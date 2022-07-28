Fifth Third Bank names new Chicago region president

Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bank announced Mark Heckler will succeed Mark Hoppe as its Chicago region president.

Hoppe, who has worked in banking for 45 years, will retire at the end of 2022, Fifth Third said.

Since joining Fifth Third through the merger of Fifth Third Bank and MB Financial in 2019, Hoppe’s leadership has been instrumental in fueling Fifth Third’s growth in the Chicago market, the bank said. Hoppe will serve in a senior advisory capacity for Fifth Third following his retirement.

“Mark Hoppe has made a substantial and lasting impact on customers, employees and communities,” said Fifth Third Bank President and CEO Tim Spence. “He has established a unique legacy in the Chicago market.”

During his two decades at Fifth Third and MB Financial, Heckler has held various leadership roles, including those in commercial real estate, specialty commercial banking, leasing, wealth and risk management.

“Mark Heckler’s experience as head of commercial banking coupled with a deep understanding of the needs of the Chicago market and its diverse communities make him the ideal fit to lead Fifth Third to continued success in Chicago,” said Kris Garrett, group regional president and head of Fifth Third Wealth & Asset Management.

Fifth Third Bank’s Chicago region also includes several Northwest Indiana branches. Fifth Third has 103 branch locations throughout Indiana.

The company has $211 billion in assets and operates 1,079 full-service banking centers, and 2,201 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

