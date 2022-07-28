Oilers’ Nurse Reportedly a Bottom Five Contract in the NHL

www.yardbarker.com
Flyers’ 3 Early Trade Candidates For the 2022-23 Season
The Philadelphia Flyers did not make any major offseason signings due to their tight cap situation. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher commented they were not in consideration for any free agent acquisitions such as South Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau. New head coach John Tortorella has a tough task to get this franchise back to contention that has become irrelevant in a passionate sports city.
As the Canucks find themselves at a similar crossroads, what if the Avalanche extended Matt Duchene instead of trading him?
Welcome back to our “what-if?” series, the return of which has been anticipated as much as upcoming Marvel shows. Jokes aside, this will be a one-off article that’ll explore what might’ve happened had the Avalanche extended Matt Duchene instead of trading him. With the Canucks being in a similar position with J.T. Miller, this hypothetical will hopefully show the delicate balance that management needs to make with their upcoming UFA.
NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the New York Rangers
The Blues didn’t have the pieces and space like the Panthers did. The Athletic: Yes Jordan Kyrou is a good player, but he’s not Jonathan Huberdeau and the St. Louis Blues didn’t have a ‘MacKenzie Weegar‘ to offer the Calgary Flames for Matthew Tkachuk. Not...
Maple Leafs Commentary: 7 Questions the Team Will Soon Answer
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Commentary, I’ll take a look at seven questions (of the myriad of questions) that will soon be answered by the Maple Leafs. So much is unknown about this particular team. But time will tell. It was a similar situation last season...
