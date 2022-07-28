LIVE UPDATES: Alabama set to execute Joe Nathan James, Jr.

www.wdhn.com
Alabama Bar Association President Gibson Vance visits Coffee Co. Courthouse in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—At the Coffee County Courthouse in Enterprise, the President of the Alabama Bar Association met with area judges and lawyers. Gibson Vance has launched an all-new “confidential initiative” for the nearly 20-thousand Alabama State. Bar members. “The Drive for Five” provides free counseling services for...
Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for...
Georgia man killed in Henry Co. car crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Georgia man was killed in a Friday morning crash in Henry County. Abbeville and Henry County officials responded to a crash around four miles north of Abbeville. The single-vehicle crash happened around 5:15 a.m. when Clyde Humphrey, 70, left the road, ran into...
‘Dialing for dollars’: What to watch for amid uptick in student loan forgiveness scams
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The current payment pause for federal student loans is set to expire at the end of August, over two years since it started early in the COVID pandemic. As many await a decision from President Biden on federal student loans, some borrowers are looking for...
