Earnings Preview For Sumitomo Mitsui Financial

Is Roku About To Shoot Up Higher? A Look At The Streaming Stock For The Week Ahead
Roku, Inc ROKU opened Friday’s trading session down over 22% after reporting an earnings miss. The streaming service and digital media company also issued weak guidance for the third quarter. For the second quarter, Roku reported a quarterly loss of 82 cents per share on sales of $764.41 million,...
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
Bitcoin Ends A Bullish July: Here's What To Watch Heading Into August
Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading mostly flat during Sunday’s 24-hour session in continued consolidation after surging 15% over the course of Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions. The consolidation is helping to keep Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) from soaring up into overbought territory at the 70% mark. Bitcoin has...
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has been known to make some highly criticized forward-looking predictions. Wood and her colleagues have some of the higher price targets on Wall Street for Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here's a look at how much an investment could be worth in the future if their price targets...
Earnings Preview For ViewRay
ViewRay VRAY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that ViewRay will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15. ViewRay bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now
For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin BTC/USD has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin.
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
Preview: Proterra's Earnings
Proterra PTRA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Proterra will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Proterra bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Preview: Sprout Social
Sprout Social SPT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sprout Social will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Sprout Social bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Moderna
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Moderna MRNA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 92 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Paramount Global PARA. Helius Medical Tech HSDT was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Otonomy OTIC was the biggest loser, trading down 77.99%...
Evolent Health's Earnings: A Preview
Evolent Health EVH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Evolent Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04. Evolent Health bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Preview: Greenhill & Co's Earnings
Greenhill & Co GHL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Greenhill & Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.57. Greenhill & Co bulls will hope to hear the company...
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.55% to $15.21 Monday afternoon. Movement may be due to continued strength following last week's earnings report. Ford last week reported quarterly earnings of 68 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Automotive sales of $37.91 billion beat the analyst consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Total company revenue was $40.2 billion in the quarter.
Analyzing Bristol-Myers Squibb's Short Interest
Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) short percent of float has fallen 29.89% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 27.33 million shares sold short, which is 1.29% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Earnings Outlook For Atomera
Atomera ATOM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Atomera will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. Atomera bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Expert Ratings for Pfizer
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Pfizer PFE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Mizuho Maintains Neutral Rating for Shell Midstream Partners: Here's What You Need To Know
Mizuho has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Shell Midstream Partners SHLX and raise its price target from $14.00 to $16.00. Shares of Shell Midstream Partners are trading down 1.46% over the last 24 hours, at $15.81 per share. A move to $16.00 would account for a 1.17% increase...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About United States Steel
Analysts have provided the following ratings for United States Steel X within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $26.5 versus the current price of United States Steel at $23.6, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
