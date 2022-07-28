ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7-year-old Spring boy missing found dead in washing machine inside Spring home

By Rachel Estrada
 3 days ago

SPRING, Texas (CW39) A boy missing for a few hour Thursday morning, is dead after being found inside a washing machine. That, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

After 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was missing for over two hours, authorities after 8 a.m. said on Twitter :

MISSING 7 YEAR OLD We are sad to report the missing 7 year old we posted on earlier in the 4400 block of Rosegate has been found deceased. A criminal investigation is underway please avoid the area. We ask for everyone’s prayers for the family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QvJWe_0gwSSVtW00
On scene, they said they didn’t know how the boy got inside the washing machine or the circumstances surrounding cause of death.

According the early reports, the Constable’s office said he was missing from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive, Cypresswood Drive and Aldine Westfield Road. near the Birnamwood Subdivision and just east of the Hardy Toll Road and north of FM 1960 on northeast Harris County.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said on Twitter that he and his deputies were searching for the 7-year-old. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt & pants, has a small afro hair style. He has been missing for approximately two to three hours. Authorities also released photos of

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dvBFN_0gwSSVtW00
