'I'll Never Forget You': Rapper JayDaYoungan's GF Breaks Silence, Mourns His Death After Loss Of Their Child

@carenavonchae/istagram; @jaydayoungan/instagram

Rapper JayDaYoungan 's girlfriend spoke out after his death and mourned the loss of her "best friend" in an emotional tribute after he was fatally shot Wednesday in his hometown of Bogalusa, Radar has learned .

One of his family members, Kenyatta Scott Sr. , has also been hospitalized as a result of the shooting.

On Wednesday, CaRena Vonchae took to Instagram with clips of the couple in happier times, reminiscing on their final memories together following the recent loss of their child, Amazi Breeze Scott .

"Thank God my last words to you were 'I love you,'" she wrote. "I'm so hurt bae, how could you leave me like that. I would've never left you …. EVER , one thing we could do is make each other smile, such a kind-hearted, sweet soul… the thing I admired about you most is you forgave, always… and that's all that really matters bby."

Vonchae said she didn't know how to push forward without JayDaYoungan (real name: Javorius Tykies Scott), especially after enduring the unimaginable loss of their child.

@carenavonchae/instagram

The child was born on June 10, but died just days later on June 19, according to HipHopDX .

"Watch over mazi for me my love!" she continued. "I'll never forget you or what we had. Fell in love with you the first day I met you … and haven't been a day without talking since … this gonna be so hard for me … but I know you would want me to be strong."

As fans, friends, and loved ones grieve over his sudden passing, the 23 Island rapper's record label issued a statement.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the devastating news that JayDaYoungan has been tragically killed," Atlantic Records said. "This is a senseless loss of an immensely talented artist with his whole life in front of him. JayDaYoungan was a father, son, and brother. Our deepest condolences to his family and everyone who loved him."

He was on the path to success with his 2019 album Misunderstood hitting No. 43 on the Billboard 200 chart.

@jaydayoungan/instagram

JayDaYoungan also shares a child with Jordan B , who took to Twitter amid news of his death. "Thankful I was able to see / spend time together with him & our son.. who knew that morning would’ve been our last time seeing him," she wrote.

"I'm hurt bad. We went through so much since 2017," read another tweet she posted. "My first love, my first everything. I will never be the same."

JayDaYoungan was 24.