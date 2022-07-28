ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

App State Athletics to Host FanFest August 20

By Joey Jones/Appalachian State Strategic Communications
wataugaonline.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wataugaonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Airy News

The South’s Woodstock?

This photo of the crowd facing the stage, taken by Dargan Frierson, shows a seas of people rivaling the largest of event crowds anywhere during the 1970s. The photo is available through public digital archives. The iconic poster designed for the Love Valley Rock Festival also doubled as the cover...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Camp Meeting isn’t just a Denver tradition

DENVER – Terry Holdsclaw has attended the Rock Springs Camp Meeting his entire life, and in recent years he’s branched out to observe similar traditions in other areas. “In 2018 I found out there were more camp meetings in North Carolina than I had realized, so I wanted to attend those,” he said. “Then I found out there were several more in South Carolina and I had no idea there were several dozen others down in Georgia.”
DENVER, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boone, NC
Boone, NC
College Sports
Boone, NC
Sports
elizabethton.com

Several county schools will have new principals this year

Director of Carter County Schools, Dr. Brandon Carpenter, has announced new principals at several school locations for the coming year. DR. JAKE JENKINS will serve as the Principal of Hampton Elementary. He graduated from Northeast State and E.T.S.U. with a Bachelor’s Degree in Math and Education. He earned a Masters in Education from Milligan College. Additionally, he earned an Ed.S Degree in Leadership and Administration from University of the Cumberlands, Ky., and a Doctorate Degree in Administration and Leadership from University of the Cumberlands, Ky.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Statesville Record & Landmark

Second Saturday Festival to debut in Statesville Aug. 13

August may mean summer is coming to a close, but it doesn’t mean the end of summer fun. The organizers of the Second Saturday Festival on Aug. 13 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park hope to bring an action-packed, family-friendly community event that they’ve seen success with in other local cities and towns.
STATESVILLE, NC
WJHL

Bridge dedicated to Hampton High graduate killed in action

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Driving down 19-E over the Doe River a new sign has been erected in honor of a Hampton High graduate killed in action in Vietnam. On February 5, 1969, just weeks shy of his 21st birthday Tony L. Griffith was killed while serving in the Army. His high school friend, and […]
HAMPTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#Street Parking#App State Athletics#Last Updated#Atrium Health Wake Forest
Johnson City Press

Dress code 101: Kingsport, Sullivan schools re-emphasizing dress codes

BLOUNTVILLE — For the 2022-23 school year, Sullivan County Schools' revamped student dress code prohibits blankets "at any time," allows clothing with rips, holes or tears only if below the mid-thigh and prohibits leashes. The code also bans costumes, form-fitting leotard/spandex/leggings if not covered to mid-thigh, costumes, including tails,...
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: July 17-23

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 17-23. Athenas Café, 591 River Highway, Suite N, Mooresville, 89.50/B. Chick-Fil-A Mooresville, 457 River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A. Circle K #2723948, 131 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98/A. Costco #1333 Food Court, 392 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 100/A. Costco #1333 Meat/Deli...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
tag24.com

Lost dog has incredible reunion in viral video

Spruce Pine, North Carolina - A remarkable reunion saw one lost and scared dog returned to her owner at last. When Marilyn Williams saw a shadow scurry past her parked car at night earlier this month, she winced. "We thought she was a fox," she recalled to The Dodo. But...
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The City of Asheville and Buncombe County announced Thursday that they are suing Mission Hospital and HCA. They claim there is an extensive pattern of alleged behavior by HCA to monopolize healthcare markets in western North Carolina, which resulted in artificially high prices and a reduced standard of care. This case is a companion to the one filed by the City of Brevard last month against HCA.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

Carter Co. missing woman located

UPDATE: According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Campell has been located. No further details were released. ———————————————————————————————————————– CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Elizabethton. According to the CCSO, Mary Campbell, 49, was discovered to be missing from […]
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County real estate transactions: July 17-23

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 17-23. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From H. Rawald to J. Grieger, (Lot 58, Crescent Land & Timber Corp.), 137 Chatfield Cove Drive, Mooresville, $3,944,000, on July 20.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy