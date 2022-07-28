Expert Ratings for PagerDuty

www.benzinga.com
If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now
For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin BTC/USD has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin.
Is Roku About To Shoot Up Higher? A Look At The Streaming Stock For The Week Ahead
Roku, Inc ROKU opened Friday’s trading session down over 22% after reporting an earnings miss. The streaming service and digital media company also issued weak guidance for the third quarter. For the second quarter, Roku reported a quarterly loss of 82 cents per share on sales of $764.41 million,...
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
Bitcoin Ends A Bullish July: Here's What To Watch Heading Into August
Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading mostly flat during Sunday’s 24-hour session in continued consolidation after surging 15% over the course of Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions. The consolidation is helping to keep Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) from soaring up into overbought territory at the 70% mark. Bitcoin has...
Expert Ratings for Pfizer
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Pfizer PFE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Expert Ratings for Celanese
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Celanese CE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Celanese. The company has an average price target of $135.44 with a high of $180.00 and a low of $105.00.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Moderna
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Moderna MRNA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lennox International
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Lennox International LII within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lennox International has an average price target of $237.91 with a high of $292.00 and a low of $190.00.
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Mizuho Maintains Neutral Rating for Shell Midstream Partners: Here's What You Need To Know
Mizuho has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Shell Midstream Partners SHLX and raise its price target from $14.00 to $16.00. Shares of Shell Midstream Partners are trading down 1.46% over the last 24 hours, at $15.81 per share. A move to $16.00 would account for a 1.17% increase...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On NIO
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NIO NIO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Earnings Preview: Sprout Social
Sprout Social SPT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sprout Social will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Sprout Social bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Barclays Maintains Overweight Rating for nVent Electric: Here's What You Need To Know
Barclays has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of nVent Electric NVT and raise its price target from $43.00 to $47.00. Shares of nVent Electric are trading up 1.53% over the last 24 hours, at $35.85 per share. A move to $47.00 would account for a 31.1% increase from the...
Target Earns An Upgrade And 26% Price Target Bump By This Analyst
Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly upgraded Target Corp TGT to Overweight from Equal-Weight and raised the price target to $195 (16% upside) from $155. The analyst believes that management's bold action should help protect pandemic share gains. Kelly added that TGT was first to respond to the sharp change in...
Preview: Proterra's Earnings
Proterra PTRA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Proterra will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Proterra bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Preview: DLH Holdings
DLH Holdings DLHC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DLH Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. DLH Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Truist Securities Maintains Buy Rating for Procter & Gamble: Here's What You Need To Know
Truist Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Procter & Gamble PG and lower its price target from $175.00 to $160.00. Shares of Procter & Gamble are trading up 2.45% over the last 24 hours, at $142.31 per share. A move to $160.00 would account for a 12.43%...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Lemonade LMND stock rose 9.44% to $20.63 during Monday's regular session. Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 102.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
