New Laws Take Effect August 1st

2 Minnesota Men Sent to Federal Prison For Illegal Gun Purchases
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Minnesota men have been sent to federal prison for their participation in a "straw buyer" scheme to supply guns to people who are prohibited from owning or possessing firearms. The US Attorney's Office for Minnesota says 23-year-old Geryiell Walker and 32-year-old Jeffrey Jackson worked...
Minnesota Man Sentenced to Prison for COVID Relief Fraud
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to over eight years in federal prison and will pay over $284,000 in restitution for wire fraud and identity theft related to a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 35-year-old Jared Fiege of Duluth stole the identities of at least...
SE Minnesota Sees Record Job Openings in 4th Quarter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Southeast Minnesota ended 2021 with the most job openings in Minnesota. That’s according to fourth quarter data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. DEED’s Job Vacancy Survey for the fourth quarter of 2021 showed the area had 18,827 vacancies. It’s the...
Former Minnesota Viking Name Removed From Menus
Former Minnesota Viking and lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk is the center of attention in the Twin Cities due to some recent comments that are putting him in the middle of political wars that have caused some famous area restaurants to take his namesake burger off of their menus, while others are adding his name to the menu list.
Beauty Product Sold At Popular Stores In Minnesota Recalled
A beauty product sold at various popular stores and online has been recalled due to the glass packaging breaking while opening. So far, 35 individuals have reported injuries and consumers are being asked to immediately stop using the product. The product was sold throughout the United States, including in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
“What Happens Here?” asked on Twitter, Minnesotans Respond
Minnesota is home to the northernmost point in the contiguous United States, but not everyone knows that. The little piece of land that is attached to Canada but is technically still Minnesota is thanks to a mapping error that happened when negotiators of the initial Canada–U.S. border misunderstood the geography of the area.
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
Murder Charge Dropped in Rochester Drug Overdose Death Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a St. Paul man for a drug overdose death in Rochester has been dismissed. A court filing by the Olmsted County Attorney's Office states the third-degree murder charge faced by 56-year-old Jimmie Lee Campbell was dropped because there is insufficient evidence to prove the case against him beyond a reasonable doubt. He was accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the death of a man who was found at a family member's home in Rochester on the morning of April 29, 2021. An autopsy determined his death was caused by toxic levels of heroin and fentanyl.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
‘Intoxicated’ Man ‘Screaming & Dancing’ On Minnesota Realtor Billboard
Last Thursday night someone was feeling mighty fine down in Saint Paul. According to Minnesota Crime on Twitter around 11pm, a man in his 50s who appeared to be intoxicated, made his way onto a nearby billboard in order to let the world know who he was!. SAINT PAUL: A...
More Lane Closures Coming Friday On Highway 52 In Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) just announced more lane closures and a traffic shift set to start later this week, part of that major Highway-52 road construction project north of Rochester. If you've driven along Highway-52 north of Rochester since this spring, you know there are more than just...
Times Where Minnesota Nice Was Too Real
We all know and love the phrase "Minnesota Nice" but do we as Minnesotans take it too far? is there a point where we should be more assertive? Here are some moments shared or that I have had where we tend to overdo the "Minnesota's Nice." 1. Almost letting a...
Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!
If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
20 Iconic Minnesota Locations: How Many Have You Visited? [GALLERY]
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but that isn't all that this state has to offer. From Split Rock Lighthouse to the SPAM Museum, how many of these iconic Minnesota locations have you visited? I personally have been to 15 of them. I haven't yet been to Allianz Stadum, Split Rock Lighthouse, the SPAM Museum, World's Largest Ball of Twine or the Boundary Waters.
‘New’ Minnesota Beer Is Actually an Old Favorite With a Different Name
As a big fan of Minnesota craft beer, I can't believe I didn't realize this 'new' beer isn't actually new-- it's just being sold with a new name. There are SO many great beers and breweries here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that it's almost tough to keep track of them all. One Minnesota beer, though, has been around a wee bit longer than most-- Summit Brewing in St. Paul. They brewed their first beer all the way back in 1986, and I've enjoyed their Summit EPA for years. So I was surprised to learn that what I thought was a new beer of theirs actually isn't new at all.
Check Out The Top 8 Most Overrated Attractions In Minnesota
The state of Minnesota has a bunch of amazing places to visit! In fact, we've got a bucket list of 50 places you MUST visit at least once below that you can use as road trip ideas for your vacation days. Unfortunately, not ALL of the places on that bucket list are on everyone's favorite list. In fact, below are 8 "attractions" that are considered "overrated" by several Minnesotans.
Man’s Body Pulled from Minnesota Lake
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered the body of a St. Paul man from Lake Como Thursday morning. A news release says the sheriff’s office responded to a check welfare call at Como Regional Park around 2:30 Wednesday morning. Deputies, St. Paul Police Officers, St. Paul Firefighters and the Ramsey County Dive Team searched the area and recovered the 31-year-old man’s body shortly after 7a.m. Thursday.
Soothe Itchy Bug Bites In Minnesota With Amazing Backyard Hack
You've probably seen it countless times, and maybe even stepped on it. But a natural remedy to those itchy, pesky bug bites might be growing right in your backyard here in Minnesota. I'm talking about the plant below, which the Minnesota DNR says is officially called 'Cacalia plantaginea,' or 'Cacalia...
NWS Confirms 2 More Tornadoes in SE Minnesota & West Wisconsin
La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes were produced by the severe storms that pummeled southeastern Minnesota last weekend. Survey teams from the National Weather Service previously confirmed an EF0 tornado was responsible for damage to a barn, trees, and crops in...
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
