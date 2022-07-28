All Aboard For a Fun Day at Monmouth County, NJ’s Historic Railroad

mybeachradio.com
New Ocean County Bakery in Tuckerton is Open with a “Stranger Things” Connection
Two things we love to lead within our articles for you at home are "delicious" and "local". This time around we have both for you in this story. This story comes to you from Southern Ocean County. The new Ocean County shop is located in Tuckerton right along Route 9 (161 E. Main Street) in the Seaport Plaza.
The Best Fun for Your Family is Sitting in the Heart of Monmouth County, NJ
During the summer, we tend to run towards the water but there are plenty of things to do throughout Monmouth County. Going to a county fair gives you a sense of community and strongly supports locals. The Monmouth County Fair is about to wrap up for the 2022 season. Filled...
This Infamous New Jersey Italian Festival Is Kicking Off In September
This event may be the most stereotypical New Jersey event that I’ve seen, and I’m so here for it. The garden state is known for its Italian ties and there’s a celebration happening in Hoboken that is all things Italian. The Hoboken Italian Festival is one of...
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
If you like craft beer and the Jersey Shore, this event is just for you
Craft beer lovers, listen up: there is a tour coming up that will let you sample some of the best beers being brewed in Monmouth and Ocean counties. The Original Jersey Shore Brew Tour offers an all-inclusive journey through the Jersey Shore's craft beer scene. You'll get to visit four local breweries, taste up to 16 beers and enjoy a beer-paired meal. Transportation is provided and beer expert tour guide will explain things as you go.
Two Major Marijuana Firsts Set To Open In New Jersey
New Jersey is going green...and I am not talking about our environmental initiatives. A lot of people have jumped on the marijuana bandwagon since it was legalized in New Jersey back in April. Welcome to the good side... So it is no surprise that we have not one, but TWO...
roi-nj.com
PrimoHoagies making a surge in North Jersey – and around the country
Eric Bonner, chief operating officer of PrimoHoagies, said he was thrilled with the way the grand opening of the company’s latest location, in West Orange, went on Friday. Hundreds of local residents – and the Seton Hall men’s basketball team – joined in the festivities. “There...
Kayaker dies after officer pulls him from bay waters, police say
An Irvington man died Sunday after a police officer pulled him from the bay off Keyport, where he was kayaking. Keyport police said in a statement they were alerted by a 1:35 p.m. 911 call that two kayakers were in distress. Responding officers found one person on the shore, who said their friend was still in the water.
Local Celebrity Wishes Asbury Park, NJ Institution a Happy Anniversary
I always think it's cool when a celebrity still embraces their roots. For example, there are countless stories of Keanu Reeves sitting and talking with fans and not trying to rush out of the conversation. Or Will Smith, who still shows love for his hometown of Philadelphia. Celebrities from New...
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
Can You Pass This Monmouth County, NJ Fun Quiz?
It's time to put your thinking caps on, If you've been living in Monmouth County for a while, you might think you know a lot about the area, and you probably do. So why not take a fun quiz?. This is the Monmouth County Numbers Quiz. We'll give you 4...
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE
Many of our followers have been commenting on the high volume of accidents, rollovers and sadly fatalities. We feel the anxiety here at OCSN too as we report these accidents to you. The volume of medevac requests, sometimes multiple requests for one accident, is heartbreaking. Please pay attention and stay focused. You need to be mindful of other drivers who are distracted because you have to be on the defensive side too by trying to stay away from them. We don’t enjoy putting up these accidents and fatalities and would love to see a significant drop in them. For yourself and those you love please drive carefully and arrive safely at your destination.
Springsteen stops by beloved N.J. beach bar, records video for its anniversary
What better way to celebrate an anniversary than to get a personal greeting from the Boss?. Asbury Park’s legendary Wonder Bar music club was the subject of a personal video anniversary greeting from Bruce Springsteen, hitting Twitter on Sunday afternoon, hours before a 20th anniversary show featuring former E-Street band drummer Vini Lopez and his current band, the Wonderful Winos.
Living in This New Jersey City is Somehow Even More Expensive than NYC
A New Jersey City was named the most expensive to rent in. Ever since the pandemic began, the housing market has been a disaster. People are struggling to buy homes; often needing to put offers in over the asking price. It's definitely not a renter's market either. For those hoping...
Authorities Probe How Local Man Found In Sea Bright Surf Died
How a financial adviser who was found in the surf off Sea Bright died remained a question entering the weekend. Authorities weren't sure whether Henry C. Potter, 64, of Highlands drowned or succumbed to some medical problem on Wednesday, Police Chief Brett M. Friedman said. It will be up to...
Popular Wedding Venue In Monmouth County, NJ Is Closing After 16 Years
Even more than 2 years later, that stupid COVID-19 Pandemic is still having a major impact on our businesses. Unfortunately, another one has had to permanently close their doors. According to NJ.com, wedding venue and banquet hall known as Sterling Gardens in Matawan has closed. The venue revealed the news...
The Fantastic Soulsational Festival is Happening this Weekend in Bayville, New Jersey
Its all about "Locals Loving Locals", the event is built by the people and for the people to motivate and inspiring health, hope, happiness, and harmony. It's almost the weekend and many of you are thinking to yourself, what can we do this weekend here in New Jersey? Well, there is one epic event that is taking place right here in Ocean County and it's FREE.
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
