More Heavy Storms Expected Today and Tomorrow, Flash Flooding Remains a Threat

Humid with isolated storms pushing east overnight
Heavy rain dumped over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains once again. Some areas south of Taos collected 3-4″ of rain over the weekend. Flooding is occurring in the Santa Clara Creek and the Rio del Oso. Stay safe and avoid low lying areas. Socorro County also saw some flash flooding with nearly 1.50″ in a couple hours. Finally the Sunport saw some rain as well. The ABQ metro this evening is also picking up a storm over the west side but is weakening as it moves east. Showers will slowly push through the northeast this evening with Santa Rosa and Las Vegas getting some weaker storms before tapering off early Monday. But it’ll be quite muggy with mainly cloudy skies.
Scattered storms moving into the metro this evening
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain continues across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and over the higher spots in Socorro County. These areas with a flash flood warning collected an additional 2-3″ of rain. The ABQ metro this evening is also picking up a storm over the west side but is weakening as it moves east. Showers will fade a little quicker this evening compared to last night. Meanwhile, hotter temperatures returned to parts of the state with Roswell reaching triple digits again. Santa Fe reached the lower 80s and the RGV reached into the upper 80s. Our temperatures will continue climbing over the next few days as some drier air arrives. Albuquerque will see its first 90° high-temperature Monday in nearly a week with some scattered late showers and storms arriving over north-central New Mexico.
Here are the rainfall totals around the Valley from Saturday’s strong monsoon storm
PHOENIX — A strong monsoon storm blew through the Valley on Saturday night, bringing rain to much of metro Phoenix. Most of the heavier rainfall was documented in north Phoenix, according to Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges, as just over two inches was recorded in some parts.
Flash Flood Warnings in effect on Sunday as rain, thunderstorms continue in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Rain showers and thunderstorms are set to continue in the Las Vegas valley through Sunday as a flash flood warning was issued through Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, several parts of Clark County will see heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area. Communities across the valley have already seen showers pop up early Sunday morning.
Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado
There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
Flash flooding concerns as storms expected through the weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure in Texas continues to drag monsoon moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the Desert Southwest. Locations that may not have seen much rain in July have the higher potential to see some into this afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall is possible, especially across the northern part of the state […]
Southern California Could See Heavy Rain and Flooding This Weekend
Forecasters are predicting a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially in the mountains of LA and Ventura counties and the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, where a flood watch was in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday. Some heavy downpours are possible, according to the National Weather...
Storms dump 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Storms dumped 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on the Texas Panhandle. The heaviest rainfall total is in Goodnight which got 7.22-inches. Most of that rain (6") fell in just one hour. The storm, which caused thousands of power outages in Canyon, dumped 5.04" of...
Flood watch remains as widespread storms expected this weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure in Texas continues to drag monsoon moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the Desert Southwest. Locations that may not have seen much rain in July have the higher potential to see some into this afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall is possible, especially across the northern part of the state […]
Monsoon weather continues throughout Las Vegas
Since Thursday the Las Vegas valley has been plagued with severe weather. So far the severe thunderstorms have caused thousands to lose power, knocked over trees, and flooded roadways.
Flood Watch continues for parts of New Mexico through Friday night
Even more storms are on the way Friday to New Mexico as monsoon moisture continues to move in from the south. A Flood Watch is still in effect through Friday night for parts of the state that could see very heavy rainfall. Monsoon moisture continues to bring an active afternoon...
Worst floods in Colorado history
Monsoon moisture is bringing much-needed rain to Colorado. While some areas have reported flash flooding, it doesn't compare to some of the worst floods in state history.
Hail piled up like snow in Estes Park during severe storm
Hail piled up like snow in Estes Park during the severe storm that rolled through Colorado on Wednesday night. The storm hit one neighborhood in Estes Park, trapping cars in the street and leaving standing water. The hail was so deep the city used heavy equipment to clear the street. A number of basements also flooded. The storm caused damage in other parts of the state, including flash flooding and hail damage to homes, businesses and vehicles. On Thursday, the First Alert Meteorologists have declared a First Alert Weather Day because of the danger of flash flooding from severe storms. There is a Flash Flood Watch for about three quarters of the state from late morning through late evening on Thursday. The watch includes the entire I-70 mountain corridor and all of southern Colorado.The large scars left behind by recent wildfires like East Troublesome, Camron Peak, and Grizzly Creek have an "elevated" threat for flash flooding. I-70 through Glenwood Canyon could be forced to close if thunderstorms move near the Grizzly Creek scar. For Denver and the Front Range, the best chance for thunderstorms producing heavy rain and possible street flooding on Thursday will be after noon and before midnight.
Heavy storms and flood watch for northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is partly cloudy with light, scattered showers in southwest New Mexico and the lower Rio Grande Valley. Showers will end during the morning commute and skies should clear. We will see drier conditions during the mid morning to early afternoon. Storms will develop in the high terrain during the early afternoon, moving north/northeast during the afternoon and evening. Storms could bring heavy and torrential rain in the mountains, causing flash flooding. Rainfall rates up to 2″/hr will be possible with strong storms.
Residents continue to deal with burn scar flooding in northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People in northern New Mexico who are still recovering from the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak Fire are now dealing with devastating flooding in the burn scar area. Roads are washed out and property and the rain isn’t expected to let up any time soon. Video shows flooding up by Rincon Montoso by Sapellothat […]
Widespread storms expected across New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure over Texas is allowing monsoon moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to continue to surge across the state, especially closer to the AZ/NM border and north towards southern Colorado. This will allow for more scattered storms to fall in places that saw rain yesterday, mainly along and to the west […]
Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
New Mexico declares state of emergency after wildfire ash threatened drinking water
July 30 (UPI) -- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday declared a state of emergency in the New Mexico town of Las Vegas after ash and flooding from the Calf Canyon/Hermit's Peak fire threatened its drinking water. "I've declared a state of emergency in Las Vegas due to burn scar...
Colorado weather: Rain causes minor flooding along I-25 corridor with more storms on the way
A fast-moving storm system dumped up to 2 inches of rain in parts of the Denver metro area Tuesday night, causing minor flooding on some local roadways. Showers also drenched parts of Southern Colorado and the Eastern Plains. Colorado Parks and Wildlife shut down the Flagler Reservoir State Wildlife Area...
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
