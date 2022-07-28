Lorain County Urban League honors four during Equal Opportunity Day celebration

www.morningjournal.com
Morning Journal
Avon Democratic Club to meet Aug. 11
The Avon Democratic Club will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Aug. 11, at the Avon Senior Center at 36786 Detroit Road in Avon. The club is welcoming Fifth Congressional District candidate Craig Swartz, Ohio House District 53 Rep. Joe Miller and Ninth District Court of Appeals candidate Erica Voorhees, according to a news release.
cleveland19.com
72 affordable housing units coming soon to Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Clark Fulton neighborhood of Cleveland is expanding affordable housing options for residents. According to a news release, 72 units will soon be available off West 25th Street at Vía Sana, a development by The NRP Group and MetroHealth. Also on site will be an...
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican Donors
Cleveland OH. - Greater Mount Calvary of GOD and Christ of Cleveland, OH, received new carpet compliments from several members of the Republican Party. The old carpet was worn and stained with odor. The Black Cleveland eastside church was visited multiple times by members of the Republican party for special events. Frequent guest Donna-Walker Brown of the Inner City Republican Movement expressed concern to fellow republicans who decided to help the church.
Morning Journal
Lorain Community School hosts event before start of school year
The Lorain Community School hosted a community day complete with bounce houses, shaved ice, video games and time to pick up supply lists for their students as well as any necessary info on the school year. “Right now, we have one (class) of each grade level but the capacity to...
Morning Journal
Lorain County: Polish Fisherman’s Club, Amvets Post 32 host youth fishing derby
A tradition unlike any other, at least the Polish Fisherman’s Club is the youth fishing derby they’ve put on together for the better part of their existence. For the Polish Fisherman’s Club who celebrated 75 years earlier this year, this event has been going on for about 70 years.
Applications for the new City of Cleveland Commission for Black Women and Girls are open until Aug.3
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Applications for the new City of Cleveland Commission for Black Women and Girls are still open for those interested. The women-led advisory body will consist of 12 members and two ex-officio members who work with Mayor Justin Bibb and City Council to make legislation and program recommendations dedicated to improving outcomes for Black women and girls based on a “data-driven approach,” according to a news release.
cleveland19.com
Tower City’s Skylight Park hosts carnival in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A free, family-friendly carnival was hosted at Skylight Park in Tower City on Saturday for many to enjoy. But, visitors like Tiffany Wright still miss the way things were. “At first I was kind of sad that they took it out because it was like a...
Morning Journal
LCCC enrolling students in new applied bachelor’s degree in smart manufacturing
A new applied bachelor’s degree from Lorain County Community College is preparing students to fill a critical need in the local economy. Students may enroll this fall semester in the Bachelor of Applied Science in Smart Industrial Automated Systems Engineering Technology program. This innovative program is the second applied...
Date extended to sign up for Cleveland’s new recycling program
After more than two years of not recycling, the city of Cleveland is finally implementing a permanent program for its residents.
Morning Journal
Dr. Tim Cutler joins NOMS Family Practice
NOMS Healthcare announced that Dr. Tim Cutler has joined the family practice team, according to a news release. Cutler is accepting new patients at 2500 W. Strub Road, Suite 230, in Sandusky, the release said. To make an appointment, call 419-625-1200. Cutler’s education includes graduating from Ohio University Heritage College...
Morning Journal
After 60 years, Operation Open Heart remains a viable program for Lorain County youngsters
The streets of downtown Lorain may have been filled with police sirens last week, but rest assured, they were carrying a very different kind of cargo. Fourteen members of local law enforcement agencies in Lorain County gave youngsters involved with Lorain County Children Services the ride of their lives as part of Operation Open Heart the afternoon of July 18.
‘Cops Ride’ to honor fallen officers
An estimated 300 motorcyclists are expected to gather on Sunday morning to honor ten Ohio fallen officers from 2021, including Cleveland Officer Shane Bartek, who was shot and killed during a carjacking on New Year’s Eve.
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street Sign
Pkwy Sign Pete HarwellCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield heights City Officials dedicated a parkway named signage to business owner and local barber Pete Harwell. Mr. Harwell is an active community leader. Harvell moved to Cleveland, OHIO, from Mason, Tennessee, in 1958. He served two and half years in the United States Army. He opened Harvell's Barbershop in the Garfield Heights Ward One community.
Leaving Cleveland’s ‘worst-connected city’ status behind: Samantha Schartman-Cycyk
CLEVELAND -- Last month, Cleveland — one of the least-connected cities in the country — hosted hundreds of state, local, and tribal leaders from across the United States for the Broadband Access Summit led by The Pew Charitable Trusts. During the conference, digital inclusion leaders, policymakers, and community advocates discussed how we can effectively spend the unprecedented levels of broadband infrastructure funding.
Morning Journal
Norwalk: Historic WWII C-47 to offer rides Aug. 6 at Huron County Airport
Celebrate the wonderful world of aviation by taking a ride in a WW II airplane, the C-47 Hairless Joe on Aug. 6 at the Huron-County Airport located at 961 U.S. Route 20 in Norwalk, according to a news release. The C-47 Skytrain operated from every continent in the world during...
Lyndhurst, South Euclid, Mayfield Heights, Beachwood, Cleveland Heights to hold National Night Out events Aug. 2 and 4
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- A few local communities will be holding events in coming days that seek to bring residents closer to their police departments and help create a better sense of community, while at the same time having some fun. National Night Out is held annually by a growing number...
Morning Journal
Lorain makes wise investment in system for residents to report issues | Editorial
The city of Lorain is making a wise investment spending $35,000 for a citizens’ response system for residents to report problems like potholes, a neighboring home that’s fallen into severe disrepair or properties littered with junked automobiles. In the coming weeks, Lorain plans to roll out a software...
Cleveland Scene
Data Shows 72% of Millenials Born in Cleveland Stay in City, But Income and Race Key Factors in Who Moves
Three out of four millenials born and raised in Cleveland stayed in Cleveland by the time they turned 26, according to a new study from Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau, a stat higher than the national average of two-thirds. “For many individuals, the ‘radius of economic opportunity’ is...
Free rides at the Ohio State Fair to raise awareness
For you to understand why an amusement company would give away a whole day of revenue, you need to meet the manager: 25-year-old Taylor Talley.
Morning Journal
Vermilion: Girl, 13, learns entrepreneurial spirit while selling at market
Thirteen year old Emily Pisano of Vermilion was realizing a dream July 30 while selling her art at Market in the Park in Vermilion. For Emily, her favorite pieces started as an experiment. “I found out that acrylic paint with a hairdryer looked really cool so I started doing it...
