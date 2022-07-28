Mission: Impossible 8 cast adds Mindhunter’s Holt McCallany

www.thedigitalfix.com
‘The Boys’: Cameron Crovetti Upped To Series Regular, Valorie Curry, Susan Heyward Also Cast In Amazon Series
Click here to read the full article. More supes are joining The Boys. Amazon is rounding out cast for the upcoming fourth season of Emmy-nominated superhero series The Boys, from Sony Pictures TV and Amazon Studios. Valorie Curry (The Lost Symbol) and Susan Heyward (Orange Is The New Black) join as new series regulars for the upcoming season, and Cameron Crovetti, who recurred as Ryan, son of Homelander (Antony Starr) in Seasons 2 and 3, has been promoted to series regular for Season 4. Crovetti has appeared in eight episodes over both seasons. Curry will portray Firecracker and Heyward will play Sister Sage. Based...
Oscars 2023: Early Best Picture Predictions
Click here to read the full article. This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all our predictions, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2023 Oscar race. The nomination round of voting will take place from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with the official Oscar nominations to be announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is between March 2 and 7, 2023. Finally, the 94th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. The State of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users locked inside the mind of a tormented psychological thriller
He might be public enemy number one among certain subsections of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom, but just because Martin Scorsese has been open in his disdain for the comic book blockbuster, it doesn’t mean he’s averse to the odd spot of genre work himself. Take Shutter Island, for example, which marked the legendary filmmaker’s first detour into the realms of psychological thrills and chills Cape Fear almost 20 years previously, and became another critical and commercial success.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon director says GoT creators are “good” with prequel
Picking up the mantle of Game of Thrones from David Benioff and DB Weiss was never going to be easy, but that’s the challenge that Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik – somewhat reluctantly – accepted when they agreed to write and direct the prequel House of the Dragon.
wegotthiscovered.com
An under-the-radar Netflix spy caper brings intrigue and espionage to the charts
As you’d expect from the platform’s most expensive original movie ever with a budget north of $200 million, one hailing from the directors of Avengers: Endgame, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, which already has a sequel and a spinoff in the works, everyone is talking about The Gray Man this week. However, Rogue Agent has lived up to its title by infiltrating the viewership charts without anyone noticing.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Trek cast and crew pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols
The cast and crew of Star Trek series from across the decades have paid tribute to their friend and co-star Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89. Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson broke the news on his mother’s Facebook page. “Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World, I regret to inform you...
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Hanks found Clint Eastwood “intimidating” on Sully set
You would imagine that for an acting legend such as Tom Hanks, who has been working consistently since 1980, nothing could phase him and he couldn’t possibly get star-struck with other actors or directors. However, when he worked with director Clint Eastwood on the movie based on a true story – Sully – he described him as “intimidating.”
New to Netflix this Weekend (July 29-31)
Here comes our last weekend of July, so let’s get on the shows new to Netflix this weekend and let’s end this month with a bang! The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the […] The post New to Netflix this Weekend (July 29-31) appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Popculture
Zooey Deschanel Hits Back at a Criticism She's Heard Way Too Many Times
Zooey Deschanel rejected the dated "manic pixie dream girl" label in a new interview, but she noted that there is still a tendency in major Hollywood movies to see female characters as one-dimensional. Deschanel played one of the most frequently cited examples of the manic pixie dream girl trope in (500) Days of Summer.
The Great series two review – Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult return in TV’s most riotously entertaining show
Every line of the script brims with wicked hedonism, as this gripping period drama gets into its groove – and war rages between Fanning’s Catherine and Hoult’s Peter
thedigitalfix.com
Halo season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more
What is the Halo season 2 release date? Based on the popular video game franchise, Halo is a military sci-fi series with a huge story to tell. Master Chief is a man of few words, but he’s a leader and one that heads out on a mission into space to protect Earth from a species of aliens called the Covenant, hell-bent on destroying humanity.
Popculture
Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2022
August will be a big month for Amazon Prime Video, with a huge catalog of new original and licensed material available to stream. After stocking its library full of titles like Paper Girls and The Terminal List in July, the streamer ramping up its production of series and movies, with a number of highly-anticipated titles joining the library next month.
thedigitalfix.com
Marvel explains how Spider-Man: Freshman Year is MCU canon
Spider-Man: Freshman Year is an animated series coming to Disney Plus in 2024 and it will finally provide the origin story to Tom Holland’s version of Spidey, who was first introduced to the MCU in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. However, it has already been the subject to some confusion regarding how it fits into the MCU canon.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, July 27
The most popular TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, July 27 remain unchanged, from top to bottom, from yesterday, meaning the top four shows are once again The Terminal List, The Boys, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Reacher. That hasn't changed for a long time; The Terminal List has been No. 1 ever since it debuted in early July. Right behind those is Amazon's Bravo-style reality series Forever Summer: Hamptons, followed by Prime Video's No. 1 movie, House of Gucci.
thedigitalfix.com
DnD Beyond was used as reference for new Dungeons and Dragons movie
The directors of the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie, which has the subtitle Honor Among Thieves, have been discussing firing up D&D Beyond on set to answer any burning questions they may have about characters or lore. The movie will be released in March 2023. John Francis Daley, the co-director...
thedigitalfix.com
Michael Mann says Heat 2 is “coming soon”
After it emerged last month that legendary filmmaker Michael Mann had plans for a sequel to his epic thriller movie Heat, we’ve been waiting with baited breath for updates on when we can expect Heat 2 to arrive. Well, Mann has now teased fans on his social media account by claiming Heat 2 is “coming soon.”
Brad Pitt is dating and ‘living his best life’
Brad Pitt is back on the market! According to a source, Pitt is “living his best life” and is dating around, although he is not looking for a serious relationship. RELATED: Brad Pitt believes he suffers from prosopagnosia Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt...
thedigitalfix.com
Michelle Rodriguez calls Fast and Furious 10 the “French” sequel
The Fast and Furious movies have gone all over the world: from Los Angeles to Tokyo, Japan — but now, according to Fast and Furious star Michelle Rodriguez, the franchise has a French touch to it as well. After long-time director Justin Lin stepped down from directing the action...
The Serpent Queen Trailer: The Classic French Tale of Catherine de Medici Gets a Modern Twist
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. The Queen of France has never been this cool. Samantha Morton stars as Catherine de Medici (a.k.a. France's queen from 1547 to 1559) in the edgy trailer for The Serpent Queen, premiering Sept. 11 on STARZ. Over some pop-punk music, Catherine...
thedigitalfix.com
James Gunn responds to rumours Harry Styles is in GotG Vol 3
Rumours are swirling among MCU fans that musician and actor Harry Styles will reprise his role as the MCU character Eros in the upcoming science fiction movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Now, James Gunn, the director of the MCU movie, has addressed the speculation, and it sounds like it’s nothing more than wishful thinking.
