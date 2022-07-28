Resident in MassBay’s radiologic class with perfect pass rate

www.yourarlington.com
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
YourArlington
Free Bluebikes Adventure Passes Mondays this month
In recognition of National Wellness Month, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is sponsoring free Bluebikes Adventure Passes each Monday in Aug., as part of its second annual “Mindful Mondays” initiative. The free passes are available across the system’s 11 municipalities, including Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett,...
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
31 Baby Names Boston Parents Will Totally Get
Boston is known for many things. Our great sports teams. Fantastic attractions that bring visitors from all over the world. And the city’s storied history (who else can claim a molasses flood or the largest art heist in the world?). So we thought it would be fun to gather up the city’s popular places, people and historically significant spots and turn them into a list of Boston baby names for a little fun and inspiration. Whether you’re expecting, or you just want to see how your kiddo’s name stacks up, these Boston-themed baby names are all the inspiration you need. Read on to find out just how “Boston” your kiddo really is.
nrinow.news
Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
YourArlington
Town rights commission cofounder dies at 66
Susan Rachel McHugh, a cofounder of the Arlington Human Rights Commission in 1993 and its first chairwoman, died in June after a brief illness at age 66. Those who worked with her remembered her immediately after her June 20 passing. The Boston Globe published her obituary July 31. Sheri Baron,...
whdh.com
Grannies on a Road Trip: Duo charts journey to visit every community in Massachusetts
BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of friends are proving that you are never too old for a road trip. Beth Sobiloff and Marcia Rothwell say they are on a journey to try and visit all 351 communities in Massachusetts. Dubbed “Two Grannies on the Road,” the project has hit at...
Mega Millions mania: Here are the top 30 lottery retailers, ‘luckiest’ stores in Mass.
BOSTON — An estimated $1.28 billion is up for grabs in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing after the jackpot jumped again. The increase ahead of the drawing makes the jackpot the third largest, behind $1.5 billion prizes won in 2018 and 2016. A single Mega Millions ticket costs...
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
fallriverreporter.com
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
WCVB
Thayer Academy student killed in Maine crash, school says
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Thayer Academy in Braintree, Massachusetts, is in mourning Thursday after the death of a student. “It is with great sadness that I share that rising senior James Pener '23 died on Tuesday following a car accident in Maine,” Thayer Head of School Chris Fortunato wrote in a letter to the school community.
Boston Globe
‘This is not just a Boston issue’: Readers weigh in on the Long Island bridge debate
Most readers say Boston should be allowed to establish rehab facilities on Long Island. The years-long fight to rebuild the Long Island bridge has swung in Boston’s favor this week, with two court rulings paving a clearer path for the city to rebuild the bridge connecting Long Island to Quincy’s Moon Island.
manchesterinklink.com
New landlords bring higher rents and displaced tenants with no where to go
MANCHESTER, NH – The toilet rocks from side to side. A hole in the kitchen floor was “repaired” by covering it with two self-adhesive vinyl tiles. The kitchen floor is spongy. The ceiling is yellowed with age. And until a recent repair, for months septic water from the toilet flooded the bathroom and kitchen every time there was a heavy downpour.
WCVB
Hundreds with disabilities take part in Beach:Ability festival
Hundreds of people with disabilities were able to enjoy a fun-filled day at the beach in Boston with floating wheelchairs, sand wheelchairs and mobility maps. Triangle, Inc., a disability services agency that serves the Boston area, hosted its fourth Beach:Ability event at Constitution Beach in East Boston on Saturday. “Part...
Massachusetts could see high humidity and temperatures in the upper 90s again — but it won’t be a repeat of July’s heat wave
Baking heat and swampy humidity: to Massachusetts residents, it may feel like déjà vu. After a release from the muggy heat wave that plagued the commonwealth in late July, nearly triple-digit temperatures and high humidity are again on the forecast, weather officials said. But this week is not...
Rhode Island mother enters Big Sister Boston car raffle in honor of her late daughter – and wins
“This car is a vehicle to get her message of love out into the world." A Rhode Island mother is the winner of a new purple BMW from the Big Sister Boston car raffle. She feels that it’s nothing short of a miracle. “I’m still riding on a cloud,”...
5 great Massachusetts steakhouses
What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
Avoid Traffic and Comfortably Travel Stress-Free to Cape Cod on the CapeFLYER
First of all, it's pet-friendly, so this enjoyable, easy, relaxing way to get to Cape Cod is already a winner in my book. beautiful dog of dachshund, black and tan, buried in the sand at the beach sea on summer vacation holidays, wearing red sunglasses. Getty Images/iStockphoto. Our summer days...
Two killed, one injured in Templeton rollover
TEMPLETON, Mass. — Two people were killed in a rollover in Templeton early Sunday morning. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Baldwinville Road. The car veered off the road and rolled several times before coming to a stop. Two...
Survey: Boston commuters don’t want to return to their offices, and are more likely to drive if they do
The survey found that only 17% of commuters want to go to their offices every day. A study released Thursday from the local nonprofit A Better City (ABC) found that Boston commuters largely don’t want to return to the office, and a higher percentage of those who do return are more likely to drive than prior to the pandemic.
