Spring Creek woman arrested on 2 assault charges

——— Willie McDowell rode in from Ruby Valley last Saturday on his bicycle, making the 48 miles in 6½ hours. He came by the way of Halleck and then down the railroad track. It took 1½ hours to come from Osino to Elko. If the last part of the road had been better he would have made the whole 48 miles in six hours.

