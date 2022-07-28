ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

'I'll Never Forget You': Rapper JayDaYoungan's GF Breaks Silence, Mourns His Death After Loss Of Their Child

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Er99k_0gwSSaMH00
@carenavonchae/istagram; @jaydayoungan/instagram

Rapper JayDaYoungan 's girlfriend spoke out after his death and mourned the loss of her "best friend" in an emotional tribute after he was fatally shot Wednesday in his hometown of Bogalusa, Radar has learned .

One of his family members, Kenyatta Scott Sr. , has also been hospitalized as a result of the shooting.

On Wednesday, CaRena Vonchae took to Instagram with clips of the couple in happier times, reminiscing on their final memories together following the recent loss of their child, Amazi Breeze Scott .

"Thank God my last words to you were 'I love you,'" she wrote. "I'm so hurt bae, how could you leave me like that. I would've never left you …. EVER , one thing we could do is make each other smile, such a kind-hearted, sweet soul… the thing I admired about you most is you forgave, always… and that's all that really matters bby."

Vonchae said she didn't know how to push forward without JayDaYoungan (real name: Javorius Tykies Scott), especially after enduring the unimaginable loss of their child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c5RJb_0gwSSaMH00
@carenavonchae/instagram

The child was born on June 10, but died just days later on June 19, according to HipHopDX .

"Watch over mazi for me my love!" she continued. "I'll never forget you or what we had. Fell in love with you the first day I met you … and haven't been a day without talking since … this gonna be so hard for me … but I know you would want me to be strong."

As fans, friends, and loved ones grieve over his sudden passing, the 23 Island rapper's record label issued a statement.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the devastating news that JayDaYoungan has been tragically killed," Atlantic Records said. "This is a senseless loss of an immensely talented artist with his whole life in front of him. JayDaYoungan was a father, son, and brother. Our deepest condolences to his family and everyone who loved him."

He was on the path to success with his 2019 album Misunderstood hitting No. 43 on the Billboard 200 chart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19uehf_0gwSSaMH00
@jaydayoungan/instagram

JayDaYoungan also shares a child with Jordan B , who took to Twitter amid news of his death. "Thankful I was able to see / spend time together with him & our son.. who knew that morning would’ve been our last time seeing him," she wrote.

"I'm hurt bad. We went through so much since 2017," read another tweet she posted. "My first love, my first everything. I will never be the same."

JayDaYoungan was 24.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Rapper JayDaYoungan Passed Away at Just 24 Years Old

Over the last half decade, one of rap's biggest rising stars has been JayDaYoungan. The Louisiana-born wordsmith had established quite a following in just a short period of time and released a slew of fan-favorite records such as Forever 23 and Endless Pain. Unfortunately, JayDaYoungan died in his home state...
BOGALUSA, LA
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Lauren London Wants to Leave Los Angeles After Losing Nipsey Hussle, But Stays For Family

Lauren London is opening up about her desire to leave her hometown of Los Angeles after the tragic loss of her partner Nipsey Hussle. Since losing the late rapper and entrepreneur to a fatal shooting in 2019, London has found it hard to want to stay in the city where she was born and raised. London recently appeared on Angie Martinez’s new podcast, “Angie Martinez IRL,” and shared how life’s been in the three years since Hussle’s passing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bogalusa, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
Bossip

Yung Miami Shuts Down Rumors Of Her Relationship With Diddy Being All For Clout

Yung Miami has seen the shade online about her relationship with Diddy and shut it down real quick!. People on Twitter accused the City Girl of being in a relationship with Diddy for clout and believe the relationship is a PR stunt. Caresha’s response to this…“Wtf I look like being in a “PR RELATIONSHIP” y’all say anything! I’m a fr hood b**** foh.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaydayoungan
RadarOnline

'False Sense Of Entitlement': Tupac Shakur's Sister SLAMS Trustee Of Late Mother's Estate

Sekyiwa Shakur, the sister of the late rap legend Tupac Shakur, called out her late mother’s estate executor this week, Radar has learned.On Monday, while speaking to a Los Angeles judge, Sekyiwa claimed music executive Tom Whalley had not only a “disregard for transparency,” but also a “false sense of entitlement” when it came to the estate of Afeni Shakur-Davis – Sekyiwa and Tupac’s mother who passed away in 2016.“Instead of remedying these issues, as it was intended to do, respondent’s accounting only further demonstrates respondent’s false sense of entitlement, disregard for transparency and unwillingness to properly comply with his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Marc Anthony Forced To Deny His Shockingly Frail, Disheveled Appearance Due To Drug Use After Jaw-Dropping Photos Emerge

Superstar singer Marc Anthony stunned onlookers last Thursday when he was photographed looking frail, skinny and drawn out in a series of images on board a Miami yacht alongside pal David Beckham and his son Romeo.The ex-husband of recently married pop star Jennifer Lopez looked “slim and wide-eyed with unkempt hair” as he knocked back Bud Light, according to one report.It prompted friends to raise concern about Anthony, 53, who recently announced his engagement to model Nadia Ferreira with a diamond ring that looked identical to one of his ex-wife’s rings. “Marc is fine,” a source insisted to Radar. “He...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Mama June's Sister Jo 'Doe Doe' Shannon Undergoes Dramatic Body Transformation

Mama June's sister, Jo "Doe Doe" Shannon, is undergoing a dramatic body transformation to lead a healthier lifestyle, Radar has learned.RadarOnline.com has obtained photos of her visit with weight loss medic Dr. Stephen Batash at his center in Rego Park, New York.Jo opted to have a Suture Sculpt endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, which is a "non-invasive and non-surgical procedure that reshapes and reduces the patient's stomach size by 70 to 80 percent," according to his website. "Suture Sculpt ESG is performed as an outpatient procedure so there is no hospital stay and patients are discharged to recover comfortably at home in...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Bae
Popculture

'Love and Hip Hop': Stassia Thomas Is Pregnant, Baby's Rapper Father Reportedly Revealed

Another Love & Hip Hop alum is gearing up for motherhood. Just weeks after Miami staple Amara Le'Negra gave birth to twin girls, Nastassia Thomas, a.k.a. Stassia just dropped beautiful maternity shots to her Instagram account. The internet is buzzing that she's expecting a child with her former beau, YK Osiris. In the photos, Stassia is nine months pregnant. She appeared in the Hollywood franchise, which detailed her crazy relationship and a love triangle with Marcus Black and "Girlfight" singer Brooke Valentine.
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

Lauren London Recalls Diddy Encouraging Her In Wake Of Nipsey Hussle's Death

The global phenomenon that occurred following the death of Nipsey Hussle was unlike any other. The rapper and activist was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles in the heart of the neighborhood that he fed into, causing a firestorm of reactions from the public. Following years of delays, the trial against Eric Holder has finally concluded and he was found guilty of murdering Nipsey. Now, the world awaits news of Holder's fate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Pays Tribute To JayDaYoungan: "Louisiana Legend"

Boosie Badazz shared a series of posts in tribute to JayDaYoungan following news of his passing. He shared one post of the two of them together after they recorded "All Cancer" together and extended his prayers to Jay's loved ones. "TiP @JayDaYoungan prayers for your family lil n***a," he wrote. "The night we did 'Cancer' !!"
LOUISIANA STATE
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

28K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy