School support staffs’ contracts standardized

BAR HARBOR — Grammy-winning New York-based jazz masters hailing from Brazil, the U.S. and Belgium will perform at The 1932 Criterion Theatre at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3. Samba Meets Jazz Workshops, in collaboration with the Criterion, is hosting the concert, which will be directed by multi-Grammy nominee, virtuoso bassist Nilson Matta and will feature four-time Grammy winner Brian Lynch on trumpet, Rafael Barata on drums/percussion, Dario Eskenazi on piano, Vitor Gonçalves on accordion and piano and John Snauwaert on saxophone. Brazilian tap dancer Felipe Galganni will be a special guest at the event.

