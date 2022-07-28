2022 NCAA Champion Hugo Gonzalez Will Not Attend 2022 European Champs

swimswam.com
Australia Dominating Commonwealth Games Medal Table Through Day 2
Through two days of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the nation of Australia owns a commanding lead in the overall swimming and para-swimming medal table. The green and gold have amassed 22 total medals, including 8 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze, having already reaped more than three times the next-closest nation’s haul through Friday and Saturday.
2022 Commonwealth Games: Matt Sates Scratches 100 Fly Semifinals on Day 4
DAY 4 FINALS START LISTS (no relay lineups) Matt Sates has scratched the 100 fly on Day 4 finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. In prelims, the 19-year-old touched in 54.02, qualifying for the semifinals as the 14th seed. He finished third in his heat behind Josh Liendo and Teong...
Kaylee McKeown Swims 58.60 For New Commonwealth Games Record
In a nail-biter of a final, Kaylee McKeown won gold, touching the wall in 58.60 for a new Commonwealth Games record. It came down to the touch between McKeown and Kylie Masse, who was the defending champion and owned the old Commonwealth Games record in 58.63. Like in the Tokyo...
2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 4 Finals Live Recap
An absolutely loaded session is coming your way from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, as Day 4 finals features some of the world’s best vying for glory, title defenses, and redemption. Kicking things off will be the final of the men’s 100 freestyle, where Kyle Chalmers comes in...
What Does Josh Matheny’s Long Course Breakthrough Mean for US Breaststroking?
Josh Matheny is one of the best junior breaststrokers that the United States has ever developed, and last week in Irvine, he formally inserted himself into the conversation to take over the competitive slot for America’s top breaststroker. Matheny won the US National title, the first of his career,...
Paralympian Newkirk Sets 100 Free National Record on Day 6 of Canadian Champs
MONTREAL – Gold medals were awarded in 13 events on Saturday as the 2022 Speedo Canadian Junior and Senior Swimming Championships continued at Montreal’s Olympic Park pool. The eight-day competition is Swimming Canada’s first non-trials national meet since 2019 and marks the first-ever Canadian championships combining junior and...
CWG-22 Me Ek Baar Fir Srihari Ne Dikhayi Shandar Swimming – Indian Swimming News
CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 3 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The. CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 3 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The.
Maggie MacNeil Breaks Commonwealth Games Record in the 100 Fly
In spite of an injury that hit earlier this summer, Canadian swimmer Maggie MacNeil still managed to pull off a win and a Commonwealth Games Record in her first individual final at this week’s Commonwealth Games. Swimming on Friday evening, the Canadian swam a 56.36. That was under the...
Ben Proud Produces 22.81 50 Fly Commonwealth Games Record
Englishman Ben Proud dominated the men’s 50m butterfly field to capture gold in the event tonight at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Hitting the wall in a massive 22.81, 27-year-old Proud captured the only sub-23 second time of the field, beating out runner-up Tzen Wei Teong of Singapore and Cameron Gray of New Zealand. Tzen snagged silver in 23.21 while Gray secured bronze in 23.22.
2022 U.S. National Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap
US Summer Nationals action keeps rolling tonight with finals of the 400 IM, 100 breast, and 100 back, featuring top teens, college stars, and Olympians. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS. Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30, 2022. William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA.
Kyle Chalmers Rips 47.36 100 Free C’Wealth Games Record
Just hours after ripping media for intruding into his personal space, 24-year-old Kyle Chalmers of Australia logged a new Commonwealth Games record. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England. Sandwell Aquatic Center. Start Times. Prelims: 10:30 am...
With 400 IM Win, Lewis Clareburt Breaks Commonwealth, CG, NZ, and Oceanian Records
Everything clicked for Lewis Clareburt in the men’s 400-meter IM final on Saturday. The 23-year-old New Zealander clocked a personal-best 4:08.70, breaking four records while becoming the first Kiwi man in 16 years (Moss Burmester, 2006) to bring home a gold medal from the Commonwealth Games. Men’s 400 IM...
WATCH: (Almost) All the American Records from 2022 Worlds
LCM (50-meter format) Five American records went down at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary — two by Torri Huske, two by Bobby Finke, and one by Nic Fink. Videos of four of those races are available below:. Day 2. Women’s 100 Butterfly – Final. Torri...
Danielle Hill Breaks Irish 50 Free Record, Qualifies for Commonwealth Games Final
Danielle Hill confirmed her place as Ireland’s fastest ever female swimmer as she broke the Irish 50m freestyle record on her way to qualifying for Sunday’s final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Swimming next to the current Olympic Champion Emma McKeon of Australia, Hill finished third in...
CWG 2022 Day 2 Par Indian Swimmers Ki Performance – Indian Swimming News
Kushagra Rawat Ne Aaj Men’s 200m Free Me Participate Kiya And Apni Heat Me 1:54.56 Ke Timing Ke Sath Wo 8th Place Par The And Overall Wo 25th Place Par Rhe. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
The Biggest Takeaways From Day One Of Commonwealth Games
The first day of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games has concluded, and boy, do we have a lot of things to say about it. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. The first day of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games has concluded, and boy, do we have a lot of things to say about it. In this article, we break down our biggest takeaways from the meet so far and highlight some of the swims and trends that you may have missed amidst all the top-tier racing.
McClements Wins Northern Ireland’s First Swimming Medal at Commonwealth Games
Barry McClements has won Northern Ireland's first ever swimming medal at the Commonwealth Games in the S9 100m Backstroke Final. Barry McClements has won Northern Ireland’s first ever swimming medal at the Commonwealth Games in the S9 100m Backstroke Final. Swimming in lane two of this evening’s direct final,...
Men’s 50 Fly Was a Rare Australian-less Final at the Commonwealth Games
It was an unfamiliar sight during the men’s 50 fly–for the first time in 8 years, Australia will not have a finalist in a Commonwealth Games event. Australia had Matt Temple, Kyle Chalmers, and Cody Simpson swim the event. All three made it to the semifinals, but failed to make it any further. Temple was the closest to the final, finishing ninth in 23.63. Chalmers finished just behind in 10th, with Simpson taking 14th in 23.87.
Bluefish Shines on Day 2 of Geneva Futures Winning 3 Events
LCM (50 meters) Results on Meet Mobile “2022 Futures Championships – Geneva”. Highlighting day 2 finals at Geneva Futures was Joshua Parent of Bluefish Swim Club who swam a 4:22.51 to win the men’s 400 IM. The 17 year old is committed to Florida for fall 2023 and holds a best time of 4:20.94 in the event which he swam in April 2022 at US International Team Trials. Finishing behind Parents was Ohio State’s Nathan Holty who touched in a 4:22.87. That was a huge best time for Holty as his previous best stood at a 4:27.94 from summer 2019.
2022 Commonwealth Games, Day 3 Prelims Preview: Schoenmaker Set for Return
The third day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games kicks off with five morning heats in the men’s 200 butterfly, women’s 200 breaststroke, men’s 50 backstroke, women’s 50 fly, and men’s 100 freestyle. Tatjana Schoenmaker will swim the women’s 200 breast Sunday in her first international...
