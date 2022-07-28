Spring Creek woman arrested on 2 assault charges

elkodaily.com
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Lionel F. Diaz, 45, of Elko was arrested July 23, 2022, at South Fork for violation of probation, intimidating public officer or others with threat of force, battery on a protected person, reckless driving disregarding safety, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving without a driver’s license. Doris...
Spring Creek man arrested for shooting children with BB gun
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Monday on multiple counts of felony child abuse and domestic battery after allegedly shooting two children with a BB gun. The mother of the children, both under age 10, told an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy that they were with their father, Jeremy L. Jarvis, for five days. Two days after they returned one of the children complained of pain in the back, which led to the discovery of several injuries.
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (12) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Rewrite: News from past issues
——— Willie McDowell rode in from Ruby Valley last Saturday on his bicycle, making the 48 miles in 6½ hours. He came by the way of Halleck and then down the railroad track. It took 1½ hours to come from Osino to Elko. If the last part of the road had been better he would have made the whole 48 miles in six hours.
Webb Daniel Brady
Webb Daniel Brady was born on May 9, 1927, in Beowawe, Nevada. Webb passed away at home on July 27, 2022, in Elko, Nevada. Webb was born to Eva Dick Piffero of Beowawe, Nevada and Daniel Brady of Yomba, Nevada. Webb grew up in Beowawe, Nevada spending much time with...
Heat to be followed by chance of heavy rain in Elko area
ELKO – One more day of hot temperatures on Sunday will be followed by a flood watch and continued chances of thunderstorms throughout the week. “Strong thunderstorms will have the potential to generate heavy rain with rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour” from Monday morning through Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service. “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.”
Frank DeLoyd Satterthwaite
LAMOILLE—Frank DeLoyd Satterthwaite returned home to his Heavenly Father on July 25, 2022 at his home in Lamoille, Nevada. He was 85 years old. During his final days he was surrounded by the love of his caring wife, children and the majority of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. DeLoyd was...
Second generation takes the helm of Big-O Tires
ELKO – A new generation takes ownership of Big-O Tires on Aug. 1. Tyrel Harlan and Taylore Mori are the new owners of the tire shop that also does oil changes, alignments and full-service auto repair for both diesel and gas engines. “It’s new ownership, but same operation that...
Readers' Choice nominations open Aug. 2
ELKO – Readers can nominate their favorite local businesses for the 2022 Readers’ Choice awards from Aug. 2-16. “In the past we’ve included the top vote getters from the prior year. This year nominations will start with a clean slate, so go in and make sure your favorites are nominated,” said advertising director Nancy Streets.
