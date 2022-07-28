Power outage reported in Portage County Thursday afternoon

FirstEnergy Corp. reports that about 330 of its Portage County customers were without power as of 2:31 p.m. Thursday, including nearly 300 in Ravenna Township.

About 20 customers each were also reported without power in Ravenna City and Franklin Township.

Estimated restoration time is currently 4:30 p.m., but this is subject to possible change. Go to https://outages.firstenergycorp.com/oh.html for updated information about power outages.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.