West Virginia Junior College celebrates Hybrid Online Nursing Program with Roane General Hospital

Finalists chosen for WVa School Service Personnel of Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ten finalists have been chosen for the West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award. The School Service Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be announced Sept. 13 at a ceremony in Charleston. Teacher of the Year finalists were announced previously.
$400M settlement announced in lawsuit involving opioid manufacturers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A $400 million settlement between three opioid distribution companies and a coalition of West Virginia counties and municipalities was announced Monday in Charleston. The settlement funds will be distributed over a dozen years.
Rosalee F. "Rosie" Ward
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Rosalee F. “Rosie” Ward, 81, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Four Winds Community in Jackson, Ohio. Rosie was born on May 30, 1941 in Mason County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Worthy and Pauline V. Lanier Fletcher. Rosie grew up in Apple Grove, West Virginia on a dairy farm; she was an animal lover and was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School. Rosie also earned a business degree from Gallipolis Business College and had a life insurance license. She was a member of Gallipolis Christian Church for 45 years.
Timothy Jack Stewart
MASON, W.Va. — Timothy Jack Stewart, 63, of Mason, WV, passed away July 29, 2022, at Holzer-…
Raising horses is all about the bond
COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) —Tara Staats has loved Jet since she was fifteen years old. Now she has passed that love along to her nine-year-old son Eli Richards. “Jet is a wonderful quarter horse,” she said. “He’s about 22 years old now. My son rides him and that’s a great connection to see. Jet has a lot of years left in him.”
Betty Kathleen (Neal) Russell
Betty Kathleen (Neal) Russell, 85, of West Columbia, WV, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home, following a brief illness. She was born Friday, January 13, 1937, in Kaylong, WV, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Eva Marie (Wood) Neal. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Harold Russell and four brothers, Charlie, Joe, Harley, Willie.
Livestock auction raised over $675,000 for exhibiters
COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The 2022 Jackson County Junior Fair was filled with creative exhibits, concerts, truck and tractor pulls and races, food vendors and animal showmanship. The culmination of a lot of hard work by 4-H and Future Farmers of America members came on Friday night with...
