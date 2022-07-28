What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Kraft Heinz

www.benzinga.com
Is Roku About To Shoot Up Higher? A Look At The Streaming Stock For The Week Ahead
Roku, Inc ROKU opened Friday’s trading session down over 22% after reporting an earnings miss. The streaming service and digital media company also issued weak guidance for the third quarter. For the second quarter, Roku reported a quarterly loss of 82 cents per share on sales of $764.41 million,...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Moderna
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Moderna MRNA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now
For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin BTC/USD has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin.
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
Bitcoin Ends A Bullish July: Here's What To Watch Heading Into August
Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading mostly flat during Sunday’s 24-hour session in continued consolidation after surging 15% over the course of Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions. The consolidation is helping to keep Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) from soaring up into overbought territory at the 70% mark. Bitcoin has...
Mizuho Maintains Neutral Rating for Shell Midstream Partners: Here's What You Need To Know
Mizuho has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Shell Midstream Partners SHLX and raise its price target from $14.00 to $16.00. Shares of Shell Midstream Partners are trading down 1.46% over the last 24 hours, at $15.81 per share. A move to $16.00 would account for a 1.17% increase...
Truist Securities Maintains Buy Rating for Procter & Gamble: Here's What You Need To Know
Truist Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Procter & Gamble PG and lower its price target from $175.00 to $160.00. Shares of Procter & Gamble are trading up 2.45% over the last 24 hours, at $142.31 per share. A move to $160.00 would account for a 12.43%...
Analyzing Bristol-Myers Squibb's Short Interest
Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) short percent of float has fallen 29.89% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 27.33 million shares sold short, which is 1.29% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Expert Ratings for Pfizer
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Pfizer PFE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Rating for Asbury Automotive Group: Here's What You Need To Know
JP Morgan has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Asbury Automotive Group ABG and raise its price target from $195.00 to $205.00. Shares of Asbury Automotive Group are trading up 3.97% over the last 24 hours, at $178.46 per share. A move to $205.00 would account for a 14.87%...
Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Honeywell Intl: Here's What You Need To Know
Wells Fargo has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Honeywell Intl HON and raise its price target from $180.00 to $183.00. Shares of Honeywell Intl are trading down 0.43% over the last 24 hours, at $191.64 per share. A move to $183.00 would account for a 4.51% decrease from...
Expert Ratings for Celanese
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Celanese CE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Celanese. The company has an average price target of $135.44 with a high of $180.00 and a low of $105.00.
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.55% to $15.21 Monday afternoon. Movement may be due to continued strength following last week's earnings report. Ford last week reported quarterly earnings of 68 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Automotive sales of $37.91 billion beat the analyst consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Total company revenue was $40.2 billion in the quarter.
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Goldman Sachs Group 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Goldman Sachs Group GS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.39%. Currently, Goldman Sachs Group has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion. Buying $100 In GS: If an investor had bought $100 of GS stock...
Preview: Greenhill & Co's Earnings
Greenhill & Co GHL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Greenhill & Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.57. Greenhill & Co bulls will hope to hear the company...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 92 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Paramount Global PARA. Helius Medical Tech HSDT was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Otonomy OTIC was the biggest loser, trading down 77.99%...
Why This General Electric Analyst Still Cut His Price Target Following Big Earnings Beat
General Electric Company GE shares are up sharply in the past week after the company reported much better-than-expected second-quarter earnings numbers. However, despite a bullish outlook for the stock, one Wall Street analyst cut his price target and free cash flow forecast for GE on Monday. The Analyst: Bank of...
Preview: Proterra's Earnings
Proterra PTRA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Proterra will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Proterra bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Lemonade LMND stock rose 9.44% to $20.63 during Monday's regular session. Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 102.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
