Beloved PA Dad Of Six Struck, Killed On I-95 Was Primary Breadwinner, Loved Ones Say

Maurice "Moe" Pinkard. Photo Credit: Facebook/Maurice Pinkard

A heartbroken Pennsylvania family is mourning the sudden loss of their primary breadwinner after he was struck and killed by a pickup truck driver on I-95.

Maurice "Moe" Pinkard, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash near northbound mile marker 2.4 in Upper Chichester Township on Saturday, July 23, according to a GoFundMe and Pennsylvania State Police.

"A dedicated and loving father and grandfather, Moe endlessly raved about his family," reads the fundraiser, launched by Olivia Jane Winters and Caprice Pinkard.

And that is exactly why he was on the road that day, to help his wife and daughter after their truck ran out of gas on the highway, according to the fundraiser.

"While Moe was trying to fill the gas tank, the driver of a blue Ford F-150 traveled onto the right-hand shoulder of the road, striking Moe and the side of his truck," Winters and Pinkard wrote.

The damaged Ford fled the scene onto Exit three, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver. No updates have been announced as of Thursday, July 28.

Pinkard leaves behind his wife, his mother and siblings, six children, and four grandchildren.

A carpenter for more than 25 years, Pinkard was the primary breadwinner of his family, according to the GoFundMe. His family is now turning to the public for help in covering their expenses

It had raised more than $7,600 as of Thursday afternoon.

He was also remembered on the fundraiser for his sense of humor and generosity.

Anyone with information on the pickup truck is asked to contact PSP Media or Trooper Walter at 484-840-1000 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

