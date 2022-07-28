Mother arrested after allegedly starving her 6-year-old daughter to death, report says

foxsanantonio.com
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry LeaseDallas, TX
San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 unitshoustonstringer_comSan Antonio, TX
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
SAPD issues endangered child alert for missing 12-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. Destannie Flores was last seen July 29 in the 4000 block of Ty Terrace Street. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about...
foxsanantonio.com
Reward doubled for info on man shot to death while driving home from work back in May
SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers has doubled the reward in the case of a man shot to death while driving on a Northeast Side highway back in May. San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of 29-year-old Andrew Jacob Rangel.
foxsanantonio.com
Family of 3 accused of dumping body in plastic bin outside vacant West Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A family of three has been arrested after they were caught through surveillance video dumping a body on the West side of town. On July 19th a 19-year-old woman was reported missing by her father. She was last seen alive at her apartment on the night of July 19.
KSAT 12
Traffic stop leads to 2 arrests after deputies find drugs, nearly 600 pieces of stolen mail, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A traffic stop in West Bexar County took an unexpected turn when deputies found drug paraphernalia and nearly 600 pieces of stolen mail in a vehicle. Now, the driver and the front seat passenger are in custody on a string of charges. According to the Bexar...
foxsanantonio.com
18-year-old killed in crash by alleged drunk driver, police say
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say a 33-year-old driver was allegedly intoxicated during a crash that left an 18-year-old dead on the East Side of the city. Police were called around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of New Sulphur Springs Road. According to officials, the accused drunk...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after crashing into home on Northeast side of town
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he crashed into a home on the Northeast side. Police were dispatched to 7414 Midcrown Drive at around 3:32 a.m. According to officials, a man crashed into the home, leaving a hole. Police say the driver did stay at the scene after the accident. No one inside the home was injured nor was the driver.
foxsanantonio.com
One man is dead after argument escalates to shooting
SAN ANTONIO – An overnight altercation leads to one man dead on the Southside of town. Police were dispatched to S Flores Street and Beatrice Avenue at around 2:52 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, two men were arguing in a parking lot. The argument then...
foxsanantonio.com
Police arrest armed suspect that barricaded inside auto repair shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police have evacuated an auto repair building near a local car dealership after an armed person barricaded themselves inside. The incident began around 11:45 a.m. Monday when San Antonio Police officers pulled over a car for a traffic violation off NW Loop 410 near Baywater Drive on the Northwest Side.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested in woman’s death said she ‘didn’t mean for any of that to happen,’ records show
TERRELL HILLS – Authorities have arrested a San Antonio woman who was allegedly playing with a gun before it fired and fatally wounded another woman inside a Terrell Hills home. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Maria Nealy, 34, fatally shot April Longoria, 33, in the chest early Thursday.
news4sanantonio.com
FOUND: Missing 9-year-old girl from Seguin located, police say
SEGUIN, Texas - The Seguin Police Department is seeking help finding missing 9-year-old Aubryana Lozano. Aubryana was last seen by her family on July 28, at around 11 p.m. Her family believes Aubryana left the residence when everyone was asleep. Aubryana is approximately 5 feet and 3 inches tall, has...
Tattoos on body found in Spring Branch match missing woman Shana DiMambro
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — Unique tattoos on a body found in Spring Branch are leading Eric Herr to conclude 45-year-old Shana DiMambro is no longer missing or alive. DiMambro was last seen alive at her RV home on July 19. Her husband Chris Antos reported her missing around lunchtime when he returned home from work in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
‘She was the sweetest girl’: Family of 19-year-old found dead on West Side looking for answers
SAN ANTONIO – The family of a 19-year-old woman found dead outside of an abandoned West Side home is searching for answers. Gloria Martinez was found by San Antonio police on July 20 inside of a storage bin, wrapped in blankets, in the 2400 block of San Luis Street.
KSAT 12
Suspect wanted after holding multiple employees at gunpoint, demanding cash
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public for assistance in searching for a man wanted in an aggravated robbery. On July 20, a man entered a Lowes, located at 1470 Austin Highway, and hid inside a bathroom till closing time. According to a press...
foxsanantonio.com
Former Comal ISD Assistant Superintendent sentenced to 10 years for stealing from district
SAN ANTONIO - Former Comal ISD Assistant Superintendent Thomas Bloxham, was sentenced late Friday to 10 years for theft of property by a public servant. Prosecutors claimed Bloxham and Comal Superintendent Marc Walker used their positions to get free air conditioning and construction work done at their homes. A witness for the prosecution said the cost of the work and equipment was hidden among invoices for district construction projects like Kinder Ranch Elementary School.
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters made a quick attack to heavy house fire
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters responded to a heavy house fire on the Northeast side of town. The incident happened at 3710 Beech Street at around 10:50 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the property. They acted fast to put out the fire, but it spread rapidly from a shed to the main home. The home and the shed were completely destroyed by the fire. But firefighters were able to get the flames under control in 45 minutes.
KSAT 12
‘She is our hero’: 10-year-old Robb Elementary shooting victim released from San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO – A 10-year-old girl who survived the unthinkable when a gunman opened fire inside of Robb Elementary School just over two months ago has been released from University Hospital in San Antonio. “She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the...
foxsanantonio.com
Car thefts spike during summer months, San Antonio seeing increase in stolen cars
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - KABB/WOAI first met Courtney Bodden earlier this year when her car was stolen from her home on the northwest side. She received home camera video of the individuals she believes stole her 2015 silver Lincoln MKC, going through other cars in her neighborhood. Eventually police found...
foxsanantonio.com
Bowling center evacuated after fire at nearby homeless camp poses a threat
SAN ANTONIO - A bowling center has to be evacuated after a fire started behind the main building. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday at AMF Ponderosa Lanes off Goliad Road and Pecan Valley Drive on the Southeast Side. When crews first arrived, they saw flames coming...
CBS Austin
Robb Elementary Principal breaks her silence after being put on administrative leave
SAN ANTONIO — The Principal for Robb Elementary is opening up for the first time. After being placed on administrative leave on Monday Mandy Gutierrez said she believes she did the best she could. On Wednesday she also released a letter that she and her attorney sent to the...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio congressman, civil rights groups say Abbott's border initiative causing car-chase deaths
San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro has asked the Justice Department to intervene after civil rights groups charged that at least 30 people have been killed in car chases tied to Gov. Greg Abbott's sweeping immigration crackdown. In a letter to sent federal officials Thursday, the ACLU of Texas and the...
