City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure

Effingham Radio
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Effingham, Jasper Counties
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Eastern Effingham County in south central Illinois…. At 3:31 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wheeler, or 10 miles northwest of Newton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size...
Herald & Review
Shelby County seeks ambulance options
SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County officials are working to find a new ambulance provider before the county loses emergency medical coverage in a month. For years, most of the county was covered by Decatur Ambulance Service, but Hospital Sisters Health System plans to close the service Sept. 1. That leaves county officials exploring new territory as they work to secure coverage.
An Early Monday Morning Round of Storms Packed Damaging Winds
A line of showers and storms moved through Central Illinois early Monday morning, causing widespread wind damage to many communities. Gusts exceeded 60 mph within a few of the storms. Showers and storms came out of the Quad Cities and continued to spread out as it moved to the southeast. This was a somewhat interesting […]
Effingham Radio
Radon Test Kits Still Available At The Shelby County Health Department
Have you tested your house for radon? Radon is an invisible, odorless gas that is the 2nd leading cause of lung cancer. Testing your home is the only way to know you and your loved ones are safe from radon. If you would like a radon test kit, they are...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 48 year old Kelly Rebollo of Effingham for conspiring to deliver cannabis. Kelly was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 29 year old Vincent Castillo of Prescott, AZ for driving while license suspended. Vincent posted $250 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s...
WAND TV
Taylorville grocery store closed due to asbestos
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued a Seal Order on a Taylorville grocery store. Director John J. Kim has issued a Seal Order on the Kroger on East Bidwell in Taylorville along with all dumpsters and transfer containers associated with the store. According to IEPA everyone was removed from the store on Friday and the store was sealed to the public.
Effingham Radio
81 Positive cases of COVID-19 this past week in Fayette County
There were 81 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 this past week in Fayette County. The 81 new cases were in the work week period from July 18th through July 22nd. That number is down from 116 cases in the previous week. In total, there have now been 7,629 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Fayette County during the pandemic and 101 total deaths.
Effingham Radio
Wilma Lou Spannagel, 89
Wilma Lou Spannagel, 89, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 4:06 pm. Friday, July 29, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital, Effingham, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 5th, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL with Rev. Kene Whybrew officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday August 4th and one hour before service time on Friday, both in the church. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Strasburg, IL. Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL or Christ Lutheran Church of the Deaf in Central Illinois, Jacksonville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL.
Effingham Radio
Lewis Franklin Harl, Jr., 89
Lewis Franklin Harl Jr., 89, of Windsor, IL passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Mattoon, IL. Lewis was born on June 7, 1933, in Cloverport, KY, the son of Lewis and Evelyn (Dunn) Harl Sr. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Lewis and Phyllis June Cole were married on March 19, 1953, and from that union they were blessed with two sons, Michael Lewis and Eugene Franklin. He then married Dorothy Hardesty on November 18, 1977, and they were blessed with 44 years of marriage. Lewis was a skilled carpenter, auto mechanic and mechanic who could build or fix anything. One of his passions was working on race cars. He worked at International Paper Company in Shelbyville as a mechanic for many years. Lewis enjoyed woodworking, fishing, gardening and time with his loved ones. He was a lifetime member of the Sullivan VFW Post 6410.
taylorvilledailynews.com
State EPA Closes Taylorville Kroger After Inspection Found Asbestos Contamination During Abatement
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency late Friday afternoon shut down the Taylorville Kroger store and sealed the building, afer a complaint was filed that cancer-causing asbestos was getting outside of a containment area during work to replace portions of the store's floor. The state agency said that a licensed asbestos...
southernillinoisnow.com
More heavy rains bring road flooding problems Thursday night
Another round of heavy showers and thundershowers late Thursday afternoon aggravated earlier flooding problems and created issues on even the major roadways. The Centralia Water Plant recorded an additional 2.03 inches of rain for the 24 hour period ending at seven Friday morning, bringing the total for the week to 5.75 inches. The Salem Water Plant recorded an additional 63-hundredths of an inch of rain, bringing the total for the week to 4.01 inches. Even with all the.
25newsnow.com
Flooding events becoming a dangerous trend in the Midwest
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Many residents around St. Louis continue clean up after 7 to 12 inches of rain fell earlier this week. The daily rainfall record in St. Louis was broken in just 6 hours. If it can happen there, it can happen here. Ed Shimon, National Weather...
Decatur Fire responds to house fire, reported explosion
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday. Crews were called to a house shortly before midnight with reports of an explosion and partial collapse of a house with fire seen from outside. Firefighters saw light smoke when they got there and the majority of the basement walls were blown […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Two construction workers on I-57 project at Dix are shot with powerful air rifle and airlifted to St. Louis Hospitals
Two construction workers on the I-57 improvement project at the Dix-Irvington Road interchange were shot Wednesday night with a powerful air rifle. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Detective Bobby Wallace says both workers were initially taken to a Mt. Vernon hospital and then airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
wmay.com
Taylorville Kroger Closed, Sealed Over Asbestos Concerns
The Kroger store in Taylorville has been shut down and sealed over concerns about possible asbestos contamination. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency took the action after receiving a complaint about renovation work at the store. EPA inspectors found that the work had released asbestos into the air, and while the contractor had set up a containment system, material containing asbestos was found in public areas of the store.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022
A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
Effingham crash sends one to hospital
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham Police said one person was hurt after a crash Tuesday afternoon. Officers said they were dispatched to a crash around 12:15 p.m. on July 26. They stated the crash happened at the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson. According to their investigation, officers indicated a man was driving his vehicle when […]
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
56 year old, Phillip K Hodges, of Effingham was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on an Effingham County original warrant for aggravated DUI Class 2, Aggravated DUI, Driving while license is revoked, obstructing justice, illegal transportation of alcohol, and failure to signal when required. 32 year old,...
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
wfcnnews.com
Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY - An Indiana girl tragically died this weekend after falling around 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. Rescue crews were called to the accident around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The girl, identified as 10-year-old Every Montgomery, of Odin, Indiana, was later airlifted to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
