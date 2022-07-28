LIV Golf at Bedminster Odds: 3 Outright Bets to Target at Trump National

LIV Golf is back in action this weekend as the rival tour heads to Trump National Golf Club at Bedminster for the third tournament of its inaugural season. South Africans have dominated Greg Norman’s golf league so far with wins by Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace in the first two events, but I’m not betting on any of them to pull off the three-peat.

So, let’s get to the three outright bets I am targeting for the LIV Golf Invitational at Bedminster.

Abraham Ancer 12/1

Abraham Ancer made his LIV Golf debut in Portland last month, where he finished in a tie for 11th place at 1 under par. I’m expecting a better performance out of the 22nd-ranked golfer in the world this weekend.

Ancer finished strong at the Open Championship at St. Andrews with a final-round 65 to narrowly miss out on a top 10. He’s my favorite bet at the top of the odds board this week.

Jason Kokrak 22/1

Jason Kokrak looks on during the first round of The 150th Open at St. Andrews Old Course | Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

After Jason Kokrak bizarrely walked off the course before he finished his second round at the Travelers Championship last month, it was all but guaranteed he would join LIV Golf. That came to fruition a few weeks later, and the burly American will make his debut for the rival league this weekend at Bedminster.

His form isn’t all that impressive coming in, but I don’t put much stock into that. Kokrak has clearly been planning the jump to LIV Golf for some time now. Now that he has, I think it’ll free him up to play stress-free golf and have fun in a way he hasn’t in a while.

Kokrak has three wins on his PGA Tour resume, including a victory at the Houston Open earlier this season. At 22/1, I love his odds this week.

Charles Howell III 25/1

Charles Howell III has played on the PGA Tour for what seems like 50 years, but he’s only won one tournament since 2007. He always seemed to get bogged down in the huge, talent-rich fields on the PGA Tour. That won’t be a problem with LIV Golf, however.

Chucky Three Sticks will have to beat just 47 players this weekend to bring home the victory (and the $4 million prize), which is far less daunting than the 150-plus fields on the PGA Tour. With two top-20 finishes in his last three starts, Howell also enters his first LIV Golf event in good form.

Good luck with all your LIV action this week!

