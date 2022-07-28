Expert Ratings for Methanex

www.benzinga.com
Is Roku About To Shoot Up Higher? A Look At The Streaming Stock For The Week Ahead
Roku, Inc ROKU opened Friday’s trading session down over 22% after reporting an earnings miss. The streaming service and digital media company also issued weak guidance for the third quarter. For the second quarter, Roku reported a quarterly loss of 82 cents per share on sales of $764.41 million,...
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
Bitcoin Ends A Bullish July: Here's What To Watch Heading Into August
Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading mostly flat during Sunday’s 24-hour session in continued consolidation after surging 15% over the course of Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions. The consolidation is helping to keep Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) from soaring up into overbought territory at the 70% mark. Bitcoin has...
Expert Ratings for Pfizer
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Pfizer PFE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Expert Ratings for Celanese
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Celanese CE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Celanese. The company has an average price target of $135.44 with a high of $180.00 and a low of $105.00.
Benzinga
If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now
For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin BTC/USD has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin.
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Moderna
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Moderna MRNA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lennox International
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Lennox International LII within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lennox International has an average price target of $237.91 with a high of $292.00 and a low of $190.00.
Analyst Ratings for Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings BKNG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Booking Holdings. The company has an average price target of $2563.46 with a high of $3000.00 and a low of $2100.00.
Looking At SIGA Technologies's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on SIGA Technologies SIGA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Barclays Maintains Overweight Rating for nVent Electric: Here's What You Need To Know
Barclays has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of nVent Electric NVT and raise its price target from $43.00 to $47.00. Shares of nVent Electric are trading up 1.53% over the last 24 hours, at $35.85 per share. A move to $47.00 would account for a 31.1% increase from the...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 92 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Paramount Global PARA. Helius Medical Tech HSDT was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Otonomy OTIC was the biggest loser, trading down 77.99%...
Analyzing Bristol-Myers Squibb's Short Interest
Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) short percent of float has fallen 29.89% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 27.33 million shares sold short, which is 1.29% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Rating for Asbury Automotive Group: Here's What You Need To Know
JP Morgan has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Asbury Automotive Group ABG and raise its price target from $195.00 to $205.00. Shares of Asbury Automotive Group are trading up 3.97% over the last 24 hours, at $178.46 per share. A move to $205.00 would account for a 14.87%...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Mizuho Maintains Neutral Rating for Shell Midstream Partners: Here's What You Need To Know
Mizuho has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Shell Midstream Partners SHLX and raise its price target from $14.00 to $16.00. Shares of Shell Midstream Partners are trading down 1.46% over the last 24 hours, at $15.81 per share. A move to $16.00 would account for a 1.17% increase...
Is W3BCLOUD A Pick And Shovel Play For The Web3 Sector? What Investors Should Know
A leading Web3 company is going public via SPAC merger. Here are the details on the merger between W3BCLOUD and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I. The SPAC Deal: Social Leverage Corp I SLAC announced it is acquiring W3BCLOUD, a leading storage and infrastructure provider for the Web3 sector. The merger values W3BCLOUD at an enterprise value of $1.25 billion.
Earnings Preview: Sprout Social
Sprout Social SPT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sprout Social will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Sprout Social bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
