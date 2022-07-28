www.oxnardpd.org
News Release: Subject Arrested for Brandishing a Machete (7/31/22)
SUBJECT: Subject Arrested for Brandishing a Machete. SUSPECTS: Marcelino Erasmo-Galvez, 30-year-old Oxnard resident. On July 31, 2022, at approximately 12:50 p.m., patrol officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a report of a man brandishing a machete while attempting to rob a family member. When officers arrived, the suspect, Marcelino Erasmo-Galvez, barricaded himself in his vehicle, which was parked in the area. Erasmo-Galvez refused to exit the vehicle or comply with any commands officers gave him.
Homeless man arrested for murder
A fight at the Main Library in Downtown Santa Monica has resulted in the arrest of a homeless man for murder. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the suspect (Quade Larry Colbert) and the unidentified victim were speaking at about 7:18 p.m. on July in the north courtyard of the Main Library when Colbert drew a knife and stabbed the victim twice.
Machete-wielding man who tried to rob family member arrested: Oxnard PD
OXNARD, Calif. - A machete-wielding man who was reportedly trying to rob a family member in Oxnard over the weekend has been arrested, according to police. It happened Sunday in the 5000 block of Perkins Road near Pleasant Valley Road just before 1 p.m. The suspect, 30-year-old Marcelino Erasmo-Galvez of...
Caught on video: Norco store owner blasts armed robber with shotgun; 3 arrested
A would-be robber was critically injured after being shot by a store owner in Norco early Sunday in a dramatic incident that was captured on surveillance video. An employee who reached out to KTLA said the video shows a man armed with an assault-style rifle walk into the Norco Market at 816 Sixth Street around […]
Stabbing Death at Main Santa Monica Public Library After Altercation Between Two Homeless Men
7/31: Santa Monica Police announced today that they have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a homeless man at the Santa Monica Public Library. The stabbing occurred in the North Courtyard of the library, rather than inside the building itself. The North Courtyard is immediately next to the main entrance to the library.
Man shot in face in Thousand Oaks: Sheriff’s Office
A man is expected to survive after he was shot in the face in Thousand Oaks Saturday night, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. as a dispute near Olsen Road, near the Sunset Hills Country Club, according to Capt. Cameron Henderson. Deputies found the man, whose name […]
News Release: Fatal Traffic Collision (7-29-22)
SUBJECT: Fatal traffic collision involving a pedestrian. LOCATION: Wooley Road and Mercantile Street, Oxnard. On July 29, 2022, at approximately 8:39 p.m., Oxnard police officers and EMS personnel responded to a call for service regarding a collision involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian at the intersection of Wooley Road and Mercantile Street. When officers arrived at the scene of the incident, they discovered a pedestrian severely injured in the roadway. The pedestrian was transported by EMS however he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The driver of the Dodge Durango was uninjured and cooperated with the investigation.
2 injured in shooting on 105 Freeway in Willowbrook, authorities say
Two people were injured in a shooting on the 105 Freeway in Willowbrook Friday evening, according to authorities.
Watts shooting leaves child injured, suspect in custody
LOS ANGELES – A victim was wounded in Watts Saturday evening by a bullet police believe was not intended for him. The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. at Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Arriving officers found the victim inside a...
Man, Suicide by Hanging in Oxnard
On Thursday, July 28, 2022, at approximately 6:53 a.m., the Oxnard Police Department and the Oxnard Fire Department responded to Walgreens, located at 2303 E. Vineyard Avenue, in reference to a male seen hanging on the outside of the building. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a male hanging by a...
1 dead in DUI crash in Hollywood: LAPD
A crash that killed a passenger near Hollywood Forever Cemetery Saturday morning was at least partially caused by a driver’s use of drugs or alcohol, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The two-car collision at 6078 W. Santa Monica Blvd. occurred just before 2 a.m. when a car attempted to turn left onto Santa […]
Man reported missing near Baldwin-Crenshaw Mall
LOS ANGELES – Police Friday sought the public’s help to locate a 22- year-old man who was last seen in Crenshaw. Genaro Salas was last seen on June 30 in the 4000 block of South Muirfield Road, near Baldwin Village, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Salas...
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – The coroner Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death on a South Los Angeles street then struck by at least two vehicles. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was a Los Angeles resident. It was initially believed the man now identified as Trujillo died...
$3 million bail for alleged killer
July 16, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Another indication that the effort by several California municipalities to extend “Happy Hour” from 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. might not be such a wonderful idea came on the night of July 2 nd , when Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Santa Maria Dispatch Center received reports of a shooting victim outside of Louie B’s Bar in the City of Santa Maria.
South LA shooting leaves man dead, another injured
LOS ANGELES – A 29-year-old man was killed and a man in his 40s was wounded in a South Los Angeles shooting, authorities said Saturday. The victim was identified by the coroner as Deantuane Giles, whose city of residence was unknown. The shooting occurred at 6:30 p.m. Friday in...
Authorities ID suicide-murder victims in West LA
LOS ANGELES – The deaths of a man and woman who were found with gunshot wounds in the Palms area earlier this week were an apparent murder- suicide, authorities said Friday. Officers were called at about 1:30 p.m. Monday to the 9700 block of Regent Street, and found the two people dead at the scene with gunshot wounds, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes.
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Investigates Death near Painted Cave
A man is in custody facing charges of vehicular manslaughter and DUI causing injury following a death on Painted Cave Road last weekend, according to a statement from Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. The incident occurred late at night on Saturday, July 23, when authorities received a...
1 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash on 60 Freeway
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, July 30, of a vehicle rollover with one person trapped on the 60 Freeway East at Crossroads Parkway in the City of Industry. CHP arrived and reported...
The Need For Speed Meets Weed In Simi Valley
Simi Valley police say a stolen vehicle investigation uncovered an illegal marijuana grow. They say that investigators from VENCATT, the Ventura County Auto Theft Task Force, were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation at "Exotic Motorsports Collision Center" at 4610 East Los Angeles Avenue when they smelled something funny. It was...
Captured on video: Woman violently attacked in a Hollywood parking garage
A woman who was celebrating her birthday is now recovering after she was brutally beaten in an attack that was captured on cellphone video. The incident took place inside a parking garage near Las Palmas Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. "It didn't have to escalate to that situation," said Cynthia Stergious, who spoke with CBSLA Saturday, before meeting with detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department. "I don't understand how someone could be so cruel." Stergious, who suffered multiple blows to her face and body, said the attack in the parking garage happened in the early morning hours Friday. "I have stitches right here. It...
