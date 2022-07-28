ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Broker lists downtown Alpharetta restaurant for bargain price

By JAKE DRUKMAN
 4 days ago
Opinion: Sinclair gas station with Dino stood at Dunwoody crossroads

A Sinclair gas station, often referred to as a filling station, once sat on the northwest corner of Chamblee Dunwoody and Mount Vernon roads, where Dunkin Donuts is today. The iconic Sinclair sign featuring Dino the dinosaur was placed facing Mount Vernon Road. Jane Autry grew up in Dunwoody and...
DUNWOODY, GA
Franny’s Farmacy Alpharetta now open

Description: Franny’s Farmacy Alpharetta is a hemp derived CBD dispensary providing our community with a safe and natural way to promote wellness . We offer wide range of products from CBD Gummies , CBD topicals , CBD oils to CBD pet products and more. Opened: April 20, 2022. Address:...
ALPHARETTA, GA
The Avenue East Cobb makeover to kick off with August groundbreaking

After more than 20 years, a high-profile East Cobb shopping center is about to get a makeover and upgrade. An Aug. 25 groundbreaking is planned to launch redevelopment at The Avenue East Cobb, billed when it opened in 1999 as one of the first pedestrian-friendly “lifestyle centers” in the U.S.
COBB COUNTY, GA
4 Stunning Speakeasies With The Best Cocktails In Atlanta

Atlanta is no stranger to sexy ambiances and instagrammable moments. Atlanta is constantly proving that it’s one of the best cities to live in. Whether you are young professional or a retiree, Atlanta has something for everybody. Speakeasy’s are no strangers to this budding social scene and below you will find 4 speakeasy’s in Atlanta that have some of the most amazing and beautiful drinks this city has to offer.
ATLANTA, GA
Opinion: I used MARTA Reach in Alpharetta. It's like Uber, but 1/5 the price.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — In May, MARTA officially launched a six-month pilot of a new ride share service in Alpharetta. The service is called MARTA Reach and is designed to combine the flexibility of ride share services with the low costs of public transportation. Today, Alpharettans can use the service to get around certain areas of the city, even those the bus routes don't cover.
17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)

When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
ATLANTA, GA
Opinion: Everybody knew Billy Bates, Part 2

In a previous column, I described Billy Bates’ experiences as a sailor during World War II. The story continues today about his passion for life as expressed through his wide-ranging interests and through some of the people who played important roles in his life. Billy had many hobbies. He...
ALPHARETTA, GA
Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail

When Dr. Casey Locarnini, aka Dr. Loc, and his wife, Roxanne, opened Dunwoody Urgent Care in 2005, they blazed a trail by offering a whole new level of medical care to nearby residents. Located in the heart of Dunwoody at the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Chamblee Dunwoody roads, their clinic provided walk-in care for […] The post Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail  appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Support and enjoy Black Restaurant Week in Atlanta

Black Restaurant Week – Atlanta returns for its fifth year Aug. 5-14 to celebrate African American, African and Caribbean influences in Atlanta’s culinary industry. The 10-day event also seeks to educate consumers and foodies on the abundance of cultural cuisines in the local food scene. With less than...
ATLANTA, GA
BULLY BOY CELEBRATES NATIONAL OYSTER DAY

National Oyster Day is on Friday, August 5th and oyster lovers are invited to enjoy a shucking good time at Bully Boy. In addition to menu favorites, Boss Gibson oysters and Devil’s Bandit oysters, Chef Dung will be serving three special offerings in honor the occasion. For $15, guests can also explore the Chef’s Oyster Plate featuring three oysters, each with its own topping including Hokkaido Bafun uni, ikura, and caviar. Bully Boy’s full dinner menu and its expansive list of sake, wine, beer and signature cocktails will also be available. For more information or to make a reservation, visit, www.bullyboyatl.com, or call 678-904-5607. Located just off the Atlanta BeltLine at 828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, Bully Boy is open for dinner at 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
ATLANTA, GA
Tropical-style resort arrives in downtown Atlanta

Wyndham Destinations recently opened a new dually branded downtown resort, Wyndham-Margaritaville Atlanta. The 22-story building houses Club Wyndham Atlanta with an upscale contemporary design and a casual luxury-style Margaritaville Vacation Club®. Described by the brands as an “urban oasis,” the property debuts as Atlanta’s first vacation club resort....
ATLANTA, GA
Enjoy views, great food at Wolf Mountain Winery

Every year we gather with my husband’s siblings for a long weekend at Big Canoe near Jasper, Georgia. The 10 of us go boating on the lake, cook dinners together and the women occupy ourselves with shopping or doing jigsaw puzzles while the guys play golf one day. A...

