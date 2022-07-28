ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Racine HarborMarket announces vendors for July 28

By Emma Widmar
Racine County Eye
 4 days ago

The Racine HarborMarket is happening today, July 28, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Monument Square in Downtown Racine.

Racine HarborMarket is a collaboration between Kenosha’s Original HarborMarket and the Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC). The Kenosha organization has managed the Kenosha HarborMarket for the past 30 years and launched the first Racine HarborMarket on June 30. The event saw an exceptional turnout and was loved by many locals.

Didn’t get the chance to go? Check out what’s happening tonight by taking a peak at the vendors and items available. Per the Racine HarborMarket’s Facebook page, the vendor lineup and expected produce are listed below:

Vendor Map

Are you planning on attending tonight? View the vendor map online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TxKFf_0gwSUaHr00

Shopping local

2022 Racine County Farmers Market Guide

10 Outstanding farm stands to visit in Racine County

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

