Man found with fentanyl, cocaine: police

www.wane.com
Related
wrtv.com
Suspect in Elwood police officer's death has several prior criminal convictions, records show
INDIANA — WRTV Investigates has learned the suspect preliminarily charged with murder in the shooting death of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz has several previous criminal convictions. Carl Roy Webb Boards II's criminal record stretches back to 1998, when he was convicted of battery in Grant County. WRTV Investigates...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Police seek suspect in armed robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say robbed a hair salon in June. FWPD says on June 29, around 9 a.m., a man in his late 30′s to early 40′s, entered Sports Clips, 4415 Coldwater Road, wearing a black sweat suit and white shoes. The suspect showed a small handgun and had the employee fill a plastic bag with money from the register.
Lima News
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
Woman stabbed to death in Muncie, son arrested
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating the deadly stabbing of a woman. Just after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of North Burns Street. During the 911 call, 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong said she believed her son had stabbed her. An...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWO News
FWPD searching for man accused of armed robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are searching for a man accused of armed robbery back in June. Officials say a man wearing a black sweat suit and white shoes entered the Sport Clips at 4415 Coldwater Road on June 29 at 9:01 a.m. He then flashed a small handgun and demanded the employee fill a plastic bag with cash from the register. He then fled out the back of the business and left in what is believed to be a dark colored sedan.
WOWO News
Stand off ends with man in custody
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is now in custody after a standoff with police. Saturday evening, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 8000 block of Hessen Castle Road for a domestic battery investigation. When officers arrived, they were informed that an armed man was inside the residence.
Thefts from vehicles lead to Delphos drug bust
DELPHOS — Delphos City Police detectives seized a large amount of marijuana, as well as marijuana cultivation equipment and stolen property from a residence in the 200 block of West Clime Street on Friday morning. Delphos City Police had been investigating a series of thefts from parked vehicles which...
fortwaynesnbc.com
5 people escape Country Forest Dr. mobile home fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A house fire forced five people to evacuate early Monday morning at 200 Country Forest Drive. According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, crews were called to the scene just before 4 a.m. after a fire charred the front of a mobile home. The FWFD controlled the fire in about 20 minutes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
3 arrested in Delaware County fatal shooting
DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Three Anderson residents have been arrested for the murder of 38-year-old Randall Coomer, according the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says Coomer died after a shooting happened on July 15 around 2 p.m. in the 12000 block of South County Road 500 West. That’s in a rural area about 2 miles east of the town of Daleville.
WANE-TV
Armed robbers on the loose – police ask for help
HICKSVILLE, Oh. (WANE) – The Hicksville Police Department is asking for help finding two men who robbed a gas station early Saturday morning. Police responded to 200 West High Street, the Shell Spee-D-Mart on reports of an armed robbery around 1:34 a.m. Two minutes before, police say two men entered the store, waving guns and demanding cash.
WANE-TV
Police: Wheelman charged in drive-by shooting that left bystander injured
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An 19-year-old Fort Wayne man is accused of being the wheelman in a drive-by shooting at a south side gas station that left a female bystander – who was not the intended target – needing emergency surgery nearly two weeks ago, according to Fort Wayne Police.
wbiw.com
Three-vehicle crash on US33 in Kimmel claims life of Albion man
NOBLE COUNTY – Friday evening at approximately 5:00 p.m., State Troopers from the Fort Wayne Post and officers from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department responded to a three-vehicle crash on US33 at the intersection of County Road 200 North in Kimmel. Senior Trooper Nick Meade’s preliminary investigation revealed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
‘Tragedy averted’: Police pull boy with autism from Marion river
MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A 9-year-old boy with autism was pulled safely from a Marion river Thursday night. It was just after 6 p.m. when Marion Police were summoned to Ballard Field off East 3rd Street on a report of a 9-year-old who was drowning in the Mississinewa River.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Accused Of Breaking Into Seven Storage Units
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly breaking into seven storage units. Jack Reice Byrer, 30, 1177 S. 400W, Warsaw, is charged with burglary, a level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; criminal trespass and two counts of theft, all class A misdemeanors; three counts of criminal mischief and possession of marijuana, all class B misdemeanors; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
WANE-TV
Fentanyl, meth, gun found during traffic stop: police
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Decatur arrested two people after a traffic stop turned up drugs including fentanyl as well as a gun and other items. Just after 11 p.m., police were alerted about an “older style pickup” driving recklessly on southbound U.S. 27 near C.R. 850 North.
WANE-TV
Pedestrian in critical condition following hit-and-run
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shortly after midnight Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of Lima and Washington Center Road for a reported pedestrian struck. Police were advised that the victim was still down and not responding. The person who called 911 told dispatchers this might be a...
WANE-TV
Motorcycle rider dead after 3-vehicle crash on highway
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle rider died Friday evening in a crash on a Kimmell highway that involved two other vehicles, Indiana State Police reported. State troopers from Fort Wayne and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department began to investigate around 5 p.m. The initial investigation found traffic had been stopped on US 33 southbound while a vehicle waited to turn east at the intersection with County Road 200 North.
WTOL-TV
Armed robbery at Hicksville gas station early Saturday
HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Hicksville police are looking for two men they say robbed a gas station early on Saturday morning. At approximately 1:34 a.m. Saturday, the Hicksville Police Department responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Shell Spee-D-Mart gas station. Police say minutes before officers arrived, two...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: Two hurt in shooting on southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon on the city’s southeast side. Police were called just before 5 p.m. to E Sherwood Terrace and Gaywood Drive on reports of a shooting. Fort Wayne dispatch confirms two people were hurt in the shooting.
wfft.com
Fire causes heavy damage to mobile home on Country Forest Drive in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A mobile home in northwest Fort Wayne is heavily damaged after a fire early Monday morning. The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Country Forest Drive around 4 a.m. and found the front of the house engulfed in flames. They got...
Comments / 4