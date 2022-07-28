GMC competes to make the fastest coneys for National Chili Dog Day

local12.com
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
WKRC
Good Morning Cincinnati and Del Gardo's create a cannoli for charity
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Having a sweet tooth could help a local charity. Northern Kentucky's favorite cannoli guy is helping Local 12 help kids. Steve del Gardo from Del Gardo's in Covington lets Aleah Hordges and Sheila Gray make their own and choose a flavor for Neediest Kids of All.
WKRC
Cincinnati Pops to head north for the Sounds of Deerfield
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is a big party Aug. 2 in Deerfield Township and the world renowned Cincinnati Pops Orchestra is providing the soundtrack. Our friend, Pops Orchestra conductor John Morris Russell talks about the Sounds of Deerfield along with Meredith Raffel from the Art Alliance.
WKRC
Local men break world record for most mini golf holes played in 24 hours
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - Four local men broke the world record for the most mini golf holes played in 24 hours. With the ring of a bell, Cole Hetzel, Chris Hetzel, Tony Centers, and Bob Schoettinger began the first holes Sunday in their quest. Each of them are regular tournament...
WLWT 5
Police are searching for a runaway juvenile from Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Police are asking the public for help locating a runaway juvenile from Over-the-Rhine. Delondo Henderson Jr. was last seen on July 30 at 7 p.m. Police say he has not been seen or heard from since. Delondo Henderson Jr. is a Black, 13-year-old male with black hair...
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: Ride along with the creator of The Beast at Kings Island in 1979
MASON, Ohio — The Beast, the iconic Kings Island wooden rollercoaster, first opened to the public in April of 1979. The day before it began its epic run, WLKY reporter Paul Ryden sat through a white-knuckle ride with its creator. Watch the video above to see the full story.
Man stabbed to death in Oakley
Cincinnati police have not released any info about a possible suspect or what may have led up to the deadly stabbing.
Driver dies after flipping over bridge in downtown Cincinnati
The driver was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.
Fox 19
Fire causes estimated $250,000 in damage at Spring Grove Village deli
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to multiple reports of “heavy smoke” coming from a deli in Spring Grove Village on Saturday morning. According to District 3 Fire Chief Kelly Callen, damage has been estimated $250,000 from a fire at S & S Deli on Winton Road that broke out around 10:40 a.m., before the deli opened.
luxury-houses.net
Private Home with Serene Garden in Cincinnati Listed at $3,399,000
The Estate in Cincinnati is a luxurious home featuring detailed ceilings throughout in main floor and great outdoor spaces now available for sale. This home located at 9170 Given Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 10,760 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy S Recker – Sibcy Cline, Inc. (Phone: 513 518-2520, 513 793-2121) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cincinnati.
WKRC
'It's German soul food': Exploring the origins of goetta
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Have you ever had somebody come in from out of town? You get up in the morning and say, "let's have some goetta". And then you try to explain what goetta is but you're not really sure you explained it right. Well, we decided to come to a place where we could find out how to explain it right.
WKRC
Catch summer jazz series 'Jazz Vivace' in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can hear world-class jazz without leaving the Tri-State. Cafe Vivace in Walnut Hills is hosting a summer jazz series, Jazz Vivace. Al West shares details while one of the featured artists, Amy London, along with Steve Schmidt gives a sample of the show.
Video: Food chucked to the ground in DoorDash delivery
Scarlett Castillo said she ordered some burgers and a salad from two different restaurants on Tuesday but never got to eat them because her DoorDash driver literally chucked her food into the street.
Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend
It's the end of July which means summer will be gone before we know it. Go outside and enjoy the warm weather before it's gone!
WRBI Radio
Robert Duane Courtney, 37, Cincinnati, Ohio
Robert Duane Courtney, 37, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away at his residence in Ohio on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Robert was born on Tuesday, April 16, 1985 in Batesville, Indiana, son of Donald Courtney and Celeste Earl. Robert worked as a cook for Taco Bell. He enjoyed listening to music, fishing, and working on cars, but his greatest passion in life were his children, who he dearly loved.
WKRC
Clifton festival celebrates diversity in African cultures
CLIFTON, Ohio (WKRC) - You can celebrate unity in diversity in Clifton Saturday. AfriFest: Taste of Africa kicked off at Burnet Woods Park. Cincinnati's largest African festival celebrates African cultures, food, entertainment, and games. Admission is free and open to everyone. The festival runs from noon to 8 p.m.
WKRC
Indiana man killed in Ripley County head-on crash
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A man was killed in a head-on crash near Versailles on Saturday. At 4:00 p.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Versailles Post say that a Ford F-350 pickup truck crossed the centerline into the path of a Ford Escape on State Road 129. The...
cincinnatimagazine.com
You’ve Probably Never Heard of This Cincinnati Classic Car Museum
Cars, Trucks, and Things That Go—this isn’t just a beloved children’s classic by Richard Scarry, it’s also pretty much every parent’s mantra in the early years. Because truly: Kids love cars, trucks, and things that go. It’s not just kids who are fascinated by transportation,...
Fox 19
Driver dies in downtown Cincinnati crash, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A driver died after a crash occurred southbound on Interstate-471 near the Fifth Street Exit Saturday morning. Officers say that around 3 a.m. the driver of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz hit a pole on the Fifth Street ramp to southbound Interstate 471 and flipped over the bridge, landing in the grass below.
WLWT 5
Engineers close a road in Delhi Township for landslide repairs
CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Engineers will close a road in Delhi Township beginning Monday, August 1. Bender Road will be closed from 5999 Bender Road to Bayley Drive while engineer's repair a landslide. All repairs are contingent on the weather. The road will be closed until Friday, August 12.
