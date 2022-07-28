Here’s what the Kansas City Chiefs are getting with signing of veteran Carlos Dunlap

The news of veteran pass rusher Carlos Dunlap’s signing broke Thursday morning while the Chiefs were on the practice field.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo confirmed after practice that he had the opportunity to meet with Dunlap on Wednesday evening.

So what will Dunlap bring to the Chiefs’ defense?

“Listen,” Spagnuolo said, “I’m always happy to have big, long guys that have experience, have played in the league.

“But I’ll be honest with you. I mean, I do know something about the player just from afar. But until we get him in here to find out where we can use him best — and that’s exactly what I told him last night when we talked.”

Spagnuolo and the Chiefs will get a good idea over the next couple of weeks about what Dunlap will offer. He’s a proven players with 12 seasons of NFL experience. More importantly, the Chiefs add an edge rusher with 96 career sacks since he entered the league in 2010 as a second-round pick with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he became a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2015-16) and recorded 82.5 quarterback takedowns.

Dunlap spent the past two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and has appeared in 180 career games with 123 starts. In addition to his 96 sacks, Dunlap has totaled 539 tackles, 21 forced fumbles, two interceptions and 255 quarterback hits.

“His resume speaks for itself,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said. “I think he had seven, eight sacks last year for Seattle. He’s a high character guy. I trained with him this offseason in Miami.”

The 33-year-old Dunlap would be expected to bolster what is currently a young defensive end group and the 29-year-old Frank Clark.

The rest of the pass rush-group — first-round pick George Karlaftis (who is 21), Mike Danna (24), Joshua Kaindoh (23), Malik Herring (24) and Azur Kamara (23) — average just 23 years of age.

To Jones’ point, adding another veteran presence would serve the group well.

“A little young, a little inexperienced, but I think we got some good options,” Spagnuolo said of his current group of pass rushers without Dunlap. “I think this is going to be one of those years that it’s going to take us, three, four, five games — hopefully, as we win — where we figure out where everybody goes, and who should be doing this and who should be playing. I just think it’s one of those years with all the new faces.”

Veteran player? Check. Proven production in his career? Check.

Help stabilize a young position group? Triple check.

“If we’re able to add him and that report is true, we’ll accept Carlos with open arms,” Jones said. “I think he’s a veteran guy that’s had a lot of experience in this league.

“To have a veteran guy like that in this position group, I think it would be remarkable.”