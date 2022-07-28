Man Charged with Animal Cruelty After SnapChat Video Surfaces of Slain Kittens

www.hottytoddy.com
38 year old charged with Kidnapping
38 year old charged with kidnapping after child reported missing. On Monday July 25th, 2022 a female juvenile was reported missing. Complainant advised he believed the juvenile left walking in the Wheeler area. The juvenile was later found at a residence in Booneville and returned home. An affidavit was signed...
Quiet Mississippi neighborhood shocked to find 30 mailboxes, SUV damaged, destroyed by vandals
Federal and state officials are investigating after more than 30 mailboxes and an SUV were severely damaged in one Mississippi neighborhood. WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the vandalism occurred last week in the Endville community in Pontotoc County. Residents and postal workers say they were shocked by the extent...
Bond set for man attempting to steal vehicle
On July 22nd , 2022 the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department received a call from the 2nd District Supervisor shed in Jumpertown, MS that a Michael Christopher Burks was attempting to steal a county vehicle from the parking lot. After being confronted by the County workers Mr. Burks left on...
Man taken into custody after he reportedly holds mother hostage at Mississippi motel
Mississippi authorities detained a man who reportedly held his mother hostage at a Mississippi motel Friday. WREG in Memphis reports that Nicholas Haddy, 39, had held his 74-year-old mother hostage at the Americas Best Value Inn on Casino Center Drive in Tunica. Tunica County Sheriff’s Office and the DeSoto County...
Burglary and Prison Contraband Arrests in Attala and Leake
TEVIN PITCHFORD, 29, of Greenwood, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, ACSO. Bond $5,000 X 2, $5,000, $1,000. ASHLEY RAGSDALE, 26, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $389.75. JOHNTAVIS R RIMMER, 20, of Sallis, Serving...
Mississippi man arrested for trying to run over Black teens
A man from Ripley, Mississippi who is accused of trying to run over a group of Black teenagers on their bikes with his car was arrested on Monday, according to multiple reports.
Drug bust nets 38 arrests for one Mississippi Narcotics Unit
Over the last few weeks, the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, has conducted numerous investigations of illicit narcotics, being sold, or possessed in Lafayette County. As a result of those investigations, the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit along with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Oxford Police Department, University of Mississippi Police Department, and Mississippi Department of Corrections conducted Operation Tough on Drugs on Tuesday, July 26.
Vandals attack Pontotoc County neighborhood, destroying over 30 mailboxes and damaging an SUV
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA)- One Pontotoc county neighborhood was severely vandalized. More than 30 mailboxes in the Endville community were damaged as well as an SUV. Vandalizing a mailbox is a federal crime. The U.S. Postal Inspectors and Pontotoc County Sheriff’s office is investigating. Sheriff Leo mask says his deputies are gathering surveillance video from the houses that were hit.
Suspect’s uncle no longer lead attorney in MS murder case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The uncle of a University of Mississippi graduate who has been charged with the murder of fellow university graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee will no longer be the lead attorney on the case. When Sheldon Timothy Herrington arrived at Lafayette County Circuit Court for his bond hearing Wednesday, he was met by loud […]
38 People Arrested in Drug Sting in Joint Agency Operation
Over the last few weeks, the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit has conducted numerous investigations of illicit narcotics, being sold, or possessed in Lafayette County. As a result of those investigations, the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit along with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Oxford Police Department, University of Mississippi Police Department,
Man charged with murder of missing University of Mississippi student appears in court
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The man who was arrested in connection to the disappearance of a University of Mississippi (UM) student, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was charged with first degree murder. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, appeared in court on Wednesday, July 27. His bond hearing was pushed back to a later date. Lee was last […]
Man suspected of murdering missing Mississippi college student makes first court appearance
Outside the white, two-story county Lafayette County Courthouse demonstrators chanted, “No justice, no peace,” or “Justice for Jay Lee,” as a bond hearing for Sheldon Herrington, Jr., 22, of Grenada took place inside on Wednesday. This was Herrington’s first appearance since his arrest for the first-degree...
Charges against Mark Hall in alleged assault could be upgraded
RIPLEY–Ripley Police arrested Mark Hall just before noon on Tuesday. Hall, 49, is charged with nine counts of simple assault after a video he posted on the social media site, Snapchat was screen recorded and then posted on Facebook. The video showed Hall attempting to run over nine black teens who were riding bikes on Cooper Street in Ripley while using a racial slur.
Man shot dead in Marshall County, Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot dead inside a mobile home in Mississippi, authorities said Wednesday. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, identified as 43-year-old Frankie Cathey, was shot multiple times during a potential robbery and found dead on a sofa inside a home on Highway 309 South. Investigators said Cathey […]
Attala SO makes narcotics arrest
On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Deputies with the Attala County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at 4898 CR 4045 in Sallis, MS. This search warrant is the culmination of a joint investigation that began in January 2022. Jerome Fuller, is...
As Till relatives blast prosecutors, The Delta News tracks down woman at center of murder case
GREENWOOD - There are new charges and new demands in the decades old murder of Emmett Till in The Delta. Thursday, protesters took to the steps of the Leflore County Courthouse, as The Delta News tracked down a relative of the woman. Protesters said a few weeks ago, they would...
BOLO issued from Leake County
134 am Hwy 12 E alarm notification caller said there was a male that was not supposed to be there. 9:45 am KPD responded to a stalled vehicle in front of CVS. 10:06 BOLO issued from Leake County for a stolen vehicle from Carthage with license number LJB7980 2013 blue Nissan Altima.
