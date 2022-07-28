'I Have Four Children, That Money Was An Investment Into Their Futures': Voyager Digital Bankruptcy Has Financially Destroyed Families, Creating Mistrust In Similar Platforms

www.benzinga.com
If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now
For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin BTC/USD has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin.
u.today
Bitcoin Has 14 Hours to Return to $22,000 Price Range or Market Will Face Problems
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further
Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe areas of the financial system, Bloomberg reported. Instead of letting yuan flow to the real economy, the money is ending up in bank bonds and corporate debt. Chinese funds are also heading for the US dollar, helped by higher rates. Chinese investors...
I swapped my £7,000 Rolex watch for Bitcoin to pay off debts – now I’m worth more than £1 million
A MAN who swapped his prized £7,000 Rolex for Bitcoin to pay off debts is now worth £1.1 million. Kain Roomes, 29, from Enfield in London, fell on hard times in 2018 and in desperate need of cash, decided to give up one of his most valuable possessions.
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
Bill Maher Gets Schooled By His Own Guest On Inflation & The Stock Market (Video)
Krystal Ball went on “Real Time With Bill Maher” on Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD-owned HBO Jun 17 and gave host Bill Maher a free lesson on inflation, the economy and the stock market. Ball is a political commentator and co-host of the podcast “Breaking Points,” a daily...
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS・
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How Bitcoin Can Reach $10,000,000 per BTC, According to Crypto Researcher
The crypto world is abuzz after a chart predicting an astronomical Bitcoin (BTC) price made the rounds on social media. Documenting Bitcoin shared with their 799,700 Twitter followers a chart listing store-of-value assets, making the case that BTC could perhaps reach a price tag of $10 million. The crypto enthusiast...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
There's a growing chorus of experts calling for substantial home price declines
The housing market is starting to cool off in a big way thanks to skyrocketing mortgage rates this year. Homebuilder sentiment is at its second-lowest level in 37 years thanks to tanking demand — existing home sales were down 14% in June, year-over-year. Still, home prices have yet to...
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood
ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos Unite To 'Change The Course' Of Neurological Disorder Impacting 6.5 Million Americans
It’s a well-known fact that Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates, through his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is working toward eliminating infectious diseases and eradicating poverty in developing and under-developed countries. Gates took to Twitter this week to share details of another disease he is working to address.
The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse
Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
The ruble is now the worst-performing emerging market currency against the dollar while Russian demand for the yuan soars
The ruble is down more than 16% so far in July after becoming the world's top-performing currency against the dollar earlier this year.
CNBC
Jim Cramer warns investors not to miss their window to buy stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors to seize the moment and buy some stocks, since the Federal Reserve appears to be nearing the end of its tightening cycle. "When the Fed gets out of the way, you have a real window and you've got to jump through it," the "Mad Money" host said.
The stock market could surge 18% to new highs by year-end as the 2022 bear market is over, Fundstrat says
New highs in the stock market could arrive a lot sooner than investors expect, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. He said the S&P 500 could hit new highs before year-end as the 2022 bear market is over. "When bad news doesn't take down markets, it is time for investors to...
