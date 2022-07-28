ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Human composting could be legalized in California

By LA Times Today Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the western U.S., officials said. Hot and gusty weather and lightning storms threatened to boost the danger that the fires will keep growing,
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

NC elections board certifies Green Party, reverses past vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections unanimously voted Monday to recognize the Green Party as a new political party, reversing its previous decision to reject the party’s petition while the board investigated the signature sheets for fraud. Katelyn Love, the board's legal counsel,...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Massachusetts State
spectrumnews1.com

Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided no estimate...
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumnews1.com

Farmers market peas linked to half dozen cases of salmonella in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — Six people have fallen ill after consuming shelled peas from Wisconsin farmers markets and farm stands, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Wisconsin DHS said the ongoing investigation has uncovered six salmonella cases linked to shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market in Ripon, Wis. The loose peas have been sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands, as well as farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison and Fond du Lac. The peas were also sold at Green Valley Acres Farm and Company’s farm stand in Neenah.
RIPON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Missouri GOP contenders distance themselves from McConnell

PEVELY, Mo. (AP) — As the U.S. Senate primary campaign nears its end in Missouri, all three leading Republican candidates are making it clear that if elected, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell won't have their support. Twenty-one Republicans are on the ballot Tuesday, with former Gov. Eric Greitens, Attorney...
MISSOURI STATE
spectrumnews1.com

'Breaking Bad' statues shine light on actors, Albuquerque

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Bronze statues of mythical methamphetamine cookers Walter White and Jesse Pinkman were installed at a convention center in Albuquerque on Friday to celebrate the “Breaking Bad” TV series and its entertainment legacy, winning applause in a city that played its own gritty supporting role.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Cremation#Legalize#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The La Times
spectrumnews1.com

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

CHICAGO (AP) — A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.
DES PLAINES, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy