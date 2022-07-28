Protesters: Proposed Rate Changes Are ‘Anti-Solar, Anti-Fresno Tax’

gvwire.com
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Kern County falls even further behind as assessed property valuations take significant hit
Kern County, a vital region of the Golden State that has served California residents and businesses for decades, continues to face hurdles unlike any other county across the state. Kern’s longstanding commitment to feed and fuel not just California, but the nation, has been quickly forgotten by those making policy in Sacramento.
GV Wire
Can Newsom Finally Win Long Delta Water Conflict?
Will the fifth time be the charm for California’s decades-long effort to replumb the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta so that more Northern California water can be transported to Southern California?. Don’t count on it. Last week, the state Department of Water Resources released a draft environmental impact report on...
Caltrans: Sweeping your Tax Dollars Away
We’re still waiting for a report from Caltrans on how much it costs to sweep the average homeless camp along one of California’s freeways. We do know that last November, Caltrans estimated it would spend $36 million on homeless camp cleanups in this year alone. Caltrans workers assigned...
California Can’t Impose ‘Sprawling’ Environmental Regulations on Tribes’ Casino Plans
California cannot seek environmental concessions from five Native American Tribes during negotiations to renew their contracts to operate “Las Vegas style” casinos, a federal appeals court held. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Thursday the state violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act by demanding nearly 30...
thesungazette.com
Health insurance costs may double for thousands of Valley residents
SACRAMENTO – Thousands of low-income residents in Tulare County could see their health insurance costs double next year if Congress does not extend financial assistance to lower their costs in the state’s health insurance marketplace. One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress passed the $1 trillion American Rescue...
California’s Historic Write-In Rules Give Long-Shot Candidates a Rare Chance
Rich Kinney readily concedes: Making it onto California’s November election ballot is a miracle. The 66-year-old associate pastor and former mayor of San Pablo in the Bay Area is running to unseat Democratic Assemblymember Buffy Wicks out of staunch opposition to her support for abortion rights. What did it...
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
GV Wire
Boswell-Vidovich Water War Could Bring State Control of Region’s Groundwater
The latest blow in an ongoing water war between two Kings County agricultural titans may put control of the entire region’s groundwater into state hands. The J.G. Boswell Farming Company and Sandridge Partners, controlled by John Vidovich, have been scuffling over water in court, on ditch banks, and even in the air with accusations on both sides of various types of water skulduggery.
KMPH.com
PG&E reports outage to nearly 3,000 customers in Northeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers are currently without power in Northeast Fresno. Some customers received an alert message around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The outage affects people living between Ashland to Herndon Avenues. According to the alert system, power is estimated to be back around 6:30...
International Business Times
Fast-moving Wildfire In Northern California Forces Residents To Evacuate
The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday. Already the largest blaze in California so far this year, the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has scorched over 51,000...
GV Wire
Newsom Appoints Merced Man to State Lottery Commission
Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht of Merced to the California State Lottery Commission on Thursday. Garrison-Engbrecht, 37, is the vice president of student life at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga. He previously was senior advisor and chief of staff at UC Merced. This position requires Senate confirmation and...
biztoc.com
This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US
California’s “train to nowhere” shows the challenges ahead. In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.
Fast-Moving Blaze Near Oregon Border Is California’s 2nd Major Wildfire of Season
The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday. Already the largest blaze in California so far this year, the fire in Siskiyou County has scorched 51,000 acres. It...
claremont-courier.com
L.A. County experiences record property tax roll increase
A bright side to the sky-high prices of Southern California real estate emerged this week when the Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor announced record-breaking property tax receipts. The 2022 assessment roll, the value of inventory of all taxable property in the county, grew by a record $122 billion,...
KCRA.com
How much should you make to afford rent in California? How to check by ZIP code
It's expensive to live in California and a new report found exactly how much people need to make to afford to rent in the state, broken down by ZIP codes. In California, the "fair market rent" for a two-bedroom apartment is $2,028. That's according to a new report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. In order to afford the rent and utilities without paying more than 30% of income on housing, a household must earn $6,700 a month or $81,113 a year. It breaks down to an hourly wage of $39.01.
paininthepass.info
I-15 Cajon Pass And I-215 San Bernardino Made The List Of The Deadliest Roads In California
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> With so many vehicles on the roadways at any given time, it’s no wonder that the Interstates and roads are notoriously congested. MoneyGeek has plotted out the locations of the fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019 to determine which roadways are the deadliest in California.
kusi.com
Why is Newsom not doing anything with the record surplus? Kevin Kiley discusses.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California currently has a record $97.5 billion surplus but most of the state seem to be at a stand still. So why is Governor Gavin Newsom not doing more with the surplus?. Assemblymember Kevin Kiley, 6th District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San...
foxla.com
San Bernardino County would become its own state under new proposal
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A new proposal could lead to San Bernardino County breaking off from the state of California to form its own state. If supporters of the idea have their way, county residents should be able to vote on it this November. That’s what real estate developer Jeff...
thesungazette.com
County pounces on Great Wolf’s $1.7B impact
VISALIA – Tulare County is giving a waterpark resort millions in annual tax rebates for the next 15 years to help get the project off the ground and eventually generate millions more for county coffers. The Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved the tax incentive plan for Great Wolf...
