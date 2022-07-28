School support staffs’ contracts standardized

www.mdislander.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Ice Cream Day in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
mdislander.com
Garden club awards scholarship
BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island resident and MDI High School graduate Callahan Bryer has been awarded the $1,000 Inge Weber Memorial Scholarship presented in partnership with the Bar Harbor Garden Club. The scholarship honors former garden club president and MDI native Inge Weber and aids college students pursuing...
mdislander.com
Maine Coast Harp Institute holds inaugural season in Hancock
HANCOCK — Inspired by the legendary Salzedo Harp Colony that thrived in Camden for decades, The Maine Coast Harp Institute is a newly-established retreat for aspiring harpists, founded and led by world-renowned, multiple Grammy-nominated harp soloist Yolanda Kondonassis. MCHI is located at The Monteux School in Hancock. Its student...
mdislander.com
Caring for Maine’s wildlife – one animal at a time
BAR HARBOR — Every corner of Acadia Wildlife Center teems with environmental art, hands-on exhibits and nature collections to capture any curiosity for hours. But beyond the trove of zoologist treasures lays an even more fascinating discovery: the furry, feathery and scaly creatures tucked into tailored enclosures. Ann Rivers...
mdislander.com
Man arrested at abortion protest for earlier incident
NORTHEAST HARBOR — Eli Durand-McDonnell, 21, of Bar Harbor, was arrested for disorderly conduct in Northeast Harbor at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was arrested at a peaceful protest in front of the South Shore Road home of Leonard Leo, who advised former President Donald Trump on the nomination of several Supreme Court justices.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mdislander.com
Workshop explores personal, collective grief
BAR HARBOR — Author, activist and teacher Michelle Cassandra Johnson is coming to The Whole Health Center Aug. 5-7 to lead a weekend workshop called Finding Refuge. . A noted speaker and TEDx presenter, Johnson is the author of “Finding Refuge: Heart Work for Healing Collective Grief and Skill in Action: Radicalizing Your Yoga Practice to Create a Just World.”
mdislander.com
Southwest Harbor man taken by LifeFlight after car crash
BAR HARBOR– A Southwest Harbor man was transported by LifeFlight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center following a single-vehicle accident on July 28. Shortly after 6 p.m, the Bar Harbor Police Department responded to the intersection of Eagle Lake Road and Norway Drive and found a 2013 Subaru that had come to rest about 75 yards into the woods.
mdislander.com
Chorale group to perform Mozart
MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Summer Chorale is returning to its usual fare of major works for chorus and orchestra after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. In 2020, the Chorale was unable to present any performance. Last summer, the group presented a scaled-down concert of short works with piano.
mdislander.com
Game warden tells his story of life, love
BAR HARBOR — Don Cote waited 91 years to tell his story. What Cote intended as a book for family and friends has now gone through multiple printings. He has entered his ninth decade as the author of “We Were Wardens Together.”. Join Cote at 7 p.m. Thursday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mdislander.com
Pianist performs at Jesup Memorial Library Aug. 5
BAR HARBOR — Join pianist Deborah Fortier for a concert featuring pieces by Chopin, Schubert and Bach at Jesup Memorial Library Friday, Aug. 5, at 5:30 p.m. Fortier is a graduate of the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and Villa Schifanoia Graduate School of Applied Arts in Florence, Italy. Fortier has composed several sets of piano works.
mdislander.com
Samba Meets Jazz concert at the Criterion
BAR HARBOR — Grammy-winning New York-based jazz masters hailing from Brazil, the U.S. and Belgium will perform at The 1932 Criterion Theatre at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3. Samba Meets Jazz Workshops, in collaboration with the Criterion, is hosting the concert, which will be directed by multi-Grammy nominee, virtuoso bassist Nilson Matta and will feature four-time Grammy winner Brian Lynch on trumpet, Rafael Barata on drums/percussion, Dario Eskenazi on piano, Vitor Gonçalves on accordion and piano and John Snauwaert on saxophone. Brazilian tap dancer Felipe Galganni will be a special guest at the event.
mdislander.com
Arts Glances: Gallery opening, chorale concert, Harry Potter birthday celebration
NORTHEAST HARBOR — Artemis Gallery celebrates its fifth opening of the season 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. This group show exhibits work by five local artists, including watercolor painters Diane Fiedler and Abe Goodale; oil painter Lisa Lebofsky; photographer Emma Ressel; and sculptor David Sears. A portion of sales...
Comments / 0