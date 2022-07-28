Cryptocurrency Decentraland Rises More Than 11% In 24 hours

www.benzinga.com
u.today
Bitcoin Has 14 Hours to Return to $22,000 Price Range or Market Will Face Problems
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Explode Over 400% to $110,000 After Next Halving, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that over the next few years the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could explode by over 400% to trade at $110,000, based on the cryptocurrency’s performance and its next halving event. The pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Kaleo shared his thoughts...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
CoinTelegraph
Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, BNB, UNI, FIL, THETA
Bitcoin (BTC) has made a strong comeback in the month of July and is on track for its best monthly gains since October 2021. The sharp recovery in Bitcoin and several altcoins pushed the Crypto Fear and Greed Index to 42/100 on July 30, its highest level since April 6.
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Warns of Massive Bitcoin Plunge to Four-Figure Level As Crypto Reaches ‘Uncharted Territory’
A popular crypto trader warns Bitcoin (BTC) could nosedive as the crypto market encounters severe macroeconomic headwinds. Crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 10,600 YouTube subscribers that a bearish flag pattern forming on Bitcoin’s chart suggests the leading digital asset could plunge to a price target of around $8,500.
Bitcoin Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.23% over the past 24 hours to $22,966.00. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 6.0%, moving from $21,854.18 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin...
Does The Pullback In The USDJPY Have Legs?
The US dollar has retreated against its major trading pairs over the past two weeks, but notably, the USDJPY has seen one of the most interesting pullbacks. After peaking on July 14, the USDJPY has fallen more than 4% from a peak just below 139.500. The 2-week weakening streak may...
il Capo of Crypto: Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Carnage Sees More Pain Ahead
When Bitcoin was trading at an all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021, most people wouldn't have thought it would have such a steep fall in the following months. Currently, Bitcoin is trading at around $24,000, a decline of 65 percent in a matter of a few months. However, there were a few people who predicted such a fall. A popular crypto trader by the pseudonym of il Capo of Crypto (@CryptoCapo_) did just that. Who is il Capo of Crypto and what is he saying now regarding cryptocurrencies’ future?
Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,374 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $80,029,873 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1DPcWySkvq8npbyWozSPJPAV3KgqnAuq3b. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 7/29: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, AVAX
Bitcoin (BTC) hit a six-week high above $24,000 on July 29, extending its rally that picked up momentum after the United States Federal Reserve hiked rates by 75 basis points on July 27. If the rally sustains for the next two days, Bitcoin could be on target to close the month of July with gains of more than 20%, according to data from Coinglass.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cloudflare
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cloudflare NET. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Bitcoin Ends A Bullish July: Here's What To Watch Heading Into August
Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading mostly flat during Sunday’s 24-hour session in continued consolidation after surging 15% over the course of Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions. The consolidation is helping to keep Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) from soaring up into overbought territory at the 70% mark. Bitcoin has...
Where Helmerich & Payne Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Helmerich & Payne HP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Greenbrook TMS Earnings Preview
Greenbrook TMS GBNH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Greenbrook TMS will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.43. Greenbrook TMS bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Expert Ratings for Bumble
Within the last quarter, Bumble BMBL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $33.89 versus the current price of Bumble at $35.9, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Bumble...
Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Decreases More Than 7% Within 24 hours
Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has decreased 7.76% over the past 24 hours to $36.51. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 46.0%, moving from $24.88 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for...
