San Francisco taxi drivers prepare for first-in-the-nation Uber partnership

Uber and taxis have long been mortal enemies. But now, disruptor and disrupted are joining forces in the hopes that each can provide what the other lacks: more drivers for Uber and more business for taxis.

San Francisco’s first-in-the-nation program will allow riders to book taxi rides directly on the Uber app with the same user experience as booking an UberX. Though details are still being ironed out, the program is expected to begin in the coming weeks. Taxi drivers are waiting with excitement … or trepidation.

“The ability for taxi drivers to access all those customers they lost, that is a huge change. It’s almost like it’s come full circle,” said Hansu Kim, president of Flywheel Technologies, a San Francisco-based taxi booking platform that’s partnering with Uber. “This is the future. It’s going to be a collaborative effort between ride shares and taxis.”

Eventually, all 1,075 taxis in San Francisco will be eligible to participate. Fares will be the same as those for UberX rides, enabling taxi drivers to take advantage of surge pricing. Taxi drivers will be able to see fares in advance and will have the power to decline any trip.

The partnership was made possible by a pilot program the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency approved in April that allows taxi dispatch apps like Flywheel and Yellow Cab’s YoTaxi to offer upfront fares, showing riders how much they’ll pay before they get into their taxi. As part of that policy change, SFMTA allowed the taxi dispatch companies to offer taxi rides on outside ride-hail platforms. So far, Uber is the only ride-hail app participating in the program.

In a statement, Uber described taxi partnerships as an increasingly important part of its business model, highlighting several examples in other countries. Taxis provide more choices on the Uber app and increase reliability for riders, the company said. Uber declined to provide a launch date for the San Francisco program.

Kim says the vast majority of taxi drivers in The City are looking forward to picking up Uber riders. But not everyone is convinced. The San Francisco Taxi Worker’s Alliance, which represents a subset of drivers, and the SFMTA’s Citizens Advisory Council have come out against the program. For many drivers, the problem isn’t the program itself, it’s the company running it.

“So many drivers have such a visceral dislike — maybe a much stronger word than dislike — disgust, hatred of Uber that they just won’t touch it,” said Mark Gruberg, a taxi driver and SFTWA board member, citing the damage Uber and Lyft did to San Francisco’s taxi industry, as well as the companies’ labor practices. “Personally, I don’t plan to participate.”

Still, Gruberg and fellow SFTWA board member Barry Taranto concede that many taxi drivers will likely take part. In fact, their biggest concern is the program will become so popular with drivers that there will be fewer taxis available for regular taxi riders, including elderly and disabled paratransit customers, and people using SFMTA’s Essential Trip Card. “Ride hailing apps do not serve people who cannot afford expensive smartphones, who do not have bank accounts, who do not have access to credit cards,” Taranto said.

Chris Sweis, CEO of San Francisco Yellow Cab, predicts there won’t be a big impact on paratransit passengers because Uber’s surge pricing tends to happen when few paratransit customers are taking rides. “We’re going to be watching it very, very closely,” Sweis said. “Having an equitable transportation system is something that is certainly important to me and important to the MTA and everybody else.”

Whatever happens in San Francisco, it will likely “be a bellwether for other cities and states,” said Matt Daus, president of the International Association of Transportation Regulators and the former head of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission. Uber is working on a partnership with taxi dispatch companies in New York City, and other U.S. cities are expected to follow.

“It really does help the taxi industry and the taxi driver, and there’s no downside for them because they can reject the fare if it’s not enough,” Daus said. “Once they see the results, once they see the money rolling in, it’s kind of a no-brainer.”

Taxi driver George Lama understands fellow taxi drivers’ distrust of Uber. But he’s personally eager to pick up Uber passengers. “For all those who object, you don’t have to use it. Just don’t ruin it for all of us,” Lama said. “Whether you like them or not, Uber is a brand, and they’re not going nowhere. This will kickstart our industry.”

Lama is constantly reminded of Uber and Lyft’s hold on the transportation industry. He often finds himself in a long line of empty taxis outside of a hotel, waiting to pick up passengers, while group after group comes out and orders an Uber. Other times, he’ll pick up passengers who say they only took a taxi because of Uber surge pricing. “Trust me, we’re second choice,” Lama said.

Sal, another taxi driver who gave only his first name, said the Uber option will be especially helpful outside of the “taxicab comfort zone” of downtown and Union Square. Typically when taxi drivers give rides out to the Sunset and the Richmond, they drive back downtown empty. With the Uber partnership, they’ll be able to pick up customers within the neighborhoods.

Sal also highlighted the ways Uber riders could benefit from taxi drivers. “Taxi drivers, they know how to get there,” Sal said. “All you have to say is the name of the restaurant, and that’s it.” Taxis have the additional benefit of accessing red transit-only lanes, and being allowed to travel down Market Street. “This is a win for Uber, a win for the taxi cabs and a win for the residents.”

Both those in favor of and against the program said it has the potential to bring taxi drivers back to work and increase the number of taxis on the streets. But for Gruberg, that scenario is concerning. “I worry that if we eventually end up in a situation of dependence upon them where drivers come back, the industry grows, and drivers are taking lots and lots of Uber rides, (Uber) is going to be able to dictate the terms and conditions under which we operate.”

For his part, Sal is happy picking up Uber riders, as long as the company doesn’t tell him how to do his job. “We love to joke, we love to talk with the customer, we love to give them a joyful, nice experience of being in the cab, unlike Uber drivers who are scared to be given one star or two stars for something,” Sal said. “I personally don’t want to change. I want to keep talking to customers in the car.”