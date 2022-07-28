ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

All Aboard For a Fun Day at Monmouth County, NJ's Historic Railroad

 4 days ago
Beach Radio

If you like craft beer and the Jersey Shore, this event is just for you

Craft beer lovers, listen up: there is a tour coming up that will let you sample some of the best beers being brewed in Monmouth and Ocean counties. The Original Jersey Shore Brew Tour offers an all-inclusive journey through the Jersey Shore's craft beer scene. You'll get to visit four local breweries, taste up to 16 beers and enjoy a beer-paired meal. Transportation is provided and beer expert tour guide will explain things as you go.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Kayaker dies after officer pulls him from bay waters, police say

An Irvington man died Sunday after a police officer pulled him from the bay off Keyport, where he was kayaking. Keyport police said in a statement they were alerted by a 1:35 p.m. 911 call that two kayakers were in distress. Responding officers found one person on the shore, who said their friend was still in the water.
KEYPORT, NJ
Travel Maven

Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand

New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
HOWELL, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE

Many of our followers have been commenting on the high volume of accidents, rollovers and sadly fatalities. We feel the anxiety here at OCSN too as we report these accidents to you. The volume of medevac requests, sometimes multiple requests for one accident, is heartbreaking. Please pay attention and stay focused. You need to be mindful of other drivers who are distracted because you have to be on the defensive side too by trying to stay away from them. We don’t enjoy putting up these accidents and fatalities and would love to see a significant drop in them. For yourself and those you love please drive carefully and arrive safely at your destination.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

Springsteen stops by beloved N.J. beach bar, records video for its anniversary

What better way to celebrate an anniversary than to get a personal greeting from the Boss?. Asbury Park’s legendary Wonder Bar music club was the subject of a personal video anniversary greeting from Bruce Springsteen, hitting Twitter on Sunday afternoon, hours before a 20th anniversary show featuring former E-Street band drummer Vini Lopez and his current band, the Wonderful Winos.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Beach Radio

The Fantastic Soulsational Festival is Happening this Weekend in Bayville, New Jersey

Its all about "Locals Loving Locals", the event is built by the people and for the people to motivate and inspiring health, hope, happiness, and harmony. It's almost the weekend and many of you are thinking to yourself, what can we do this weekend here in New Jersey? Well, there is one epic event that is taking place right here in Ocean County and it's FREE.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

 https://mybeachradio.com

