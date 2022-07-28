2 firefighters rescued after burning building collapses on them in Detroit, chief says

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police said they arrested an Eastpointe man who was trying to “track down his wife” because he was driving his Mustang 131 mph on the highway. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on patrol overnight when they saw a Ford Mustang going 131 mph on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road, which is in the area of the Madison Heights-Warren border.

