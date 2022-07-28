Protesters: Proposed Rate Changes Are ‘Anti-Solar, Anti-Fresno Tax’

It's expensive to live in California and a new report found exactly how much people need to make to afford to rent in the state, broken down by ZIP codes. In California, the "fair market rent" for a two-bedroom apartment is $2,028. That's according to a new report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. In order to afford the rent and utilities without paying more than 30% of income on housing, a household must earn $6,700 a month or $81,113 a year. It breaks down to an hourly wage of $39.01.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO