Broker lists downtown Alpharetta restaurant for bargain price

National Oyster Day is on Friday, August 5th and oyster lovers are invited to enjoy a shucking good time at Bully Boy. In addition to menu favorites, Boss Gibson oysters and Devil’s Bandit oysters, Chef Dung will be serving three special offerings in honor the occasion. For $15, guests can also explore the Chef’s Oyster Plate featuring three oysters, each with its own topping including Hokkaido Bafun uni, ikura, and caviar. Bully Boy’s full dinner menu and its expansive list of sake, wine, beer and signature cocktails will also be available. For more information or to make a reservation, visit, www.bullyboyatl.com, or call 678-904-5607. Located just off the Atlanta BeltLine at 828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, Bully Boy is open for dinner at 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO