a low of $142.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Helmerich & Payne Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Helmerich & Payne HP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incyte#3m
Benzinga

Does The Pullback In The USDJPY Have Legs?

The US dollar has retreated against its major trading pairs over the past two weeks, but notably, the USDJPY has seen one of the most interesting pullbacks. After peaking on July 14, the USDJPY has fallen more than 4% from a peak just below 139.500. The 2-week weakening streak may...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Align Tech Whale Trades For August 01

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Align Tech ALGN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Pinterest Stock Is Soaring

Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter results that were better than feared. Pinterest said second-quarter revenue jumped 9% year-over-year to $666 million, which missed the estimate of $673.66 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 18 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Asbury Automotive Group

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Asbury Automotive Group ABG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cloudflare

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cloudflare NET. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Greenbrook TMS Earnings Preview

Greenbrook TMS GBNH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Greenbrook TMS will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.43. Greenbrook TMS bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare VMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Viemed Healthcare will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07. Viemed Healthcare bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Corteva?

Corteva's (NYSE:CTVA) short percent of float has fallen 8.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.42 million shares sold short, which is 0.75% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Ingevity

Ingevity NGVT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ingevity will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62. Ingevity bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

ZoomInfo Shares Soar Post Q2 Results, Raised FY22 Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI reported second-quarter revenue grew 54% year-over-year to $267.1 million, beating the consensus of $252.75 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.21, beating the consensus of $0.17. The gross margin contracted by 18 bps to 82.4%. Income from operations declined 3.4% to $39.5 million, and margin fell by 872...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About IDEX

Within the last quarter, IDEX IEX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $206.0 versus the current price of IDEX at $207.5, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated IDEX...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How To Trade Pinterest Stock Before And After Q2 Earnings

Pinterest, Inc PINS is set to print its fiscal second-quarter financial results after the market closes on Monday. The stock was trading about 2.4% higher heading into the event. When the social media and “idea” generating stock printed its first-quarter results on April 27, the stock gapped up over 8%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Revlon Stock Is Skyrocketing

Revlon, Inc. REV shares are trading higher following a Reuters report suggesting a US bankruptcy judge has given the company permission to proceed with a $1.4 billion loan. According to the report, the judge's approval also commits Revlon to non-financial conditions, which include a schedule for exiting bankruptcy by April 2023 on terms favorable to the lenders.
STOCKS
Benzinga

ATAI Life Sciences, Mind Medicine Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed up 4.95% at $0.34. Intelgenx Technologies IGXT shares closed up 4.17% at $0.25. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed down 8.03% at $3.55. Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed down 4.98% at $0.66. Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed down 4.17% at $14.94. GH Research GHRS shares...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Is Rising: What's Happening?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading higher by 2.99% to $97.30 Monday afternoon ahead of tomorrow's earnings report. According to analyst consensus estimates, Advanced Micro Devices is expected to report revenue of $6.53 billion on EPS of $1.03. Rosenblatt last week said it expects AMD's sales and EPS...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
65K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy