City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure

Lewis Franklin Harl Jr., 89, of Windsor, IL passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Mattoon, IL. Lewis was born on June 7, 1933, in Cloverport, KY, the son of Lewis and Evelyn (Dunn) Harl Sr. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Lewis and Phyllis June Cole were married on March 19, 1953, and from that union they were blessed with two sons, Michael Lewis and Eugene Franklin. He then married Dorothy Hardesty on November 18, 1977, and they were blessed with 44 years of marriage. Lewis was a skilled carpenter, auto mechanic and mechanic who could build or fix anything. One of his passions was working on race cars. He worked at International Paper Company in Shelbyville as a mechanic for many years. Lewis enjoyed woodworking, fishing, gardening and time with his loved ones. He was a lifetime member of the Sullivan VFW Post 6410.

WINDSOR, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO