Court docs: Man charged in New Haven killing claims 16-year-old shot himself

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a Coldwater Road barbershop in late June. It was around 9 a.m. June 29 when a “male black wearing a black sweat suit and white shoes” came into the Sport Clips at 4415 Coldwater Road, showed a small handgun and told employees to fill a plastic bag with cash from the register, Fort Wayne Police said.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO