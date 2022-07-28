ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

Resident in MassBay’s radiologic class with perfect pass rate

 4 days ago
Free Bluebikes Adventure Passes Mondays this month

In recognition of National Wellness Month, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is sponsoring free Bluebikes Adventure Passes each Monday in Aug., as part of its second annual “Mindful Mondays” initiative. The free passes are available across the system’s 11 municipalities, including Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett,...
Tinybeans Boston

31 Baby Names Boston Parents Will Totally Get

Boston is known for many things. Our great sports teams. Fantastic attractions that bring visitors from all over the world. And the city’s storied history (who else can claim a molasses flood or the largest art heist in the world?). So we thought it would be fun to gather up the city’s popular places, people and historically significant spots and turn them into a list of Boston baby names for a little fun and inspiration. Whether you’re expecting, or you just want to see how your kiddo’s name stacks up, these Boston-themed baby names are all the inspiration you need. Read on to find out just how “Boston” your kiddo really is.
nrinow.news

Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48

NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
Town rights commission cofounder dies at 66

Susan Rachel McHugh, a cofounder of the Arlington Human Rights Commission in 1993 and its first chairwoman, died in June after a brief illness at age 66. Those who worked with her remembered her immediately after her June 20 passing. The Boston Globe published her obituary July 31. Sheri Baron,...
Seacoast Current

Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
fallriverreporter.com

8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune

BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
WCVB

Thayer Academy student killed in Maine crash, school says

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Thayer Academy in Braintree, Massachusetts, is in mourning Thursday after the death of a student. “It is with great sadness that I share that rising senior James Pener '23 died on Tuesday following a car accident in Maine,” Thayer Head of School Chris Fortunato wrote in a letter to the school community.
manchesterinklink.com

New landlords bring higher rents and displaced tenants with no where to go

MANCHESTER, NH – The toilet rocks from side to side. A hole in the kitchen floor was “repaired” by covering it with two self-adhesive vinyl tiles. The kitchen floor is spongy. The ceiling is yellowed with age. And until a recent repair, for months septic water from the toilet flooded the bathroom and kitchen every time there was a heavy downpour.
WCVB

Hundreds with disabilities take part in Beach:Ability festival

Hundreds of people with disabilities were able to enjoy a fun-filled day at the beach in Boston with floating wheelchairs, sand wheelchairs and mobility maps. Triangle, Inc., a disability services agency that serves the Boston area, hosted its fourth Beach:Ability event at Constitution Beach in East Boston on Saturday. “Part...
Alina Andras

5 great Massachusetts steakhouses

What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.
Live 95.9

MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam

During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two killed, one injured in Templeton rollover

TEMPLETON, Mass. — Two people were killed in a rollover in Templeton early Sunday morning. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Baldwinville Road. The car veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Two...
