ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Looking At Charter Communications's Recent Whale Trades

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Looking At SolarEdge Technologies's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on SolarEdge Technologies. Looking at options history for SolarEdge Technologies SEDG we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened...
MARKETS
Benzinga

General Motors Whale Trades For August 01

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on General Motors. Looking at options history for General Motors GM we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 59% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Strike Price#Recent Whale Trades#Charter Communications#Chtr Put Trade Bullish
Benzinga

Diana Shipping Enters Time Charter Contract With Tata NYK

Diana Shipping Inc DSX has entered into a time charter contract with Tata NYK Shipping Pte. Ltd. for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Myrto. The gross charter rate is $18,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, until a minimum of July 15, 2023, up to a maximum of September 15, 2023.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now

For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin BTC/USD has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Bitcoin Ends A Bullish July: Here's What To Watch Heading Into August

Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading mostly flat during Sunday’s 24-hour session in continued consolidation after surging 15% over the course of Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions. The consolidation is helping to keep Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) from soaring up into overbought territory at the 70% mark. Bitcoin has...
MARKETS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Crypto Whale Just Moved $62M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Gemini

What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $62,846,555 worth of Ethereum off Gemini. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Celanese

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Celanese CE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Celanese. The company has an average price target of $135.44 with a high of $180.00 and a low of $105.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.23% over the past 24 hours to $22,966.00. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 6.0%, moving from $21,854.18 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin...
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Palo Alto Networks

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palo Alto Networks. Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks PANW we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

$35M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Bitstamp

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $35,060,457 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Bitstamp. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. bc1qxkw3qpfvyej8ks7sur8rm7lfcsct6c0vzdpdw2. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
65K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy