App State to Celebrate Its Women In Motion

College Football News
Appalachian State Mountaineers Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
Appalachian State Mountaineers Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Appalachian State season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Previews 2021 | 2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015. Keys To The Season | Season Prediction, What Will Happen.
Dr. Sheri Everts Update from Appalachian State University — Friday, July 29, 2022
With the first day of classes just over three weeks away, campus is bustling with activity. The second Summer Session is in full swing, many middle and high school students participating in academic and athletic camps are enjoying the late summer Boone climate, and An Appalachian Summer Festival is wrapping up its 38th season.
Statesville Record & Landmark
The race is on to refurbish storied North Wilkesboro Speedway before the opener
NORTH WILKESBORO — Barely an hour into the 9 a.m. start of the traditional workday — but three-plus hours into his day — Ronald Queen zipped about the North Wilkesboro Speedway on his gas-powered cart like he was racing for the checkered flag. And in a very...
WLOS.com
Owen legends Roy Williams and Brad Johnson help honor LeVine at Warhorse Golf Tournament
Black Mountain — (WLOS) The parking lot at the Black Mountain Golf Course was brimming with smiling faces Friday for the 34th annual Owen Warhorses Golf Tournament. The biggest and brightest smile belonged to a man who hasn't been on staff at Owen since the late 70's, but credits that opportunity for helping vault him to a hall of fame career.
lakenormanpublications.com
Camp Meeting isn’t just a Denver tradition
DENVER – Terry Holdsclaw has attended the Rock Springs Camp Meeting his entire life, and in recent years he’s branched out to observe similar traditions in other areas. “In 2018 I found out there were more camp meetings in North Carolina than I had realized, so I wanted to attend those,” he said. “Then I found out there were several more in South Carolina and I had no idea there were several dozen others down in Georgia.”
Furniture Today
How one North Carolina furniture manufacturer expanded into the DTC category
MAIDEN, N.C. — A new direct-to-consumer furniture company has launched in the heart of North Carolina’s furniture country, and third-generation industry veterans are at the helm. The e-commerce brand, Mantle Furniture, operating out of Catawba County, N.C., began operations in January of this year, led by Adrian Parker...
How To Find Ponies at Grayson Highlands State Park
I love hiking, but I love animals even more, so when I discovered a park in Virginia that offered incredible trails and wild ponies galore, I was itching to get there as soon as possible. We were also kicking off our 52 Hike Challenge, so this was the perfect place to start.
elizabethton.com
Several county schools will have new principals this year
Director of Carter County Schools, Dr. Brandon Carpenter, has announced new principals at several school locations for the coming year. DR. JAKE JENKINS will serve as the Principal of Hampton Elementary. He graduated from Northeast State and E.T.S.U. with a Bachelor’s Degree in Math and Education. He earned a Masters in Education from Milligan College. Additionally, he earned an Ed.S Degree in Leadership and Administration from University of the Cumberlands, Ky., and a Doctorate Degree in Administration and Leadership from University of the Cumberlands, Ky.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The City of Asheville and Buncombe County announced Thursday that they are suing Mission Hospital and HCA. They claim there is an extensive pattern of alleged behavior by HCA to monopolize healthcare markets in western North Carolina, which resulted in artificially high prices and a reduced standard of care. This case is a companion to the one filed by the City of Brevard last month against HCA.
Johnson City Press
Summer at Boones means Saturday specials on food and fun
It is great to see Boone Lake back to being its old self. No more cornfields and gardens where the ol’ bass boat was tied up, no sir; now it’s all just lake water and plenty of it.
VIDEO: Frustrated Mama Bear Climbs Deck To Retrieve Cub
VIDEO: Frustrated Mama Bear Climbs Deck To Retrieve Cub Bears Video ...
wataugaonline.com
App Theatre Seeks Suggestions for their Cinema Classics SeriesInput Sought on Musicals, Sci-Fi, Western, and Holiday Films
BOONE, NC – The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is soliciting input from audience. members and the general public to help select films to be shown in its Cinema Classics Series. this fall. Four specific genres are scheduled for screening at the historic landmark on King Street. in...
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for Business
Where do you find a talented hair stylist with experience in difficult hair? Staked at 124 Commerce Street, you can find Lori Bock at Rooted Salon. Brock hails from Los Angeles County, California, where she studied Cosmetology and Drug/Alcohol Counseling at Mount Saint Augustine. Brock has been working as a cosmetologist for 37 years this September. She has developed a thriving business in the “model city” since opening her salon here two years ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Second Saturday Festival to debut in Statesville Aug. 13
August may mean summer is coming to a close, but it doesn’t mean the end of summer fun. The organizers of the Second Saturday Festival on Aug. 13 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park hope to bring an action-packed, family-friendly community event that they’ve seen success with in other local cities and towns.
elizabethton.com
COVID-19 situation has worsened in county; masks recommended
The COVID-19 situation has worsened in our region as the BA.5 subvariant of omicron surges nationwide. According to Tennessee Department of Health data, Carter County during the seven-day period ending July 23 had a daily case rate of 42.8 cases per 100,000 residents per day. During the 14-day period ending July 23, Carter County averaged 22.9 new cases per day. During the seven-day period ending July 23, Carter County’s positive raTe was 37.8 percent — the highest in Northeast Tennessee. Carter County was followed closely by Sullivan County with a 33.4 positivity rate; Johnson County with a 30.2 positivity rate; Unicoi County, the lowest at 21.4 percent; and Washington County at 30.5 percent.
Carter Co. missing woman located
UPDATE: According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Campell has been located. No further details were released. ———————————————————————————————————————– CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Elizabethton. According to the CCSO, Mary Campbell, 49, was discovered to be missing from […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: July 17-23
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 17-23. Athenas Café, 591 River Highway, Suite N, Mooresville, 89.50/B. Chick-Fil-A Mooresville, 457 River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A. Circle K #2723948, 131 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98/A. Costco #1333 Food Court, 392 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 100/A. Costco #1333 Meat/Deli...
3 teens injured in wreck, NC store clerk charged in ALE investigation
HICKORY, N.C. (WJZY) – A Hickory convenience store clerk has been charged after three teenagers were hospitalized in an alcohol-related collision, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Saturday. Hickory resident Tricia Orr, 34, faces charges including selling alcohol to a person less than 21 years of age. The North Carolina State highway Patrol […]
my40.tv
Uptick in counterfeit $100 bills seen in Western NC; Tips on how to identify fake money
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities in Western North Carolina are reporting an increased amount of counterfeit $100 bills making their rounds in the mountains. The Marion Police Department took to Facebook on July 22 to warn residents of the fake bills being passed around at local businesses lately. That...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Which is better for estate planning - a will or a trust?
Everyone has heard the terms “will” and “trust,” but not everyone knows the differences between the two. Wills and trusts are important tools of estate planning. Each has strengths and limitations. Here’s what to know as you determine what’s best for you and your estate plan.
