ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

Dunkirk police warn about damage caused by water gel pellet-firing toy guns

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkirk police are reminding people to use toy guns safely after a recent incident resulted in damage to a vehicle.

On Wednesday afternoon, police responded to an incident that was reported in the area of Lake Shore Drive East and Gazelle Street. The person reporting it told police that their vehicle was shot multiple times, damaging the rear window.

Dunkirk police said the 17-year-old suspect, who was located a block away, used a toy gun.

“This incident is the latest in regards to the recent trend in the City and Nationwide involving Splat-R-Ball/Orbeez guns,” police said. These toy guns are non-lethal guns that shoot water gel pellets that are propelled by a spring-loaded air pump mechanism.”

Officers are asking parents and guardians to make sure that minors are monitored while using these. The one who was taken to the Dunkirk Police headquarters in relation to this incident was “released with matters pending in family court,” police said.

  • Will a COVID mask protect you from wildfire smoke?

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Police: Missing West Seneca man found safe

UPDATE: West Seneca Police announced Sunday in a Facebook post that 22-year-old Joshua Simon has been located safe. WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca Police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing person. Joshua Simon, 22, has not been heard from since July 29, according to police. He is 6’2″ and 230 […]
WEST SENECA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Firefighter taken to hospital during house fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A firefighter was taken to the hospital after a fire in North Buffalo. The fire occurred at 32 Marion St. in the City of Buffalo on Saturday night. Firefighters on scene tell News 4 that the fire started in the attic and was quickly put out. One firefighter suffered from heat […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dunkirk, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Dunkirk, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police investigating fatal crash at Broadway and Bailey Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight crash that resulted in the death of two people. The crash happened around 1 a.m., as a Jeep Cherokee heading south on Bailey Avenue collided with a Jeep Liberty, according to investigators. Both people inside the Jeep Liberty were pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
News 4 Buffalo

29-year-old dies after West Seneca stabbing

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old man was stabbed several times with a knife, shortly after 11:30 Friday night, according to a Facebook post from the West Seneca Police Department. The incident occurred on Edson Street and the man reportedly died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital. According to WSPD, a […]
WEST SENECA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man arrested for multiple stabbings in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been taken into custody following an overnight incident at a Jamestown wine bar in which he stabbed multiple people, according to Jamestown Police. Codie DJ Swartz, 23, is accused of stabbing several victims at The Wine Cellar around 2 a.m. Saturday. Swartz reportedly led a brief foot pursuit […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police#Toy Gun#Gel#Splat R Ball#An Associated Press Award
News 4 Buffalo

Brown, Gramaglia to attend funeral of Rochester Police Officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia and other members of Buffalo Police Department management and officers will travel to Rochester on Monday to attend the funeral of a fallen officer. Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year-veteran of the Rochester Police Department, was fatally shot in the line of duty on […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 4 Buffalo

North Tonawanda man pleads guilty to COVID relief fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda man pleaded guilty to wire fraud and violation of supervised release stemming from COVID-19 relief fraud. The court stated that between June and August 2020, 50-year-old Michael Kornaker fraudulently applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration, which provides loans to businesses that […]
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two indicted for June armed robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of two men for an armed robbery in June. It is alleged that two men, 22-year-old Tyyon Brown of Buffalo and 19-year-old Israel McMillan entered a convenience store on East Lovejoy St. in the City of Buffalo on June 2 at approximately […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Fall bulk trash collection begins this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you have any large items that you’re looking to get rid of in the City of Buffalo, you might want to start planning for that. The city’s fall bulk trash collection starts this week. The bulk trash schedule will kick off in the Ellicott District. Items should be placed at […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Food caravan held on Jefferson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It has been more than two months since the Tops mass shooting and humanitarian efforts helping Buffalo’s East Side are still going strong. Black on Black Crime Incorporated brought a food caravan all the way from their dialogue center in Cleveland to the Community Resource Center on Jefferson Ave. Food and […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wings Flights of Hope prepares for upcoming fundraiser

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wings Flights of Hope founder, Joe DeMarco joined us on Weekend Wakeup! He talked about the organization’s upcoming fundraiser on August 6th. Proceeds will help support their mission, providing free flights to patients in need of medical treatment. For more information, head here.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy