2 firefighters rescued after burning building collapses on them in Detroit, chief says

SUV lost control, crashed into Detroit apartment early Sunday morning
DETROIT – An SUV lost control and crashed into a Detroit apartment early Sunday morning. The vehicle crashed into Midpoint Apartments on Detroit’s west side near Six Mile and Greenfield Roads around 2 a.m. “There was a lady and a man in the car. They were both lying...
1 person dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit
One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit. Police say the incident happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday on Gratiot near 8 Mile Road, just on the border of Detroit and Eastpointe.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search for remains of Zion Foster in Macomb County landfill continues: Where things stand
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Searchers continue to look through debris for the remains of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster, whose body is believed to be in a landfill in Macomb County. On Friday (June 29) Detroit police said they will continue to evaluate the progress made and determine how long...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2nd person dies after 8 shot during dispute over blocked driveway at Detroit party
DETROIT – A second person has died after eight people were shot in Detroit early Sunday morning, according to police. The shooting happened near Coyle Street and Plymouth Road on Detroit’s west side. Police said there was an argument about someone blocking a driveway during a party and a neighbor opened fire.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Supervisor charged with killing Oakland County worker who drove company truck home after argument
PONTIAC, Mich. – A supervisor has been charged with killing an Oakland County worker who drove a company truck home after the two men got into an argument at work. Officials said Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, of Pontiac, and Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, also of Pontiac, got into an altercation June 27 at work. Ebarra was Brotemarkle’s supervisor, according to authorities.
fox2detroit.com
Missing Detroit man found dead in Ohio river; police looking for people who interacted with him
ELYRIA, Ohio (FOX 2) - Police in Ohio are looking for information after a missing Detroit man was found dead last week. Officers in Elyria, Ohio, which is west of Cleveland, responded to a report that a body was in the Black River near the East Bridge Street bridge just after 6:30 a.m. July 27. The city's fire department water rescue team also responded, and found the body of the 29-year-old Deontae Mason.
3 drivers traveling above 110 mph in Metro Detroit arrested
Michigan State Police made three arrests involving high speed and reckless driving in Detroit Sunday night. The crackdown started on I-94 when MSP troopers first pulled over two Dodge Chargers that were caught weaving in and out of traffic.
1 killed, 7 wounded after shooting in Detroit neighborhood
DETROIT — One person was killed and at least seven others were wounded after a gunman opened fire at a Detroit home early Wednesday, authorities said. According to the Detroit Police Department, the alleged shooter found a vehicle parked in front of his home at about 2:40 a.m. EDT, WXYZ-TV reported.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police chief to address mass shooting that injured 7, killed 1 over weekend
DETROIT – Detroit police Chief James White is expected to address a mass shooting that injured seven and killed one over the weekend. Authorities believe the incident started over a person blocking a driveway during a party on Coyle Street near Plymouth early Sunday. Update: 2nd person dies after...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Two teen girls injured in shooting on Detroit’s West Side
Two teenage girls were shot on Detroit’s West Side at home off Penrod Street and Joy Road, police say. According to police, four men inside a silver SUV pulled up to a group of people outside and fired shots. The two victims were taken to the hospital. One girl...
ClickOnDetroit.com
$25K reward for info that leads to conviction of those responsible for Detroit fire that trapped firefighters
DETROIT – A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the Detroit house fire that trapped two firefighters and injured others. The fire was first reported 12:45 p.m. at Thursday (July 28) at a vacant home...
Argument over parking leads to mass shooting that kills 2, injures 6 on Detroit's west side
A mass shooting that injured 8 people and killed one on Detroit’s west side occurred after an argument over a driveway parking space. Detroit police say the suspect allegedly shot in the air first, then into a home with a second gun.
Police: 1 dead, 7 injured in mass shooting on Detroit's west side
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: 8 people shot early Sunday morning in Detroit
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows gunman firing shotgun at drivers in Detroit: ‘I am shocked’
DETROIT – A witness caught video of a gunman opening fire at cars driving on Detroit’s west side. The witnesses said they were shocked that nobody was injured. The video was shared with Local 4 with the goal of finding the gunman. The incident happened at 12:11 a.m....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastpointe man trying to ‘track down his wife’ arrested going 131 mph in Mustang, police say
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police said they arrested an Eastpointe man who was trying to “track down his wife” because he was driving his Mustang 131 mph on the highway. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on patrol overnight when they saw a Ford Mustang going 131 mph on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road, which is in the area of the Madison Heights-Warren border.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Person of interest in custody in arson at Detroit home that collapsed on firefighters, sources say
DETROIT – A person of interest linked to an arson at a Detroit home that collapsed on firefighters Thursday is in custody, according to sources. The person of interest is being held on multiple warrants but is not being held for the suspected arsons. A warrant request is being prepared and is expected to be submitted when it’s complete.
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s west side
One man is dead and another is in critical condition at a hospital after a shooting in Detroit. It happened around 1 p.m. on Wisconsin Street near Wyoming and Grand River Avenue on the city’s west side. Three persons of interest are detained for questioning and no arrests have...
deadlinedetroit.com
Two teens arrested in beating of Detroit bus driver for $7
Two boys, 17 and 14, are in police custody in connection with the beating and robbery of an on-duty Detroit bus driver. According to Fox 2's review of a police report, a handful of teens attacked the driver and took $7 from him just after boarding his bus at Seven Mile near Lasher early Thursday morning.
fox2detroit.com
70-year-old man in hospital gown fatally struck by car on Woodward Ave in Pontiac
PONTIAC. Mich. (FOX 2) - An elderly pedestrian was fatally struck by a car early Sunday morning while he was crossing Woodward Ave in Pontiac. The car struck 70-year-old Andrew Golden from Waterford Twp around 5:20 a.m. near Martin Luther King Blvd. Golden was wearing a hospital gown and green scrubs when he was hit.
