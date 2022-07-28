Door County Grad Approaches a Decade of Teaching at an Elite Golf Facility

doorcountypulse.com
Related
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc American Legion Win State Baseball Tournament
The Manitowoc American Legion Baseball team captured the State Triple A American Legion Baseball championship Saturday. Legion Post 88 beat Eau Claire 6-3 in Saturday’s finale at Sheboygan’s Wildwood Park. They had lost to Eau Claire 10-0 on Friday, but came out strong in their second chance game...
travelnowsmart.com
11 Finest Hotels with Pools in Green Bay
Environment-friendly Bay is a lovely city in Wisconsin. It’s described as the house town of a popular NFL Group, the Green Bay Packers. When you’re right here, you’re surrounded by various gorgeous towns, cities, in addition to areas. If you’re looking for impressive resorts with swimming pools in Green Bay, you include the very best location! We have actually assembled a listing of all among the most unique hotels in the city. You’ll have the most remarkable journey of your life. From winter home entertainment to live amusement, the pleasurable is unlimited. Take a look at the emerging cooking scene along with cultural events. The city has whatever for an unforgettable journey.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Michael “Mikey” Ball, Jr.
Michael Emory Ball, Jr., “Mikey” to all who knew and loved him, 41, of Davenport, IA, died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest at his home on July 26, 2022. He was born in Green Bay, WI on July 24, 1981, the son of Michael Emory Ball, Sr. and Donna Darlene (Miller) Ball. Mikey grew up in Ellison Bay, WI, in northern Door County, and initially worked as Personal Trainer in London after high school. He studied business at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree. Mikey then went on to manage fitness centers in both Thailand and Malaysia for several years. After his time in Thailand and Malaysia, he began his E-Commerce career at Woodrow Engineering in Sister Bay, WI before moving to California to work for TrendSpot. In March 2020, he moved to Iowa where he was the E-Commerce Division Manager for Kent Corp in Muscatine, IA.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin
As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Door County Pulse
Ani, Maritime Week and more This Weekend in Door County (Aug. 5-7, 2022)
She has been called the “greatest folk rocker of her generation,” and she’s coming to the Door Community Auditorium stage this Sunday night. For 30 years Ani DiFranco has given voice to our deepest tensions, challenging her listeners with her lyrics, anger, and frustration, and now takes a stage that would have been unimaginable to listeners in the mid-1990s in what promises to be an unforgettable night in Fish Creek. More>>
travelawaits.com
14 Amazing Things To Do In Door County, Wisconsin
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. In Door County, your eyes can behold undeniable beauty everywhere. About 4 hours north of Chicago, Door County is a 70-mile-long peninsula in northeastern Wisconsin. It’s been called “The Cape Cod of the Midwest.”. When you go, here...
wearegreenbay.com
‘We’re all welcoming’: Green Bay Classics & Vendor Show welcomes all types of cars
BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Engines revved in Brillion on Sunday as several cars made a pit stop at the 4th annual Green Bay Classics and Vendor Show. Three and a half acres of land were reportedly lined with all types of cars and for just $10 residents were able to check them all out.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Doraleigh (Poulton) Athanatos
Doraleigh Athanatos died on July 24, 2022 in Sturgeon Bay, where she had been a patient in a nursing home for two years. She was born June 6, 1934 in Mundelein, Illinois, daughter of the late Donald Leigh Poulton and Cora Wright Poulton. She attended Libertyville High School and graduated in 1952 as the class Salutatorian. She then attended Knox College in Galesburg, IL and graduated in 1956 as a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. There, she met her future husband, William Athanatos, and they were married in 1954.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyphew.com
Armadillo Playing With His Favorite Toy Is The Cutest
I can honestly say I’ve never seen an armadillo playing until now! While interning at NEW Zoo and Adventure Park in Green Bay, WI, Animal Moments caught Rollie, a southern three-banded armadillo playing with his favorite toy. Rollie is an animal ambassador for the endangered species.
Store in NE Wisconsin sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket
MADISON, Wis. — The winning ticket for Friday’s near-record Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in Wisconsin, but someone in the northeastern part of the state did win $1 million. In a news release Monday, the Wisconsin Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold at the Lighthouse...
First Shipping Vessel Built on Great Lakes in 35 Years is Launched on Lake Michigan
Sailing the Great Lakes, you'll see a number of bulk carrier vessels. In fact, I follow one account on TikTok chronicling life shipping on the Great Lakes. But the majority of those ships you see were built no later than the 1980s. That changed this week with the launch of...
wearegreenbay.com
Sunflower festival blooms in Cecil, welcomes guests from all over
CECIL, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend, residents were getting out and smelling the… Sunflowers?. The 7th annual Bergsbaken Farms Sunflower Festival was in full bloom in Cecil this weekend. The festival offered eager visitors the chance to walk or ride through the sunflower fields; enjoy live music; munch...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Lumberjack Johnny’s debuts patio, now open to the public
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular business in Ashwaubenon now has the option for customers to sit outside and enjoy a beautiful day. Lumberjack Johnny’s announced that the outdoor patio is now open. The new patio portion of Lumberjack Johnny’s will have something for everyone to enjoy including:...
wearegreenbay.com
Squabble over picking up tools at Brown County job site leads to hit & run charges
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – A disturbance about picking up tools at a job site in Lawrence lead to an Oconto Falls man allegedly hitting a coworker with his vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 20-year-old Matthew Loberger is facing three charges from the incident. On July 28, an officer with the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was notified of a possible hit-and-run that caused a person to go to the hospital.
Multifamily, affordable housing coming to Green Bay
TWG announced that construction has started on a $59M project that will bring affordable multifamily apartments to Green Bay
$50 million Brillion Works project promises to breathe new life into the city
One homegrown company in northeast Wisconsin is thinking outside of the box, combining rural jobs, rural housing, and promising economic growth.
WNCY
Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Wisconsin Farmers Markets
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas — loose peas that are no longer in their pod — sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Community Comes to the Aid of Hartman’s Bakery Following Fire Closes All Three Locations
Yesterday we reported that Hartman’s Bakery in Manitowoc caught fire, resulting in the closure of all three locations. The home store in Manitowoc does all of the baking for the stores in Two Rivers and Plymouth, which puts Austin and Luisa Rehrauer, the owners of Hartman’s in a difficult position.
WBAY Green Bay
Crews rescue 2 kayakers in Oconto over the weekend
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto emergency responders are notifying the public on the importance of wearing lifejackets after rescuing two kayakers who weren’t wearing any over the weekend. According to Oconto Fire Rescue, two people were hanging on the side of the kayak on Saturday at the bay of...
wearegreenbay.com
Cinnabon, three new stores, join Bay Park Square
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular bakery is being added to the Bay Park Square Mall‘s lineup, as well as three other new stores. The new stores include two phone and electronic repair shops, MobileXpress and CellFix, an affordable clothing retailer for women, Daily Thread, and a Cinnabon.
Comments / 0