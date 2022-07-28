Man found with fentanyl, cocaine: police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are searching for a man accused of armed robbery back in June. Officials say a man wearing a black sweat suit and white shoes entered the Sport Clips at 4415 Coldwater Road on June 29 at 9:01 a.m. He then flashed a small handgun and demanded the employee fill a plastic bag with cash from the register. He then fled out the back of the business and left in what is believed to be a dark colored sedan.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO