Racine HarborMarket announces vendors for July 28

The Racine HarborMarket is happening today, July 28, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Monument Square in Downtown Racine.

Racine HarborMarket is a collaboration between Kenosha’s Original HarborMarket and the Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC). The Kenosha organization has managed the Kenosha HarborMarket for the past 30 years and launched the first Racine HarborMarket on June 30. The event saw an exceptional turnout and was loved by many locals.

Didn’t get the chance to go? Check out what’s happening tonight by taking a peak at the vendors and items available. Per the Racine HarborMarket’s Facebook page, the vendor lineup and expected produce are listed below:

Vendor Map

Are you planning on attending tonight? View the vendor map online.

Shopping local

