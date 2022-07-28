ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

2022 NCAA Champion Hugo Gonzalez Will Not Attend 2022 European Champs

By Anya Pelshaw
swimswam.com
 4 days ago
swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

Australia Dominating Commonwealth Games Medal Table Through Day 2

Through two days of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the nation of Australia owns a commanding lead in the overall swimming and para-swimming medal table. The green and gold have amassed 22 total medals, including 8 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze, having already reaped more than three times the next-closest nation’s haul through Friday and Saturday.
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Kaylee McKeown Swims 58.60 For New Commonwealth Games Record

In a nail-biter of a final, Kaylee McKeown won gold, touching the wall in 58.60 for a new Commonwealth Games record. It came down to the touch between McKeown and Kylie Masse, who was the defending champion and owned the old Commonwealth Games record in 58.63. Like in the Tokyo...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

An absolutely loaded session is coming your way from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, as Day 4 finals features some of the world’s best vying for glory, title defenses, and redemption. Kicking things off will be the final of the men’s 100 freestyle, where Kyle Chalmers comes in...
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championships#European Champs#Europeans
swimswam.com

Maggie MacNeil Breaks Commonwealth Games Record in the 100 Fly

In spite of an injury that hit earlier this summer, Canadian swimmer Maggie MacNeil still managed to pull off a win and a Commonwealth Games Record in her first individual final at this week’s Commonwealth Games. Swimming on Friday evening, the Canadian swam a 56.36. That was under the...
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

Ben Proud Produces 22.81 50 Fly Commonwealth Games Record

Englishman Ben Proud dominated the men’s 50m butterfly field to capture gold in the event tonight at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Hitting the wall in a massive 22.81, 27-year-old Proud captured the only sub-23 second time of the field, beating out runner-up Tzen Wei Teong of Singapore and Cameron Gray of New Zealand. Tzen snagged silver in 23.21 while Gray secured bronze in 23.22.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 U.S. National Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

US Summer Nationals action keeps rolling tonight with finals of the 400 IM, 100 breast, and 100 back, featuring top teens, college stars, and Olympians. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS. Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30, 2022. William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Kyle Chalmers Rips 47.36 100 Free C’Wealth Games Record

Just hours after ripping media for intruding into his personal space, 24-year-old Kyle Chalmers of Australia logged a new Commonwealth Games record. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England. Sandwell Aquatic Center. Start Times. Prelims: 10:30 am...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

WATCH: (Almost) All the American Records from 2022 Worlds

LCM (50-meter format) Five American records went down at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary — two by Torri Huske, two by Bobby Finke, and one by Nic Fink. Videos of four of those races are available below:. Day 2. Women’s 100 Butterfly – Final. Torri...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

The Biggest Takeaways From Day One Of Commonwealth Games

The first day of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games has concluded, and boy, do we have a lot of things to say about it. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. The first day of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games has concluded, and boy, do we have a lot of things to say about it. In this article, we break down our biggest takeaways from the meet so far and highlight some of the swims and trends that you may have missed amidst all the top-tier racing.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

McClements Wins Northern Ireland’s First Swimming Medal at Commonwealth Games

Barry McClements has won Northern Ireland's first ever swimming medal at the Commonwealth Games in the S9 100m Backstroke Final. Barry McClements has won Northern Ireland’s first ever swimming medal at the Commonwealth Games in the S9 100m Backstroke Final. Swimming in lane two of this evening’s direct final,...
WORLD
swimswam.com

Men’s 50 Fly Was a Rare Australian-less Final at the Commonwealth Games

It was an unfamiliar sight during the men’s 50 fly–for the first time in 8 years, Australia will not have a finalist in a Commonwealth Games event. Australia had Matt Temple, Kyle Chalmers, and Cody Simpson swim the event. All three made it to the semifinals, but failed to make it any further. Temple was the closest to the final, finishing ninth in 23.63. Chalmers finished just behind in 10th, with Simpson taking 14th in 23.87.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Bluefish Shines on Day 2 of Geneva Futures Winning 3 Events

LCM (50 meters) Results on Meet Mobile “2022 Futures Championships – Geneva”. Highlighting day 2 finals at Geneva Futures was Joshua Parent of Bluefish Swim Club who swam a 4:22.51 to win the men’s 400 IM. The 17 year old is committed to Florida for fall 2023 and holds a best time of 4:20.94 in the event which he swam in April 2022 at US International Team Trials. Finishing behind Parents was Ohio State’s Nathan Holty who touched in a 4:22.87. That was a huge best time for Holty as his previous best stood at a 4:27.94 from summer 2019.
FLORIDA STATE
swimswam.com

2022 Commonwealth Games, Day 3 Prelims Preview: Schoenmaker Set for Return

The third day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games kicks off with five morning heats in the men’s 200 butterfly, women’s 200 breaststroke, men’s 50 backstroke, women’s 50 fly, and men’s 100 freestyle. Tatjana Schoenmaker will swim the women’s 200 breast Sunday in her first international...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy