Analyzing Otis Worldwide's Short Interest

If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now
For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin BTC/USD has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin.
Is Roku About To Shoot Up Higher? A Look At The Streaming Stock For The Week Ahead
Roku, Inc ROKU opened Friday’s trading session down over 22% after reporting an earnings miss. The streaming service and digital media company also issued weak guidance for the third quarter. For the second quarter, Roku reported a quarterly loss of 82 cents per share on sales of $764.41 million,...
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
Analyzing Bristol-Myers Squibb's Short Interest
Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) short percent of float has fallen 29.89% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 27.33 million shares sold short, which is 1.29% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Bitcoin Ends A Bullish July: Here's What To Watch Heading Into August
Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading mostly flat during Sunday’s 24-hour session in continued consolidation after surging 15% over the course of Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions. The consolidation is helping to keep Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) from soaring up into overbought territory at the 70% mark. Bitcoin has...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Moderna
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Moderna MRNA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Expert Ratings for Pfizer
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Pfizer PFE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has been known to make some highly criticized forward-looking predictions. Wood and her colleagues have some of the higher price targets on Wall Street for Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here's a look at how much an investment could be worth in the future if their price targets...
What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lennox International
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Lennox International LII within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lennox International has an average price target of $237.91 with a high of $292.00 and a low of $190.00.
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Is W3BCLOUD A Pick And Shovel Play For The Web3 Sector? What Investors Should Know
A leading Web3 company is going public via SPAC merger. Here are the details on the merger between W3BCLOUD and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I. The SPAC Deal: Social Leverage Corp I SLAC announced it is acquiring W3BCLOUD, a leading storage and infrastructure provider for the Web3 sector. The merger values W3BCLOUD at an enterprise value of $1.25 billion.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Earnings Preview: DLH Holdings
DLH Holdings DLHC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DLH Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. DLH Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On NIO
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NIO NIO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Lemonade LMND stock rose 9.44% to $20.63 during Monday's regular session. Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 102.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
Inspire Medical Systems Earnings Preview
Inspire Medical Systems INSP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Inspire Medical Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.62. Inspire Medical Systems bulls will hope to hear the company...
Peering Into BlackRock's Recent Short Interest
BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) short percent of float has fallen 11.8% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.13 million shares sold short, which is 1.42% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Bloomin Brands: Here's What You Need To Know
Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Bloomin Brands BLMN and raise its price target from $21.00 to $22.00. Shares of Bloomin Brands are trading up 0.54% over the last 24 hours, at $20.50 per share. A move to $22.00 would account for a 7.32% increase from...
Mizuho Maintains Neutral Rating for Shell Midstream Partners: Here's What You Need To Know
Mizuho has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Shell Midstream Partners SHLX and raise its price target from $14.00 to $16.00. Shares of Shell Midstream Partners are trading down 1.46% over the last 24 hours, at $15.81 per share. A move to $16.00 would account for a 1.17% increase...
