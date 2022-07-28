Join Rogue to Solve the Mystery in Eclipsed

doorcountypulse.com
Ani, Maritime Week and more This Weekend in Door County (Aug. 5-7, 2022)
She has been called the “greatest folk rocker of her generation,” and she’s coming to the Door Community Auditorium stage this Sunday night. For 30 years Ani DiFranco has given voice to our deepest tensions, challenging her listeners with her lyrics, anger, and frustration, and now takes a stage that would have been unimaginable to listeners in the mid-1990s in what promises to be an unforgettable night in Fish Creek. More>>
Obituary: Michael “Mikey” Ball, Jr.
Michael Emory Ball, Jr., “Mikey” to all who knew and loved him, 41, of Davenport, IA, died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest at his home on July 26, 2022. He was born in Green Bay, WI on July 24, 1981, the son of Michael Emory Ball, Sr. and Donna Darlene (Miller) Ball. Mikey grew up in Ellison Bay, WI, in northern Door County, and initially worked as Personal Trainer in London after high school. He studied business at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree. Mikey then went on to manage fitness centers in both Thailand and Malaysia for several years. After his time in Thailand and Malaysia, he began his E-Commerce career at Woodrow Engineering in Sister Bay, WI before moving to California to work for TrendSpot. In March 2020, he moved to Iowa where he was the E-Commerce Division Manager for Kent Corp in Muscatine, IA.
Obituary: Francha Barnard
Francha was small but she left a big mark on the world…infectious laugh and spirited conversationalist…concern for others and commitment to community…. As I remember Francha, I think of her as a trendsetter and an activist. She knew what she wanted and she pursued her course. Like marching in a drum and bugle corps, waiting until she was 30 to learn to drive and buy a car, like going back to school to be a librarian. She gave unique gifts that fit the receiver to a T. She jumped into doing: renting a chainsaw to cut back her bushes, learning to make paper, and all her creative activities, including grant writing and poetry. She served great meals and entertained guests just like our Mother did. And she loved cats. She was perennially known for being good with children.
Obituary: Doraleigh (Poulton) Athanatos
Doraleigh Athanatos died on July 24, 2022 in Sturgeon Bay, where she had been a patient in a nursing home for two years. She was born June 6, 1934 in Mundelein, Illinois, daughter of the late Donald Leigh Poulton and Cora Wright Poulton. She attended Libertyville High School and graduated in 1952 as the class Salutatorian. She then attended Knox College in Galesburg, IL and graduated in 1956 as a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. There, she met her future husband, William Athanatos, and they were married in 1954.
