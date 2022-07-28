Sally Whittington Ladyman, 81, of Leander

www.koxe.com
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin radio icon John Aielli dies at 76
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin radio station KUT announced today that their long-time host, John Aielli, has died after two years of fighting complications from a stroke he suffered in 2020. He was 76. Aielli began his work in radio when he lived in Killeen, eventually earning a piano scholarship...
Countdown to KOKEFEST with Turnpike Troubadours, Robert Earl Keen, & More in Hutto, TX
Radio Texas, LIVE!'s Austin, TX radio home, KOKE-FM, is counting down the days to their Fifth Annual KOKEFEST, happening Friday and Saturday, August 5-6, 2022, at Hutto Park at Brushy Creek. Radio Texas, LIVE! has been proud to call KOKEFM our home for nearly a decade, and their proud KOKEFEST...
Austin teen nonprofit provides free school supplies to 11,000+ students
Since its launch two years ago, Teens Who Care has provided school supplies to more than 11,000 students in the Central Texas region.
fox7austin.com
Happy, energetic pup looking for his forever home after four years at Leander shelter
LEANDER, Texas - This weekend's FOX 7 Pet of the Weekend is a six-and-a-half year old dog named Darwin from Texas Humane Heroes. "He's a big boy. He is full of energy, full of life. He is so sweet," Sam with the Texas Humane Heroes said. "He's excited when he's out and about. But he can also go for a good cuddle, just super loving dog overall."
Robert Hadlock retires after 32 years at KXAN
For the past 32 years, KXAN News viewers have seen Robert Hadlock anchoring the evening news in Austin.
kut.org
Eklektikos host John Aielli, who flew by the seat of his pants, dies at 76
Austin radio icon John Aielli, whose fearless and improvisational approach delighted and polarized listeners for over 50 years, died Sunday at 76. "He was such a joy to work with, and so important to what the stations have become," KUT/X General Manager Debbie Hiott said in a message to staff.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for July 22-28, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 22-28, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
KWTX
Lost pictures found in Central Texas months after father dies
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Joanna Stephens, of Bryan, found a photo album full of baby pictures among items she bought from a storage unit in Belton and posted some of the pictures hoping to find its owner. “Do you recognize this baby, mom or dad? Maybe you recognize someone in...
fox7austin.com
Clear Alert issued for man last seen in Round Rock
GEORGETOWN, Texas - A Clear Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Round Rock Saturday evening. 23-year-old William Forney was last seen in the 200 block of Bass Pro Drive in Round Rock at 5:12 p.m. on July 30. He is described as a white male, 6' and 155 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.
Top LB Anthony Hill Announces College Commitment
The top linebacker in the 2023 class has made his college decision
46-year-old Priscilla Juarez dead after a crash in Austin; 28-year-old Randall Cavazos arrested (Austin, TX)
46-year-old Priscilla Juarez dead after a crash in Austin; 28-year-old Randall Cavazos arrested (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 46-year-old Priscilla Juarez as the victim who died following a traffic collision that also injured four other people on July 26 in Austin while officers arrested 28-year-old Randall Cavazos for intoxication manslaughter. The fatal two-vehicle crash was reported at about 11:55 p.m. on the intersection of Burleson Rd. and FM 973 [...]
Juvenile Male Dead In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
The Round Rock Police Department is currently investigating a multi-vehicle accident that took place at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard on Sunday.
fox7austin.com
Body found in Spring Branch believed to be missing woman
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - A body found Friday night in Spring Branch is believed to be that of a missing woman. Just before 8 p.m. July 29, the Comal County Sheriff's Office was called to the 200 block of Mitchell Drive in Spring Branch to a report about a body. Deputies responded and located a decomposed body.
fox7austin.com
Woman goes viral for documenting her Texas experience
TEXAS - A mother who moved to Round Rock from California a year ago has been documenting all the ins and outs she's learned about becoming a Texan, pleasant or not. "You can start sweating when you're still wet from the shower," she said in one TikTok video on what she’s learned living in Texas for one full year.
celebsbar.com
5 reasons why Austin is the new LA and you can spot Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe
There’s no better place in the world to tip your cowboy hat and shout “yeehaw” than Texas.The Lone Star state boasts almost 300,000 square miles of southern charm and the city of Austin is considered the live music capital of the world.Take that, Nashville... From Tex-Mex barbecues...
RECORD: Austin just experienced its hottest July
That mean temperature of 90.6º for July 2022 was a full 4.8º warmer than an average July in Austin and almost a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one we experienced in 2011.
austin.com
Top Free Austin Events Happening This Weekend: July 29 through July 31, 2022
It’s officially the last weekend in July, and if you haven’t had a chance yet to do all of the things on your summer bucket list, now is your chance! Whether you are hoping to explore local markets, or catch a live show, here are the top FREE things happening this weekend.
1 person in critical condition after a rollover crash in North Austin (Austin, TX)
1 person in critical condition after a rollover crash in North Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. One person received critical injuries after a single-vehicle accident in North Austin. As per the initial information, the rollover crash took place at 9200 block Metric Blvd [...]
Austin businessman Erik Charles Maund faces new charges, accused of plotting murder behind bars
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin businessman Erik Charles Maund is facing new charges in an alleged murder-for-hire plot, KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski has confirmed. In December 2021, Maund was indicted for conspiring with three other men to kidnap and murder a man and woman in Tennessee. Maund is the...
