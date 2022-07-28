Broker lists downtown Alpharetta restaurant for bargain price

www.appenmedia.com
Opinion: Sinclair gas station with Dino stood at Dunwoody crossroads
A Sinclair gas station, often referred to as a filling station, once sat on the northwest corner of Chamblee Dunwoody and Mount Vernon roads, where Dunkin Donuts is today. The iconic Sinclair sign featuring Dino the dinosaur was placed facing Mount Vernon Road. Jane Autry grew up in Dunwoody and...
Franny’s Farmacy Alpharetta now open
Description: Franny’s Farmacy Alpharetta is a hemp derived CBD dispensary providing our community with a safe and natural way to promote wellness . We offer wide range of products from CBD Gummies , CBD topicals , CBD oils to CBD pet products and more. Opened: April 20, 2022. Address:...
Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting national attention because of its unique design. Featured on the popular Instagram account "Zillow Gone Wild," the guitar-shaped home is listed for $789,000. The listing agent, Evgeniia Piven with EXP Realty, says the house is ready...
Goldbergs Fine Foods closing at Avalon in Alpharetta
Deli Goldbergs Fine Foods is set to close its location at Alpharetta shopping center Avalon after service on July 31. The closure was first reported …
The Avenue East Cobb makeover to kick off with August groundbreaking
After more than 20 years, a high-profile East Cobb shopping center is about to get a makeover and upgrade. An Aug. 25 groundbreaking is planned to launch redevelopment at The Avenue East Cobb, billed when it opened in 1999 as one of the first pedestrian-friendly “lifestyle centers” in the U.S.
Life at the Top: Rare Curated Penthouse in Midtown Arts District Hits the Market
Luxury Penthouse living brings over 4,800 square feet on one expansive level with a seamlessly designed floor plan that offers captivating views of Atlanta’s iconic HIGH Museum, Woodruff Arts Center and the majestic Midtown skyline.
4 Stunning Speakeasies With The Best Cocktails In Atlanta
Atlanta is no stranger to sexy ambiances and instagrammable moments. Atlanta is constantly proving that it’s one of the best cities to live in. Whether you are young professional or a retiree, Atlanta has something for everybody. Speakeasy’s are no strangers to this budding social scene and below you will find 4 speakeasy’s in Atlanta that have some of the most amazing and beautiful drinks this city has to offer.
Opinion: I used MARTA Reach in Alpharetta. It's like Uber, but 1/5 the price.
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — In May, MARTA officially launched a six-month pilot of a new ride share service in Alpharetta. The service is called MARTA Reach and is designed to combine the flexibility of ride share services with the low costs of public transportation. Today, Alpharettans can use the service to get around certain areas of the city, even those the bus routes don't cover.
Sinkhole opens up in the middle of Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — Residents of one Atlanta neighborhood now have an obstacle to maneuver around as they drive down the road. A large sinkhole opened up Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Ira St. and Gardner St. in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the City...
$1.28 billion up for grabs and one local store has history on its side
COBB COUNTY, Ga — At a small gas station in Marietta, they can’t print the Mega Millions lottery tickets fast enough. In the hours leading up to the massive $1.28 billion drawing, customers hope it’s the store that will sell the grand prize ticket – because the store has sold one before.
17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)
When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
Snellville City Barbeque To Offer Drive-Thru, Plans Show
Fast-casual barbeque brand earlier this year said it would focus on off-premise, drive-thru as it continues to expand.
Opinion: Everybody knew Billy Bates, Part 2
In a previous column, I described Billy Bates’ experiences as a sailor during World War II. The story continues today about his passion for life as expressed through his wide-ranging interests and through some of the people who played important roles in his life. Billy had many hobbies. He...
Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail
When Dr. Casey Locarnini, aka Dr. Loc, and his wife, Roxanne, opened Dunwoody Urgent Care in 2005, they blazed a trail by offering a whole new level of medical care to nearby residents. Located in the heart of Dunwoody at the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Chamblee Dunwoody roads, their clinic provided walk-in care for […] The post Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Support and enjoy Black Restaurant Week in Atlanta
Black Restaurant Week – Atlanta returns for its fifth year Aug. 5-14 to celebrate African American, African and Caribbean influences in Atlanta’s culinary industry. The 10-day event also seeks to educate consumers and foodies on the abundance of cultural cuisines in the local food scene. With less than...
BULLY BOY CELEBRATES NATIONAL OYSTER DAY
National Oyster Day is on Friday, August 5th and oyster lovers are invited to enjoy a shucking good time at Bully Boy. In addition to menu favorites, Boss Gibson oysters and Devil’s Bandit oysters, Chef Dung will be serving three special offerings in honor the occasion. For $15, guests can also explore the Chef’s Oyster Plate featuring three oysters, each with its own topping including Hokkaido Bafun uni, ikura, and caviar. Bully Boy’s full dinner menu and its expansive list of sake, wine, beer and signature cocktails will also be available. For more information or to make a reservation, visit, www.bullyboyatl.com, or call 678-904-5607. Located just off the Atlanta BeltLine at 828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, Bully Boy is open for dinner at 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
$17,000 worth of chainsaws stolen in less than five minutes from Alpharetta store
ALPHARETTA, Ga — Video from a Thursday morning break-in at an Alpharetta power tools store shows the latest example of thieves doing whatever it takes to steal chainsaws in the metro. In the video, a group of three masked thieves is seen getting away with an estimated $17,000 worth...
Tropical-style resort arrives in downtown Atlanta
Wyndham Destinations recently opened a new dually branded downtown resort, Wyndham-Margaritaville Atlanta. The 22-story building houses Club Wyndham Atlanta with an upscale contemporary design and a casual luxury-style Margaritaville Vacation Club®. Described by the brands as an “urban oasis,” the property debuts as Atlanta’s first vacation club resort....
Enjoy views, great food at Wolf Mountain Winery
Every year we gather with my husband’s siblings for a long weekend at Big Canoe near Jasper, Georgia. The 10 of us go boating on the lake, cook dinners together and the women occupy ourselves with shopping or doing jigsaw puzzles while the guys play golf one day. A...
Organizers cancel Music Midtown over ‘circumstances beyond our control’
ATLANTA — Music Midtown announced Monday that the weekend-long music festival has been canceled. In a post on Facebook, Music Midtown said “due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year. We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon.”
