Court docs: Man charged in New Haven killing claims 16-year-old shot himself

www.wane.com
Related
Woman stabbed to death in Muncie, son arrested
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating the deadly stabbing of a woman. Just after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of North Burns Street. During the 911 call, 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong said she believed her son had stabbed her. An...
WANE-TV
Police look to ID man who held up barbershop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a Coldwater Road barbershop in late June. It was around 9 a.m. June 29 when a “male black wearing a black sweat suit and white shoes” came into the Sport Clips at 4415 Coldwater Road, showed a small handgun and told employees to fill a plastic bag with cash from the register, Fort Wayne Police said.
celebsbar.com
Indiana Parents Arrested After 6-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shoots His 5-Year-Old Sister In The Head
A mother and father in Indiana have been arrested after their 6-year-old son shot and killed his sister this week. According to a press release from the Muncie Police, cops rushed to a home in Delaware County, Indiana, at around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday when reports came in that the...
Man killed in shooting outside Muncie Walmart identified, suspect in custody
UPDATE: On Sunday the victim of this shooting was identified as 34-year-old Samuel Gillum of Eaton, Indiana. Original story below: MUNCIE — A man has died after a shooting took place in the parking lot of a Muncie Walmart Saturday night. Officers were called to the Walmart on Clara Lane at around 8:45 p.m. When […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Police: Wheelman charged in drive-by shooting that left bystander injured
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An 19-year-old Fort Wayne man is accused of being the wheelman in a drive-by shooting at a south side gas station that left a female bystander – who was not the intended target – needing emergency surgery nearly two weeks ago, according to Fort Wayne Police.
3 arrested in deadly shooting in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – Three people have been arrested tonight in connection with a deadly shooting that left a veteran dead last week in Delaware County. The chief deputy with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrested in the death of 38-year-old Randall Coomer. On July 22, around 2 p.m., deputies were called out […]
wfft.com
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck woman on Lima Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police are searching for a driver who hit a woman and kept going early Saturday morning. Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of Lima and Washington Center roads at 12:15 a.m. They found a woman in the road. She was taken to a local...
wfft.com
Police: Two men shot in tow truck on Fort Wayne's Southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Two men are at the hospital after police say they were shot while inside a tow truck this evening. Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of Gaywood Drive and Sherwood Terrace at 4:51 p.m. Officers say they found the men with gunshot wounds. Both...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Three-vehicle crash on US33 in Kimmel claims life of Albion man
NOBLE COUNTY – Friday evening at approximately 5:00 p.m., State Troopers from the Fort Wayne Post and officers from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department responded to a three-vehicle crash on US33 at the intersection of County Road 200 North in Kimmel. Senior Trooper Nick Meade’s preliminary investigation revealed...
WOWO News
Woman sustains life-threatening injuries in hit and run
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A hit and run early Saturday morning left a woman with life-threatening injuries. It started around 12:25 AM when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the area of Lima Road and Washington Center Road on a report that a pedestrian was struck. Once...
WANE-TV
Pedestrian in critical condition following hit-and-run
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shortly after midnight Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of Lima and Washington Center Road for a reported pedestrian struck. Police were advised that the victim was still down and not responding. The person who called 911 told dispatchers this might be a...
wfmynews2.com
Indiana officers rescue 9-year-old boy from Mississinewa River
MARION, Ind. — Police officers in Marion rescued a young boy from a river Thursday evening. Marion Police Ofc. Nicholas McPike responded to a report of a 9-year-old boy who was struggling in the Mississinewa River near Ballard Field just after 6 p.m. Thursday. Bystanders directed the officer to the boy, who has autism and is non-verbal, about 20 yards from the shore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: Two hurt in shooting on southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon on the city’s southeast side. Police were called just before 5 p.m. to E Sherwood Terrace and Gaywood Drive on reports of a shooting. Fort Wayne dispatch confirms two people were hurt in the shooting.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Accused Of Breaking Into Seven Storage Units
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly breaking into seven storage units. Jack Reice Byrer, 30, 1177 S. 400W, Warsaw, is charged with burglary, a level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; criminal trespass and two counts of theft, all class A misdemeanors; three counts of criminal mischief and possession of marijuana, all class B misdemeanors; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
fortwaynesnbc.com
5 people escape Country Forest Dr. mobile home fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A house fire forced five people to evacuate early Monday morning at 200 Country Forest Drive. According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, crews were called to the scene just before 4 a.m. after a fire charred the front of a mobile home. The FWFD controlled the fire in about 20 minutes.
WANE-TV
Fentanyl contamination in processing blamed for deadly pills in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fentanyl is typically found in many street drugs including heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine, police and experts tell WANE 15. But when you make your purchase, you may not be getting what you think. Nate Moellering, community outreach director at Fort Wayne Recovery, says overdose...
Thefts from vehicles lead to Delphos drug bust
DELPHOS — Delphos City Police detectives seized a large amount of marijuana, as well as marijuana cultivation equipment and stolen property from a residence in the 200 block of West Clime Street on Friday morning. Delphos City Police had been investigating a series of thefts from parked vehicles which...
95.3 MNC
Man charged in deadly Elkhart County crash
A man has been charged after a three-vehicle crash that killed two people in June. Police were called to the intersection of Pike and 3rd Street in Goshen, on reports of a car accident on June 10 at around 11:45 p.m. The Elkhart Truth reports that 21-year-old Joshua Martinez did...
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash in Kimmel
A three-vehicle crash in Kimmel on Friday evening, July 30, left a motorcyclist dead. Traffic was stopped on southbound US 33 while a driver was waiting to turn at the County Road 200 N intersection. While everyone was stopped, Albion resident Shawn Loteckie drove his motorcycle on the right shoulder, past the traffic.
WANE-TV
Fentanyl, meth, gun found during traffic stop: police
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Decatur arrested two people after a traffic stop turned up drugs including fentanyl as well as a gun and other items. Just after 11 p.m., police were alerted about an “older style pickup” driving recklessly on southbound U.S. 27 near C.R. 850 North.
Comments / 0