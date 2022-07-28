App State Athletics to Host FanFest August 20

wataugaonline.com
Statesville Record & Landmark
The race is on to refurbish storied North Wilkesboro Speedway before the opener
NORTH WILKESBORO — Barely an hour into the 9 a.m. start of the traditional workday — but three-plus hours into his day — Ronald Queen zipped about the North Wilkesboro Speedway on his gas-powered cart like he was racing for the checkered flag. And in a very...
Johnson City Press
Summer at Boones means Saturday specials on food and fun
It is great to see Boone Lake back to being its old self. No more cornfields and gardens where the ol’ bass boat was tied up, no sir; now it’s all just lake water and plenty of it.
Mount Airy News
The South’s Woodstock?
This photo of the crowd facing the stage, taken by Dargan Frierson, shows a seas of people rivaling the largest of event crowds anywhere during the 1970s. The photo is available through public digital archives. The iconic poster designed for the Love Valley Rock Festival also doubled as the cover...
lakenormanpublications.com
Camp Meeting isn’t just a Denver tradition
DENVER – Terry Holdsclaw has attended the Rock Springs Camp Meeting his entire life, and in recent years he’s branched out to observe similar traditions in other areas. “In 2018 I found out there were more camp meetings in North Carolina than I had realized, so I wanted to attend those,” he said. “Then I found out there were several more in South Carolina and I had no idea there were several dozen others down in Georgia.”
elizabethton.com
Several county schools will have new principals this year
Director of Carter County Schools, Dr. Brandon Carpenter, has announced new principals at several school locations for the coming year. DR. JAKE JENKINS will serve as the Principal of Hampton Elementary. He graduated from Northeast State and E.T.S.U. with a Bachelor’s Degree in Math and Education. He earned a Masters in Education from Milligan College. Additionally, he earned an Ed.S Degree in Leadership and Administration from University of the Cumberlands, Ky., and a Doctorate Degree in Administration and Leadership from University of the Cumberlands, Ky.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Second Saturday Festival to debut in Statesville Aug. 13
August may mean summer is coming to a close, but it doesn’t mean the end of summer fun. The organizers of the Second Saturday Festival on Aug. 13 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park hope to bring an action-packed, family-friendly community event that they’ve seen success with in other local cities and towns.
How To Find Ponies at Grayson Highlands State Park
I love hiking, but I love animals even more, so when I discovered a park in Virginia that offered incredible trails and wild ponies galore, I was itching to get there as soon as possible. We were also kicking off our 52 Hike Challenge, so this was the perfect place to start.
Bridge dedicated to Hampton High graduate killed in action
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Driving down 19-E over the Doe River a new sign has been erected in honor of a Hampton High graduate killed in action in Vietnam. On February 5, 1969, just weeks shy of his 21st birthday Tony L. Griffith was killed while serving in the Army. His high school friend, and […]
Johnson City Press
Dress code 101: Kingsport, Sullivan schools re-emphasizing dress codes
BLOUNTVILLE — For the 2022-23 school year, Sullivan County Schools' revamped student dress code prohibits blankets "at any time," allows clothing with rips, holes or tears only if below the mid-thigh and prohibits leashes. The code also bans costumes, form-fitting leotard/spandex/leggings if not covered to mid-thigh, costumes, including tails,...
wataugaonline.com
App Theatre Seeks Suggestions for their Cinema Classics SeriesInput Sought on Musicals, Sci-Fi, Western, and Holiday Films
BOONE, NC – The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is soliciting input from audience. members and the general public to help select films to be shown in its Cinema Classics Series. this fall. Four specific genres are scheduled for screening at the historic landmark on King Street. in...
Furniture Today
How one North Carolina furniture manufacturer expanded into the DTC category
MAIDEN, N.C. — A new direct-to-consumer furniture company has launched in the heart of North Carolina’s furniture country, and third-generation industry veterans are at the helm. The e-commerce brand, Mantle Furniture, operating out of Catawba County, N.C., began operations in January of this year, led by Adrian Parker...
VIDEO: Frustrated Mama Bear Climbs Deck To Retrieve Cub
VIDEO: Frustrated Mama Bear Climbs Deck To Retrieve Cub Bears Video ...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Giving back: Corvettes of Statesville cruise-in to benefit Matthew 25 Ministries
With the rise in gas and food prices, Matthew 25 Ministries’ Mandy Howell said she’s seeing an increase in people needing help with the basics, and many of those coming in the door are people who have never sought assistance before. “We’re getting senior citizens and families,” she...
It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to Wytheville
Taylor Cartner selling her waresPhoto by Kim McKinney. Are you ready for some bargains? This weekend, July 29th-31st, there are 100 miles of yard sales going on from Harmony, NC to Wytheville, VA.
wjhl.com
Check out these cuties up for adoption this weekend, Tails and Paws Friday
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can visit the shelter, or give them a call at (423) 926 8769 for more information.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: July 17-23
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 17-23. Athenas Café, 591 River Highway, Suite N, Mooresville, 89.50/B. Chick-Fil-A Mooresville, 457 River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A. Circle K #2723948, 131 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98/A. Costco #1333 Food Court, 392 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 100/A. Costco #1333 Meat/Deli...
tag24.com
Lost dog has incredible reunion in viral video
Spruce Pine, North Carolina - A remarkable reunion saw one lost and scared dog returned to her owner at last. When Marilyn Williams saw a shadow scurry past her parked car at night earlier this month, she winced. "We thought she was a fox," she recalled to The Dodo. But...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The City of Asheville and Buncombe County announced Thursday that they are suing Mission Hospital and HCA. They claim there is an extensive pattern of alleged behavior by HCA to monopolize healthcare markets in western North Carolina, which resulted in artificially high prices and a reduced standard of care. This case is a companion to the one filed by the City of Brevard last month against HCA.
Carter Co. missing woman located
UPDATE: According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Campell has been located. No further details were released. ———————————————————————————————————————– CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Elizabethton. According to the CCSO, Mary Campbell, 49, was discovered to be missing from […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: July 17-23
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 17-23. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From H. Rawald to J. Grieger, (Lot 58, Crescent Land & Timber Corp.), 137 Chatfield Cove Drive, Mooresville, $3,944,000, on July 20.
