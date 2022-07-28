Perinton to build community skatepark

13wham.com
13 WHAM
200+ cyclists arrive in Spencerport for critical cancer research
Spencerport, N.Y. — More than 200 cyclists arrived in Spencerport on a 500+ mile bike ride across New York State, on Friday. The Empire State ride is a bike ride fundraiser that raises funds for cancer research at Roswell Pak Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo. Rides from 25 different...
This Sunscreen Is Recalled In New York State
The summer of 2022 has entered a new month and there is no shortage of fun things to do. From Long Island to Niagara Falls, the sun and the heat will be back in the Empire State for the first week of the month of August! Like always, the experts and medical professionals recommend drinking plenty of water and using the proper sunscreen when you are outdoors.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Livingston County hosting first-of-its-kind mural festival in the state
DANSVILLE, N.Y. — Many New York communities have embraced public art as a way to help brighten and transform neighborhoods. One local county is even holding a mural festival that marks a first-of-a-kind event in the state. “Public art is a transformation for communities,” said mural artist Arlin Graff....
13 WHAM
Drought watch impacting Western New York farmers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As we get ready to close out the month of July heading into August, one thing that will likely stay the same is the heat. Airport data from the National Weather Service shows that normally for the summer we should be seeing around six inches of rain, but this year we have only seen about half of that, which is putting some stress on some local farmers.
WHEC TV-10
Businesses on the hook for NYS’s unemployment loan
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Businesses across New York are learning that they’re not just on the hook for a loan that New York State took out from the federal government to cover unemployment claims during the pandemic but for the interest on the loan too. Letters have started going out to businesses from the NYS Department of Labor letting them know about a surcharge they’ll have to pay by the end of September to cover the cost of interest on the more than $8 billion loan.
13 WHAM
Wyoming County details tornado's aftermath
Java, N.Y. — An EF-2 tornado with peak wind speeds of 115 mph left 24 structures damaged Thursday, according to the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services. The tornado touched down at 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of Chaffee Road and Route 78 in Java. The path of destruction...
Escaped Cows Causing A Beef Between Upstate New York Farm and Animal Santuary
A cow controversy is causing a beef with some New York State farmers and a animal sanctuary. A couple of cows in Niagara County heard a rumor that they were being sent to slaughter and they wanted to seek sanctuary. Ok, it probably didn't happen like that exactly, but that...
WHEC TV-10
State Disaster Emergency declared in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — An Executive Order was issued Friday night, declaring the ongoing Monkeypox outbreak as a State Disaster Emergency in New York. The Executive Order enables the state to respond more swiftly to the outbreak and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.
13 WHAM
Community comes together to honor fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — You could feel the love coming from the Fairport and Perinton communities Sunday as the visitation and procession took place for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Lt. Greg Bello from the Rochester Police Department was overwhelmed with emotion from the community and other police departments...
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
NBC New York
Get a COVID Booster Now, or Wait for the Fall? What a NY Doctor Recommends
With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising, the Biden administration is looking ahead to fall and apparently changing a plan to let more younger adults get their second boosters this summer, in order to speed up availability of the next generation of boosters. Now the question becomes: Should you wait for...
What Is New York State’s Most Popular Pizza Chain?
Despite being the world's capital for pizza, New York residents from all over the state still enjoy a chain pizza every now and then. What is New York's most popular pizza chain?. Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love and enjoy. No matter where you live...
westsidenewsny.com
Apartment fire in Sweden
Brockport Firefighters responded to multiple calls at 4:14 p.m. on July 21, for heavy smoke coming from the Meadows Apartments at 414 Ellis Drive, in Sweden. The smoke could be seen from several blocks away. The first arriving apparatus confirmed heavy smoke and flames at the rear corner of the...
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures
August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
NY state buildings fly flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz
Flags will continue to be flown at half-staff during Officer Mazurkiewicz's funeral service on Monday.
The One Place You Don’t Want To Live In New York
When you think about home, you think about family, love, security, and being comfortable. So when you are thinking about moving to a new town or city you want to be sure that you can get all of that so you can call that place home. Well, there is one...
Can You Pass This Upstate New York Pronunciation Test on Tik Tok?
I've been doing my absolute best to learn the ins-and-outs of being a Capital Region resident. As is the case with any region in the country, there are certain things about the Albany metropolitan area (and beyond) that won't make sense to someone unless you live here for a while.
13 WHAM
NYS issues drought warning for WNY & Finger Lakes
Rochester, N.Y. — Almost all of Western New York and the Finger Lakes region is in a drought watch, as dry conditions persist this summer. Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to issue a drought watch Friday for 19 upstate counties, which have seen below-normal precipitation the last three months.
Gov. Hochul announced electric and gas bill credit for low-income families
Each newly qualifying low-income customer who enrolls before December 31, 2022, in EAP will be eligible for the bill credit program.
Upstate NY Town’s Name Is One Of The Most Awkward In the WORLD
We have so many weird and dirty-sounding town names here in the state of New York, but there is one that rises above the rest that is one of the 30 most awkward in the WORLD. Now before we get to the New York town that made Travel A Lot's list of the "30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities In the World," let's check out some other gems that also received this honor.
